Diamond Fields Resources : Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Indicated and Inferred Resource Estimate for Labola Gold Project

Indicated: 5.41 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.52 g/t Au for a total 264,000 ounces of gold

Inferred: 6.93 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.67 g/t Au for a total of 371,000 ounces of gold

Vancouver, B.C. (6 December 2021) - Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") has been filed for the Labola Gold Project in Burkina Faso ("Labola" or the "Project"). The report entitled "Diamond Fields Resources Inc. Labola Project 2021-10" dated December 3, 2021 with an effective date of October 25, 2021 (the "Labola Report") was prepared by Ivor Jones, an independent qualified person under NI 43 101, for Aurum Consulting. The Labola Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.diamondfields.com).

As described in the Company's press release of August 25, 2021, DFR has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Moydow Holdings Limited ("Moydow") which has an option to own 100% of the Project (the "Transaction").

There are no material differences in the Labola Report from those results disclosed in the Company's press release dated October 25, 2021 and entitled "Diamond Fields Announces Maiden Mineral Resource for Labola Gold Project".

