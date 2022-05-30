Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Diamond Fields Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DFR   CA25260V1031

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.

(DFR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12/23 05:00:00 pm EST
0.1850 CAD    0.00%
02:19pDIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES : March 31, 2022 – Q1 2022 Report (Financials)
PU
02:19pDIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES : March 31, 2022 – Q1 2022 Report (MDA)
PU
10:49aDiamond Fields Resources Announces Moydow Commences Drilling at Labola Gold Project and Updates on Acquisition
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diamond Fields Resources : March 31, 2022 – Q1 2022 Report (Financials)

05/30/2022 | 02:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the three-months period ended March 31, 2022

(All amounts are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument NI 51-102 released by Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three-months period ended March 31, 2022.

1

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

March 31,

December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

$

$

ASSETS

Current

13

164,653

265,177

Cash and cash equivalents

Other receivables

49,849

53,512

Total current assets

214,502

318,689

LIABILITIES

Current

785,914

383,074

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

785,914

383,074

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICITS

10

57,003,018

56,848,151

Share capital

Contributed surplus

10

4,100,438

4,175,556

Accumulated deficit

(61,682,122)

(61,098,338)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

7,254

10,246

Shareholders' deficits

(571,412)

(64,385)

Total shareholders' deficits and liabilities

214,502

318,689

Events after the reporting period (Note 18)

"John McGloin"

"Bertrand Boulle"

Director

Director

The above condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes on pages 6 to 27.

2

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss) For the three-months period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three-months

Three-months

period ended

period ended

March 31,

March 31,

Notes

2022

2021

$

$

CONTINUING OPERATION

Operating expenses

7

(134,658)

Exploration and evaluation expenses

(63,979)

General and administrative expenses

8

(449,839)

(143,436)

(584,497)

(207,415)

Fair value movement on derivative instruments

11

-

(2,033,892)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

713

(32,896)

713

(2,066,788)

Net loss for the quarter

(583,784)

(2,274,203)

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(2,992)

-

Total comprehensive loss for the quarter

(586,776)

(2,274,203)

Loss per share for loss attributable to the ordinary

equity holders of the Company:

(0.01)

-

Basic

(0.03)

-

Diluted

(0.01)

(0.03)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding:

79,842,329

-

Basic and diluted

68,895,662

The above condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss) should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes on pages 6 to 27.

3

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the three-months period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars)

Accumulated

other

Number of

Share

Contributed

Accumulated

comprehensive

shares

capital

surplus

deficit

income

Total

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at December 31, 2020

68,895,662

55,784,887

4,175,556

(60,543,876)

9,788

(573,645)

Loss for the quarter

-

-

-

(2,274,203)

-

(2,274,203)

Balance at March 31, 2021

68,895,662

55,784,887

4,175,556

(62,818,079)

9,788

(2,847,848)

Balance at December 31, 2021

79,562,329

56,848,151

4,175,556

(61,098,338)

10,246

(64,385)

Issuance of shares on exercise of options

700,000

79,749

-

-

-

79,749

Fair value adjustment on exercise of option

-

75,118

(75,118)

-

-

-

Loss for the quarter

-

-

-

(583,784)

-

(583,784)

Other comprehensive income - Translation

adjustment

-

-

-

-

(2,992)

(2,992)

Balance at March 31, 2022

80,262,329

57,003,018

4,100,438

(61,682,122)

7,254

(571,412)

The above condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes on pages 6 to 27.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Diamond Fields Resources Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 18:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.
02:19pDIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES : March 31, 2022 – Q1 2022 Report (Financials)
PU
02:19pDIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES : March 31, 2022 – Q1 2022 Report (MDA)
PU
10:49aDiamond Fields Resources Announces Moydow Commences Drilling at Labola Gold Project and..
AQ
05/27Diamond Fields Resources Announces Moydow Commences Drilling At Labola Gold Project
CI
05/27DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES : Announces Moydow Commences Drilling at Labola Gold Project and ..
PU
05/02DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES : December 31, 2021 – Annual Report (Financials)
PU
05/02DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES : December 31, 2021 – Annual Report (MDA)
PU
05/02Diamond Fields Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
05/02Diamond Fields Resources Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
04/21DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES : Files Amended and Re-stated NI 43-101 Technical Report for the ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 11,8 M 11,6 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Diamond Fields Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Francis Gerald McGloin Chief Executive Officer
Jean Lindberg Charles Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Albert Carlisle Gourley Non-Executive Chairman
Sybrand van der Spuy Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norman Roderic Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.0.00%12
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.47%11 559
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED2.67%9 158
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.12.72%8 140
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.27.15%895
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-30.41%461