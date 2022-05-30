Diamond Fields Resources : March 31, 2022 – Q1 2022 Report (MDA)

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.
1. INTRODUCTION
This Management Discussion and Analysis (''MD&A") for the three-months period ended March 31, 2022 has been prepared as at May 30, 2022, and contains certain "forward-looking statements" under the Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation statements regarding potential mineralization, exploration results, plans and objectives of Diamond Fields Resources Inc. ("Diamond Fields", "DFR" or "the Company" or together with its subsidiaries, "the Group"), are forward-looking statements that involve various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements of Diamond Fields.
Russia-Ukrainewar
The geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe intensified on February 24, 2022, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The war between the two countries continues to evolve as military activity proceeds and additional sanctions are imposed. In addition to the human toll, the war is increasingly affecting economic and global financial markets and exacerbating ongoing economic challenges, including issues such as rising inflation and global supply-chain disruption.
Though the Company's activities have so far not been significantly affected by the situation, because of its broader impact on these macroeconomic conditions, the Company believes that the war's effect on its activities would largely depend on the nature and duration of uncertain and unpredictable events, such as further military action, additional sanctions, and reactions to ongoing developments by global financial markets.
The Company is continuously evaluating its direct and indirect exposures to the impacts of the war on its operation. The Company has no subsidiaries, operations, investments, contractual arrangements, or joint ventures in Ukraine and Russia. The Company also does not have significant suppliers, vendors, or customers in Ukraine or Russia. It neither lends to nor borrows from entities in those countries. Although the Company does not have direct exposure to Ukraine or Russia, it is likely to be affected by the overall economic uncertainty and negative impacts on the global economy and major financial markets arising from the war.
Management's responsibility for financial reporting
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by management who, when necessary, have made informed judgements and estimates of the outcome of events and transactions, with due consideration given to materiality. Management acknowledges its responsibility for the fairness, integrity and objectivity of all information in the consolidated financial statements.
As a means of executing its responsibility, management relies on the Company's system of internal control. This system has been established to ensure, within reasonable limits, that the assets are safeguarded, transactions are properly recorded and are executed in accordance with management's authorization. In addition, the system ensures that the accounting records provide a solid foundation from which to prepare the consolidated financial statements.
The Board of directors carries out its responsibility for the condensed consolidated financial statements principally through its Audit Committee, consisting solely of non-management directors. This committee makes its recommendations to the Board of directors. Based on those recommendations, the Board of directors approves the condensed consolidated financial statements.
2. OVERVIEW
Description of business
Diamond Fields is a British Columbia governed company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is active in mineral exploration, and has business interests in Madagascar, Namibia and in the Red Sea (jointly managed by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Sudan). Moreover, the Company is actively engaged in the assessment of additional mineral projects around the world to identify new opportunities. On August 25, 2021, the Company announced entering into definitive agreements to acquire certain gold assets in West Africa. Please refer to sub-headingAsset Acquisitions.
The Company's trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange is DFR.
Principal Assets Beravina (Zircon)
The Company through its Madagascar-based subsidiary, Compagnie Générale des Mines de Madagascar, owns a Mining Licence (Permis d'Exploitation PE 8096) for the exploration and mining of the Beravina deposit that is valid until June 22, 2055. The project is located in Western Madagascar within the Melaky region, covering 625 hectares and is approximately 220km east of the port of Maintirano, near a state road. A NI 43-101 compliant technical report filed by the Company on January 29, 2019, reported an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.5 million tonnes grading 22.7% Zircon (ZrSiO4) (equivalent to 15.3% ZrO2).
Namibia (Diamonds)
Through its Namibian subsidiaries, the Company owns several offshore diamond mining licences in Namibia, including ML111 where the Company has historically produced diamonds (2001-2008, 2016 and 2018-2019). The Company also holds ML139 and 70% of ML32.
