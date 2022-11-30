Diamond Fields Resources : September 30, 2022 – Q3 2022 Report (Financials)

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC. Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the third quarter and nine-months period ended September 30, 2022 (All amounts are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS In accordance with National Instrument NI 51-102 released by Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the third quarter and nine-months period ended September 30, 2022. 1

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC. Condensed consolidated statement of financial position As at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) (Audited) September 30, December 31, Notes 2022 2021 $ $ ASSETS Non-current assets 7 40,827 Property, plant, and equipment - Investments in associate 8 - - 40,827 - Current assets 338,140 Other receivables 53,512 Cash and cash equivalents 9 1,864,802 265,177 2,202,942 318,689 Non-current assets classified as held-for-sale 10 14,517 - Total assets 2,258,286 318,689 LIABILITIES Current liabilities 460,734 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 383,074 Borrowings 11 5,797 - Deferred consideration 19 110,000 - 576,531 383,074 Liabilities directly associated with non-current 10 5,719 assets classified as held-for-sale - 582,250 383,074 EQUITY AND RESERVES 12 72,504,412 Share capital 56,848,151 Contributed surplus 12 3,848,290 4,175,556 Accumulated deficit (77,328,944) (61,098,338) Accumulated other comprehensive income 155,414 10,246 Owners' deficits (820,828) (64,385) Non-controlling interest 2,496,864 - Owners' equity/(shareholders' deficits) 1,676,036 (64,385) Total owners' equity/(shareholders' deficits) and liabilities 2,258,286 318,689 Events after the reporting period (Note 22) "John McGloin" "Bertrand Boulle" Director Director The above condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes on pages 7 to 41. 2

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC. Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss) For the third quarter and nine-months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three-months period ended Nine-months period ended* September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 CONTINUING OPERATION $ $ $ $ Operating expenses 12(iii) (16,698) (16,698) Share-based compensation - - Exploration and evaluation: 14 (416,907) (512,393) - Expenses (141,379) (393,738) - Reclassification of E&E assets 19 - - (14,563,194) - General and administrative 15 (271,837) (1,046,462) expenses (131,633) (371,823) (705,442) (273,012) (16,138,747) (765,561) Fair value movement on 13 - - derivative instruments 591,519 14,392 Change in fair value of 13 - - warrants prior to exercise 510,522 510,522 Interest income 1,412 - 1,412 - Interest expense 11 - (8,986) - (15,123) Foreign exchange (991) (4,284) (loss)/gains 31,815 (3,348) 421 1,124,870 (2,872) 506,443 Share of loss of associate 8 (9,875) - (9,875) - Net (loss)/ profit for the period from continuing operation (714,896) 851,858 (16,151,494) (259,118) DISCONTINUING OPERATION Post-tax loss from 10 (9,993) (34,416) discontinuing operation (10,929) (43,017) Net (loss)/profit for the period (724,889) 840,929 (16,185,910) (302,135) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on 145,930 145,168 translation of foreign operations (3) (3) Total comprehensive income for the period (578,959) 840,926 (16,040,742) (302,138) (Loss)/profit attributable to: - Equity shareholders (636,173) 840,929 (16,097,194) (302,135) - Non-controlling interest (88,716) - (88,716) - (724,889) 840,929 (16,185,910) (302,135) Total comprehensive income attributable to: - Equity shareholders (490,243) 840,926 (15,952,026) (302,138) - Non-controlling interest (88,716) - (88,716) - (578,959) 840,926 (16,040,742) (302,138) 3