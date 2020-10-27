Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Adds $2.75M BCAP Loan

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2020) - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (TSXV: DWS) ("Diamond Estates" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with its existing lender, Bank of Montreal ("BMO") to obtain a $2,750,000 Business Credit Availability Program loan (the "BCAP Loan") through the federal program offered by Export Development Corporation ("EDC"). The BCAP loan has an interest rate of 1.25% above prime, extends to July 1, 2022 to align with the BMO bank facility of the Company and has an 80% guarantee by EDC as support.

"We are very pleased with the BCAP Loan and appreciative of both the strong support and relationship that we enjoy with BMO and also want to thank both the EDC and the government for the introduction of the BCAP loan program," said Murray Souter, Diamond's Chief Executive Officer. "As our business evolves during these challenging times, the BCAP loan will give us access to increased working capital resources as we look to take advantage of new and existing opportunities in our industry."

About Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc.

Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc. is a producer of high-quality wines and a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The Company operates two wineries, one in Ontario and one in British Columbia, that produce predominantly VQA wines under such well-known brand names as 20 Bees, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Trajectory Beverage Partners, the Company is the sales agent for many leading international brands in all regions of the country as well as being a distributor in the western provinces. These recognizable brands include Josh wines from California, Fat Bastard and Andre Lurton wines from France, Kaiken wines from Argentina, Blue Nun wines from Germany, Francois Lurton wines from France and Argentina, Felix Solis wines from Spain, Waterloo Brewing from Ontario, Landshark Lager from the USA, Marston's beers from England, Edinburgh Gin from Scotland, Tamdhu, Glengoyne and Smokehead single-malt Scotch whiskies, Barcelo Rum from the Dominican Republic, Becherovka Liqueur from the Czech Republic, C.K. Mondavi & Family wines (including Charles Krug) from Napa, Bols Vodka from Amsterdam, Koyle Family Wines from Chile, Pearse Lyons whiskies and gins from Ireland, Niagara Craft Distillers' beverages from Ontario, Fontana di Papa wines from Italy, Cielo e Terra wines from Italy and certain Heineken International beer brands, including Tiger from Singapore, Red Stripe and Dragon Stout from Jamaica and Gosser and Kaiser from Austria.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to the economy generally; consumer interest in the services and products of the Company; financing; competition; and anticipated and unanticipated costs. While the Company acknowledges that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the views of the Company as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

J. Murray Souter

President & CEO

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc.

jmurraysouter@diamondwines.com

905.641.1042 Ext 234



Geoff Kritzinger, CPA, CA

Interim CFO

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc.

gkritzinger@diamondwines.com

416.371.1240

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66949