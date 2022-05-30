Diamond Fields Resources : March 31, 2022 – Q1 2022 Report (MDA)

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the three-months period ended March 31, 2022

(All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated)

1. INTRODUCTION

This Management Discussion and Analysis (''MD&A") for the three-months period ended March 31, 2022 has been prepared as at May 30, 2022, and contains certain "forward-looking statements" under the Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation statements regarding potential mineralization, exploration results, plans and objectives of Diamond Fields Resources Inc. ("Diamond Fields", "DFR" or "the Company" or together with its subsidiaries, "the Group"), are forward-looking statements that involve various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements of Diamond Fields.

Russia-Ukraine war

The geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe intensified on February 24, 2022, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The war between the two countries continues to evolve as military activity proceeds and additional sanctions are imposed. In addition to the human toll, the war is increasingly affecting economic and global financial markets and exacerbating ongoing economic challenges, including issues such as rising inflation and global supply-chain disruption.

Though the Company's activities have so far not been significantly affected by the situation, because of its broader impact on these macroeconomic conditions, the Company believes that the war's effect on its activities would largely depend on the nature and duration of uncertain and unpredictable events, such as further military action, additional sanctions, and reactions to ongoing developments by global financial markets.

The Company is continuously evaluating its direct and indirect exposures to the impacts of the war on its operation. The Company has no subsidiaries, operations, investments, contractual arrangements, or joint ventures in Ukraine and Russia. The Company also does not have significant suppliers, vendors, or customers in Ukraine or Russia. It neither lends to nor borrows from entities in those countries. Although the Company does not have direct exposure to Ukraine or Russia, it is likely to be affected by the overall economic uncertainty and negative impacts on the global economy and major financial markets arising from the war.

Management's responsibility for financial reporting

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by management who, when necessary, have made informed judgements and estimates of the outcome of events and transactions, with due consideration given to materiality. Management acknowledges its responsibility for the fairness, integrity and objectivity of all information in the consolidated financial statements.

As a means of executing its responsibility, management relies on the Company's system of internal control. This system has been established to ensure, within reasonable limits, that the assets are safeguarded, transactions are properly recorded and are executed in accordance with management's authorization. In addition, the system ensures that the accounting records provide a solid foundation from which to prepare the consolidated financial statements.

The Board of directors carries out its responsibility for the condensed consolidated financial statements principally through its Audit Committee, consisting solely of non-management directors. This committee makes its recommendations to the Board of directors. Based on those recommendations, the Board of directors approves the condensed consolidated financial statements.