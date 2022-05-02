Diamond Fields Resources : December 31, 2021 – Annual Report (MDA)

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

For the year ended December 31, 2021 Date of release May 2, 2022

(All amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated)

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the year ended December 31, 2021

(All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated)

1.

INTRODUCTION

This Management Discussion and Analysis (''MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2021 has been prepared as at May 2, 2022, and contains certain "forward-looking statements" under the Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation statements regarding potential mineralization, exploration results, plans and objectives of Diamond Fields Resources Inc. ("Diamond Fields", "DFR" or "the Company" or together with its subsidiaries, "the Group"), are forward-looking statements that involve various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of Diamond Fields.

(i)Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus COVID-19 a global pandemic (the "Pandemic"). This contagious disease outbreak, which has continued to spread and the related adverse public health developments, have adversely affected workforces, economies, and financial markets globally, leading to an economic downturn. Several vaccines have been approved by WHO since late 2020 and vaccination has started. The Pandemic has negatively impacted the Company's projects. It is not possible for the Company to predict the duration and magnitude of the adverse results of the outbreak and its effects on the Company's business or ability to raise funds.

(ii)Material Events following the end of the reporting period

On August 25, 2021, the Company announced the entering into agreements (including share exchange agreements, options exchange agreements and share subscription agreements) as part of a transaction (the "moydow Transaction") to acquire a controlling interest in Moydow Holdings Ltd., a BVI company ("Moydow"), holding gold assets in West Africa, including the prospective Labola project. Following the end of the reporting period, the Company announced the completion of subscription for a new financing consisting of a private placement to raise US$ 3,250,000 in equity at a price of C$ 0.20, out of which US$ 3,132,500 shall be settled in cash and the difference of US$ 117,500 through the net-off of accruals arising on provision of services in consideration for 20,637,500 shares (the "New Financing"), subject to certain approvals to be voted during a special meeting of shareholders.

(iii)Management's responsibility for financial reporting

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management who, when necessary, have made informed judgements and estimates of the outcome of events and transactions, with due consideration given to materiality. Management acknowledges its responsibility for the fairness, integrity and objectivity of all information in the consolidated financial statements.

As a means of executing its responsibility, management relies on the Company's system of internal control. This system has been established to ensure, within reasonable limits, that the assets are safeguarded, transactions are properly recorded and are executed in accordance with management's authorization. In addition, the system ensures that the accounting records provide a solid foundation from which to prepare the consolidated financial statements.

The Board of directors carries out its responsibility for the consolidated financial statements principally through its Audit Committee, consisting solely of non-management directors. This committee makes its recommendations to the Board of directors. Based on those recommendations, the Board of directors approves the consolidated financial statements.

2

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the year ended December 31, 2021

(All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated)

2.

OVERVIEW

(i)

Description of business

Diamond Fields is a British Columbia governed company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is active in mineral exploration, and has business interests in Madagascar, Namibia and in the Red Sea (jointly managed by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Sudan). Moreover, the Company is actively engaged in the assessment of additional mineral projects around the world to identify new opportunities. During the reporting period, the Company announced entering into definitive agreements to acquire certain gold assets in West Africa. Please refer to sub-heading Asset Acquisitions.

The Company's trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange is DFR.

(ii) Principal Assets

Beravina (Zircon)

The Company through its Madagascar-based subsidiary, Compagnie Générale des Mines de Madagascar, owns a Mining Licence (Permis d'Exploitation PE 8096) for the exploration and mining of the Beravina deposit that is valid until June 22, 2055. The project is located in Western Madagascar within the Melaky region, covering 625 hectares and is approximately 220km east of the port of Maintirano, near a state road. A NI 43-101 compliant technical report filed by the Company on January 29, 2019, reported an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.5 million tonnes grading 22.7% Zircon (ZrSiO4) (equivalent to 15.3% ZrO2).

Namibia (Diamonds)

Through its Namibian subsidiaries, the Company owns several offshore diamond mining licences in Namibia, including ML111 where the Company has historically produced diamonds (2001-2008, 2016 and 2018-2019). The Company also holds ML139 and 70% of ML32.

Red Sea (Zinc, Copper, Manganese, Cobalt and others)

The Company entered into a joint venture agreement with Manafa International Trade Company ("Manafa") of Saudi Arabia dated August 3, 2008. Manafa, at the time of entering into the agreement, held an interest in a mining licence extending over the Atlantis II basin in the Red Sea. The project has been on hold since April 2013 following a dispute with Manafa over contractual terms. The Company continues to explore avenues to resolve the dispute.

