Diamond Fields Resources : March 31, 2022 – Q1 2022 Report (Financials)

(All amounts are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the three-months period ended March 31, 2022

In accordance with National Instrument NI 51-102 released by Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three-months period ended March 31, 2022.

The above condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes on pages 6 to 27.

Events after the reporting period (Note 18)

(All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars)

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss) For the three-months period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three-months Three-months period ended period ended March 31, March 31, Notes 2022 2021 $ $ CONTINUING OPERATION Operating expenses 7 (134,658) Exploration and evaluation expenses (63,979) General and administrative expenses 8 (449,839) (143,436) (584,497) (207,415) Fair value movement on derivative instruments 11 - (2,033,892) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 713 (32,896) 713 (2,066,788) Net loss for the quarter (583,784) (2,274,203) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (2,992) - Total comprehensive loss for the quarter (586,776) (2,274,203) Loss per share for loss attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company: (0.01) - Basic (0.03) - Diluted (0.01) (0.03) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: 79,842,329 - Basic and diluted 68,895,662

The above condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss) should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes on pages 6 to 27.

