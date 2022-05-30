Diamond Fields Resources : March 31, 2022 – Q1 2022 Report (Financials)

In accordance with National Instrument NI 51-102 released by Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three-months period ended March 31, 2022.
DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
March 31,
December 31,
Notes
2022
2021
$
$
ASSETS
Current
13
164,653
265,177
Cash and cash equivalents
Other receivables
49,849
53,512
Total current assets
214,502
318,689
LIABILITIES
Current
785,914
383,074
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
785,914
383,074
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICITS
10
57,003,018
56,848,151
Share capital
Contributed surplus
10
4,100,438
4,175,556
Accumulated deficit
(61,682,122)
(61,098,338)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
7,254
10,246
Shareholders' deficits
(571,412)
(64,385)
Total shareholders' deficits and liabilities
214,502
318,689
Events after the reporting period (Note 18)
"John McGloin"
"Bertrand Boulle"
Director
Director
The above condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes on pages 6 to 27.
DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.
Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss) For the three-months period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Three-months
Three-months
period ended
period ended
March 31,
March 31,
Notes
2022
2021
$
$
CONTINUING OPERATION
Operating expenses
7
(134,658)
Exploration and evaluation expenses
(63,979)
General and administrative expenses
8
(449,839)
(143,436)
(584,497)
(207,415)
Fair value movement on derivative instruments
11
-
(2,033,892)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
713
(32,896)
713
(2,066,788)
Net loss for the quarter
(583,784)
(2,274,203)
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(2,992)
-
Total comprehensive loss for the quarter
(586,776)
(2,274,203)
Loss per share for loss attributable to the ordinary
equity holders of the Company:
(0.01)
-
Basic
(0.03)
-
Diluted
(0.01)
(0.03)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding:
79,842,329
-
Basic and diluted
68,895,662
The above condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss) should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes on pages 6 to 27.
DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
For the three-months period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars)
Accumulated
other
Number of
Share
Contributed
Accumulated
comprehensive
shares
capital
surplus
deficit
income
Total
$
$
$
$
$
Balance at December 31, 2020
68,895,662
55,784,887
4,175,556
(60,543,876)
9,788
(573,645)
Loss for the quarter
-
-
-
(2,274,203)
-
(2,274,203)
Balance at March 31, 2021
68,895,662
55,784,887
4,175,556
(62,818,079)
9,788
(2,847,848)
Balance at December 31, 2021
79,562,329
56,848,151
4,175,556
(61,098,338)
10,246
(64,385)
Issuance of shares on exercise of options
700,000
79,749
-
-
-
79,749
Fair value adjustment on exercise of option
-
75,118
(75,118)
-
-
-
Loss for the quarter
-
-
-
(583,784)
-
(583,784)
Other comprehensive income - Translation
adjustment
-
-
-
-
(2,992)
(2,992)
Balance at March 31, 2022
80,262,329
57,003,018
4,100,438
(61,682,122)
7,254
(571,412)
The above condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes on pages 6 to 27.