New Projects
The Company announced entering into definitive agreements to acquire a controlling interest in Moydow Holdings Ltd. ("Moydow"), a BVI company, which has interests in gold assets in West Africa, on August 25, 2021, subject to certain conditions, including shareholders approval. The Company's shareholders meeting has been scheduled for June 9, 2022, and shareholders are required to vote, amongst others on the resolution to approve the acquisition transaction. Please refer to sub-headingAsset Acquisitions further below.
2. OVERVIEW (CONTINUED)
Highlights
Beravina Project - Madagascar
The Company has not engaged in exploration works on the Beravina project since covid-19 related travel restrictions started in Madagascar. Major zircon producers are reporting strong demand for their product which is expected to prevail over the medium term. The Company is considering its options for the Beravina project.
Diamond Mining - Namibia
Discussions with International Mining and Dredging Holdings (Pty) Limited ("IMDH"), which carried out the 2018-19 mining campaign via its subsidiary NUTAM Operations (Pty) Ltd ("NUTAM") are continuing. IMDH continues to assess, amongst other things, the need and possible extent for further exploration and development work in order to potentially improve mining performance. The timing as to any resumption of mining at ML111 concession is dependent upon the conclusion of discussions with IMDH.
Other prospects and projects
The Company continues to review and assess the suitability of a number of additional mining projects around the world. During 2021, the Company entered into definitive agreements with Moydow Holdings Ltd. On closing, the Company will have interests in gold projects in Western Africa (the "Asset Acquisitions") as disclosed under the sub-headingAsset Acquisitions. The Company's shareholders' meeting has been set for June 9, 2022, and shareholders are required to approve the acquisition transaction.
Overall operation updates and performance
The Group posted a net loss of $583,784 (March 31, 2021: net loss of $2,274,203) for the three-months period ended March 31, 2022. The loss for the comparative period includes $2,033,892 fair value loss on movement on derivatives (warrants) and $32,896 loss on exchange. After excluding the effect of the derivatives and loss on exchange during the corresponding period last year, the higher loss during the current quarter is mainly attributable to increased general and administrative costs, which include interalia one off bonuses approved for the COO and CFO (amounting to $216,000 in aggregate), and the fees of the new CEO amounting to $87,500, in addition to professional and consultancy fees in relation to the acquisition of Moydow.
2. OVERVIEW (CONTINUED)
Highlights (Continued) Corporate activities
The Company halted trading in its stocks on TSX V on August 24, 2021 in anticipation of the Fundamental Acquisition announcement of August 25, 2021. Trading of DFR stocks will remain halted until the conclusion of the Moydow transaction.
John McGloin has been appointed as CEO and President of the Company effective January 1, 2022.
On March 11, 2022, the Company announced a subscription to raise $3,132,500 through the issuance of 19,891,375 shares and entered into agreements to settle insider debts of $117,500 in consideration for the issuance of 746,125 shares at C$0.20 per share.
3. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Review of selected financial and operating resultsSelected year ends financial andnon-financialinformation
Three-monthsThree-months
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
$
$
Exploration and evaluation expenses
(134,658)
(63,979)
General and administrative expenses
(449,839)
(143,436)
Fair value movement on derivative instruments
-
(2,033,892)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
713
(32,896)
Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations
(2,992)
-
Total comprehensive loss
(586,776)
(2,274,203)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
79,842,329
68,895,662
Loss per share - basic and diluted ($)
(0.01)
(0.03)
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' and do not include notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report and should be read in conjunction with the most recent annual financial report. The MD&A includes certain non-IFRS measures to provide meaningful information, where appropriate.
No revenue was recorded for the three-months periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.
Evaluation and Exploration expenditures (''E&E'') amounted to $134,658 (March 31, 2021: $63,979) for the three-months period ended March 31, 2022. Exploration costs for the period ended March 31,
2022 were incurred on: the Namibian Diamond Project amounting to $8,867 (March 31, 2021:
$11,894); Beravina Zircon Project amounting to $6,443 (March 31, 2021: $5,550); and other projects (mainly consultancy costs pertaining to the Moydow transaction) amounting to $119,548 (March 31, 2021: $46,535). Updates pertaining to the Namibia and Beravina projects are provided under Review of Operations further below.
5
