    DFR   CA25260V1031

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.

(DFR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:30 2022-11-28 am EST
0.1050 CAD    0.00%
04:28aDiamond Fields Resources : September 30, 2022 – Q3 2022 Report (Financials)
PU
04:28aDiamond Fields Resources : September 30, 2022 – Q3 2022 Report (MDA)
PU
11/28Diamond Fields Resources Sells its Namibian Diamond Properties to Focus on West African Gold Projects
MT
Diamond Fields Resources : September 30, 2022 – Q3 2022 Report (Financials)

11/30/2022 | 04:28am EST
DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

For the third quarter and nine-months period ended September 30, 2022

(All amounts are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument NI 51-102 released by Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the third quarter and nine-months period ended September 30, 2022.

1

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position As at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

September 30,

December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

$

$

ASSETS

Non-current assets

7

40,827

Property, plant, and equipment

-

Investments in associate

8

-

-

40,827

-

Current assets

338,140

Other receivables

53,512

Cash and cash equivalents

9

1,864,802

265,177

2,202,942

318,689

Non-current assets classified as held-for-sale

10

14,517

-

Total assets

2,258,286

318,689

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

460,734

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

383,074

Borrowings

11

5,797

-

Deferred consideration

19

110,000

-

576,531

383,074

Liabilities directly associated with non-current

10

5,719

assets classified as held-for-sale

-

582,250

383,074

EQUITY AND RESERVES

12

72,504,412

Share capital

56,848,151

Contributed surplus

12

3,848,290

4,175,556

Accumulated deficit

(77,328,944)

(61,098,338)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

155,414

10,246

Owners' deficits

(820,828)

(64,385)

Non-controlling interest

2,496,864

-

Owners' equity/(shareholders' deficits)

1,676,036

(64,385)

Total owners' equity/(shareholders' deficits) and

liabilities

2,258,286

318,689

Events after the reporting period (Note 22)

"John McGloin"

"Bertrand Boulle"

Director

Director

The above condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes on pages 7 to 41.

2

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss) For the third quarter and nine-months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three-months period ended

Nine-months period ended*

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

CONTINUING OPERATION

$

$

$

$

Operating expenses

12(iii)

(16,698)

(16,698)

Share-based compensation

-

-

Exploration and evaluation:

14

(416,907)

(512,393)

- Expenses

(141,379)

(393,738)

- Reclassification of E&E assets

19

-

-

(14,563,194)

-

General and administrative

15

(271,837)

(1,046,462)

expenses

(131,633)

(371,823)

(705,442)

(273,012)

(16,138,747)

(765,561)

Fair value movement on

13

-

-

derivative instruments

591,519

14,392

Change in fair value of

13

-

-

warrants prior to exercise

510,522

510,522

Interest income

1,412

-

1,412

-

Interest expense

11

-

(8,986)

-

(15,123)

Foreign exchange

(991)

(4,284)

(loss)/gains

31,815

(3,348)

421

1,124,870

(2,872)

506,443

Share of loss of associate

8

(9,875)

-

(9,875)

-

Net (loss)/ profit for the period

from continuing operation

(714,896)

851,858

(16,151,494)

(259,118)

DISCONTINUING OPERATION

Post-tax loss from

10

(9,993)

(34,416)

discontinuing operation

(10,929)

(43,017)

Net (loss)/profit for the

period

(724,889)

840,929

(16,185,910)

(302,135)

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on

145,930

145,168

translation of foreign operations

(3)

(3)

Total comprehensive

income for the period

(578,959)

840,926

(16,040,742)

(302,138)

(Loss)/profit attributable to:

-

Equity shareholders

(636,173)

840,929

(16,097,194)

(302,135)

-

Non-controlling interest

(88,716)

-

(88,716)

-

(724,889)

840,929

(16,185,910)

(302,135)

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

-

Equity shareholders

(490,243)

840,926

(15,952,026)

(302,138)

-

Non-controlling interest

(88,716)

-

(88,716)

-

(578,959)

840,926

(16,040,742)

(302,138)

3

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss) For the third quarter and nine-months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three-months period ended

Nine-months period ended*

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

(Loss)/ earnings per share for (loss)/profit

attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the

Company:

-

Basic

(0.00)

0.01

(0.14)

(0.00)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

-

Basic

180,034,344

71,330,445

114,399,566

69,716,175

  • Re-presentedto reflect the change in presentation of discontinued operations as set out in Notes 3 and 10.

The above condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss) should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes on pages 7 to 41.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Diamond Fields Resources Inc. published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 09:23:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
