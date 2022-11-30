Diamond Fields Resources : September 30, 2022 – Q3 2022 Report (Financials)

In accordance with National Instrument NI 51-102 released by Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the third quarter and nine-months period ended September 30, 2022.
1
DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position As at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
September 30,
December 31,
Notes
2022
2021
$
$
ASSETS
Non-current assets
7
40,827
Property, plant, and equipment
-
Investments in associate
8
-
-
40,827
-
Current assets
338,140
Other receivables
53,512
Cash and cash equivalents
9
1,864,802
265,177
2,202,942
318,689
Non-current assets classified as held-for-sale
10
14,517
-
Total assets
2,258,286
318,689
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
460,734
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
383,074
Borrowings
11
5,797
-
Deferred consideration
19
110,000
-
576,531
383,074
Liabilities directly associated with non-current
10
5,719
assets classified as held-for-sale
-
582,250
383,074
EQUITY AND RESERVES
12
72,504,412
Share capital
56,848,151
Contributed surplus
12
3,848,290
4,175,556
Accumulated deficit
(77,328,944)
(61,098,338)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
155,414
10,246
Owners' deficits
(820,828)
(64,385)
Non-controlling interest
2,496,864
-
Owners' equity/(shareholders' deficits)
1,676,036
(64,385)
Total owners' equity/(shareholders' deficits) and
liabilities
2,258,286
318,689
Events after the reporting period (Note 22)
"John McGloin"
"Bertrand Boulle"
Director
Director
The above condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes on pages 7 to 41.
2
DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.
Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss) For the third quarter and nine-months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Three-months period ended
Nine-months period ended*
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
CONTINUING OPERATION
$
$
$
$
Operating expenses
12(iii)
(16,698)
(16,698)
Share-based compensation
-
-
Exploration and evaluation:
14
(416,907)
(512,393)
- Expenses
(141,379)
(393,738)
- Reclassification of E&E assets
19
-
-
(14,563,194)
-
General and administrative
15
(271,837)
(1,046,462)
expenses
(131,633)
(371,823)
(705,442)
(273,012)
(16,138,747)
(765,561)
Fair value movement on
13
-
-
derivative instruments
591,519
14,392
Change in fair value of
13
-
-
warrants prior to exercise
510,522
510,522
Interest income
1,412
-
1,412
-
Interest expense
11
-
(8,986)
-
(15,123)
Foreign exchange
(991)
(4,284)
(loss)/gains
31,815
(3,348)
421
1,124,870
(2,872)
506,443
Share of loss of associate
8
(9,875)
-
(9,875)
-
Net (loss)/ profit for the period
from continuing operation
(714,896)
851,858
(16,151,494)
(259,118)
DISCONTINUING OPERATION
Post-tax loss from
10
(9,993)
(34,416)
discontinuing operation
(10,929)
(43,017)
Net (loss)/profit for the
period
(724,889)
840,929
(16,185,910)
(302,135)
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences on
145,930
145,168
translation of foreign operations
(3)
(3)
Total comprehensive
income for the period
(578,959)
840,926
(16,040,742)
(302,138)
(Loss)/profit attributable to:
-
Equity shareholders
(636,173)
840,929
(16,097,194)
(302,135)
-
Non-controlling interest
(88,716)
-
(88,716)
-
(724,889)
840,929
(16,185,910)
(302,135)
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
-
Equity shareholders
(490,243)
840,926
(15,952,026)
(302,138)
-
Non-controlling interest
(88,716)
-
(88,716)
-
(578,959)
840,926
(16,040,742)
(302,138)
3
DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.
Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss) For the third quarter and nine-months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Three-months period ended
Nine-months period ended*
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
(Loss)/ earnings per share for (loss)/profit
attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the
Company:
-
Basic
(0.00)
0.01
(0.14)
(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
-
Basic
180,034,344
71,330,445
114,399,566
69,716,175
Re-presentedto reflect the change in presentation of discontinued operations as set out in Notes 3 and 10.
The above condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss) should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes on pages 7 to 41.
4