New Projects

During the reporting period, the Company announced entering into definitive agreements to acquire certain gold assets in West Africa. Please refer to sub-heading Asset Acquisitions further below.

3

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the year ended December 31, 2021

(All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated)

2. OVERVIEW (CONTINUED)

(iii) Highlights

Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic

All jurisdictions where the Company does business have been directly or indirectly impacted by the Pandemic. The Company cannot measure the full extent of the impact of the Pandemic on its activities at this stage, but progress on the Company's projects has already been hindered.

Beravina Project - Madagascar

Due to travel restrictions which prevailed in Madagascar as a result of the Pandemic, the Company has not engaged in exploration works on the Beravina project. The cooperation agreement for advancing the Beravina project signed with TMH Acquisition Co. on May 16, 2019 has expired during the financial year. Major zircon producers are reporting strong demand for their product which is expected to prevail over the medium term. The Company is considering its options for the Beravina project.

Diamond Mining - Namibia

Discussions with International Mining and Dredging Holdings (Pty) Limited ("IMDH"), which carried out the 2018-19 mining campaign via its subsidiary NUTAM Operations (Pty) Ltd ("NUTAM") are continuing. IMDH continues to assess, amongst other things, the need and possible extent for further exploration and development work in order to potentially improve mining performance. The timing as to any resumption of mining at ML111 concession is dependent upon the conclusion of discussions with IMDH.

Other prospects and projects

The Company continues to review and assess the suitability of a number of additional mining projects around the world. During the reporting period, the Company entered into definitive agreements which on closing (subject to obtaining certain approvals) may lead to the acquisition of certain gold projects in Western Africa (the "Asset Acquisition") as disclosed under the sub-heading Asset Acquisitions. On October 25, 2021, the Company announced a maiden NI 43-101 compliant technical report for Moydow's Labola project, reporting indicated resource of 5.41 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.52 g/t Au for a total of 264,000 ounces of gold and inferred resource of 6.93 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.67 g/t Au for a total of 371,000 ounces of gold. Following the end of the reporting period, the Comopany has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture exchange for the Asset Acquisition, subject to shareholder approval expected on June 9, 2022.

Overall operation updates and performance

The Group posted a net loss of $554,462 (December 31, 2020: net loss of $678,662) for the year ended December 31, 2021, mainly attributed to an increase in operating expenses which was partly offset by changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments (share purchase warrants). During the same period, exploration and evaluation expenses reached $510,340 (December 31, 2020: $238,691) mainly attributed to the Moydow Transaction.

4

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the year ended December 31, 2021

(All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated)

2. OVERVIEW (CONTINUED)

(iii) Highlights (Continued)

Corporate activities

The Company halted trading in its stocks on TSX V on August 24, 2021 in anticipation of the Fundamental Acquisition announcement of August 25, 2021. Trading of DFR stocks will remain halted until further notice (expected to occur upon closing during the second quarter of 2022).

As reported further above and under sub-heading Other prospects and projects, the Company entered into definitive agreements which on closing (and subject to certain approvals) may lead to the acquisition of certain West African gold projects which will be settled through the issuance of DFR common shares, as discussed under item 12 Asset Acquisitions further below, which will result into: a Fundamental Acquisition under the rules of the TSX V; a substantial increase in capital; and, the creation of an additional control person, with Mr. Jean Raymond Boulle (through Spirit Resources SARL) remaining as the largest shareholder.

The Company entered into a $1,000,000 working capital financing arrangement with its major shareholder Spirit Resources SARL ("Spirit") on April 30, 2021. The facility was fully drawn down on June 2, 2021. Subsequently, and pursuant to the definitive agreements pertaining to the Moydow transaction, the Company has entered into an agreement with Spirit whereby upon exercise of its share purchase warrants, the proceeds will be used to repay the loan and interest. On September 10, 2021, Spirit exercised all its share purchase warrants for a total consideration of US$ 1,063,264. Pursuant to the definitive agreements pertaining to the Moydow transaction, Spirit retained the loan principal amount (US$ 1,000,000) and interest element (US$ 15,123) and paid the balance of US$ 48,141 to the Company.

5