Diamond Fields Resources : September 30, 2022 – Q3 2022 Report (MDA)

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.
1. INTRODUCTION
This Management Discussion and Analysis (''MD&A") for the third quarter and nine-months period ended September 30, 2022 has been prepared as at November 29, 2022, and contains certain "forward- looking statements" under the Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation statements regarding potential mineralization, exploration results, plans and objectives of Diamond Fields Resources Inc. ("Diamond Fields", "DFR" or "the Company" or together with its subsidiaries, "the Group"), are forward-looking statements that involve various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements of Diamond Fields.
Russia-Ukrainewar
The geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe intensified on February 24, 2022, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The war between the two countries continues to evolve as military activity proceeds and additional sanctions are imposed. In addition to the human toll, the war is increasingly affecting economic and global financial markets and exacerbating ongoing economic challenges, including issues such as rising inflation and global supply-chain disruption.
Though the Company's activities have so far not been significantly affected by the situation, because of its broader impact on these macroeconomic conditions, the Company believes that the war's effect on its activities would largely depend on the nature and duration of uncertain and unpredictable events, such as further military action, additional sanctions, and reactions to ongoing developments by global financial markets.
The Company is continuously evaluating its direct and indirect exposures to the impacts of the war on its operation. The Company has no subsidiaries, operations, investments, contractual arrangements, or joint ventures in Ukraine and Russia. The Company also does not have significant suppliers, vendors, or customers in Ukraine or Russia. It neither lends to nor borrows from entities in those countries. Although the Company does not have direct exposure to Ukraine or Russia, it is likely to be affected by the overall economic uncertainty and negative impacts on the global economy and major financial markets arising from the war.
Management's responsibility for financial reporting
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by management who, when necessary, have made informed judgements and estimates of the outcome of events and transactions, with due consideration given to materiality. Management acknowledges its responsibility for the fairness, integrity and objectivity of all information in the consolidated financial statements.
As a means of executing its responsibility, management relies on the Company's system of internal control. This system has been established to ensure, within reasonable limits, that the assets are safeguarded, transactions are properly recorded and are executed in accordance with management's authorization. In addition, the system ensures that the accounting records provide a solid foundation from which to prepare the consolidated financial statements.
The Board of directors carries out its responsibility for the condensed consolidated financial statements principally through its Audit Committee, consisting solely of non-management directors. This committee makes its recommendations to the Board of directors. Based on those recommendations, the Board of directors approves the condensed consolidated financial statements.
DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.
2. OVERVIEW
Description of business
Diamond Fields is a British Columbia governed company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. On June 29, 2022, the Company announced the closing of its acquisition of Moydow Holdings Limited ("Moydow"), a BVI company owning a portfolio of gold assets in West Africa, which received final TSXV approval on July 11, 2022 (see DFR announcements dated August 25, 2021, June 29, 2022 and July 11, 2022). The Company is active in mineral exploration and has business interest in Burkina Faso, Mali, Nigeria, Madagascar and Namibia. The Company has agreed to sell its Namibian diamond assets to Jean Boulle Diamond Mines Ltd. pursuant to a diamond business sale agreement dated November 28, 2022, as such, assets, liabilities and results pertaining to Diamond Fields (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd. and Namibian Diamond Company (Pty) Ltd., have been reclassified as assets held for sale and discontinuing operation on the financial statements. The operating results of DFR's newly acquired gold projects are reported as part of the Company's income statement for the first time during the current quarter. The Company is actively engaged in the assessment of additional mineral projects around the world to identify new opportunities.
The Company's trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange is DFR.
Principal Assets
Cascades (Gold) - Burkina Faso.
The Company's recently acquired 80% controlled subsidiary, Moydow, holds two exclusive options for WUO Land 1 and WUO Land 2, until 2024 and 2023 respectively, to purchase 100% of the license holder's interest in the WUO Land 1 and WUO Land 2 ("Cascades") exploration licenses covering
304.6 km2 of ground in the Banfora greenstone belt in southwest Burkina Faso. The license area contains a mineralised corridor 30km long and 5km wide containing a number of auriferous quartz shears.
Data for over 65,000 meters of historical drilling has been acquired by the Company from previous option holders. The Company's subsidiary undertook a confirmatory twin and infill drilling campaign in 2021, following which a maiden resource statement was published. DFR completed a drilling program in August 2022. The reverse circulation (RC) drilling was started by Moydow prior to its acquisition by DFR and consisted of 4,975 meters. The results, including the discovery of a new gold zone, were announced on September 9, 2022.
Taking into account the historic drilling data, drilling performed by Moydow in 2021 and the 2022 drilling campaign, the aggregate drilling on the property to date has reached almost 75,000 meters. A NI 43-101 compliant technical report announced by the Company on October 25, 2021 reported:
Indicated resource of 5.41 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.52 g/t AU for a total 264,000 ounces of gold; and,
Inferred resource of 6.93 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.67 g/t Au for a total of 371,000 ounces of gold.
Mr. David J Reading, M.Sc., FIMM, Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG), a director to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43 101"), has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this report.
DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.
2. OVERVIEW (CONTINUED)
Principal Assets (continued)
Kalaka (Gold) - Mali.
The Company acquired, on June 29, 2022, a 40% indirect interest in the Kalaka license in Mali (as part of the Moydow transaction). The Kalaka gold project is located 260km South East of Bamako in South Mali, 80km south of the 8 million Ounces Morila gold mine owned by Barrick/AngloGold and 85km northwest of the 6 million ounces Syama gold mine owned by Resolute. Previous works at Kalaka indicate a large, low-grade zone mineralization with multiple drill intersections.
Nigeria (Gold).
The Company acquired, on June 29, 2022, a 25.5% indirect interest in various gold exploration projects in Nigeria (as part of the Moydow transaction), where historically very little systematic, modern exploration has been undertaken. The projects are located within the gold-bearing ("Schist Belt") terrain of the Benin-Nigeria Shield, which has broad similarities to the Birimian of the Man Shield of West Africa.
Beravina (Zircon)
The Company through its Madagascar-based subsidiary, Compagnie Générale des Mines de Madagascar, owns a Mining License (Permis d'Exploitation PE 8096) for the exploration and mining of the Beravina deposit that is valid until June 22, 2055. The project is located in Western Madagascar within the Melaky region, covering 625 hectares and is approximately 220km east of the port of Maintirano, near a state road. A NI 43-101 compliant technical report filed by the Company on January 29, 2019, reported an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.5 million tonnes grading 22.7% Zircon (ZrSiO4) (equivalent to 15.3% ZrO2).
Mr. David J Reading, M.Sc., FIMM, Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG), a director to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43 101"), has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this report.
Namibia (Diamonds)
The Company has agreed to sell its Namibian diamond assets to Jean Boulle Diamond Mines Ltd. pursuant to a diamond business sale agreement dated November 28, 2022.
Highlights
Corporate activities
The acquisition and restructuring of Moydow was completed on June 29, 2022, and on July 11, 2022, the TSX Venture exchange (TSX V) granted its final approval to the transaction, following which DFR's common shares, which had been halted since announcing the Moydow transaction on August 25, 2021, resumed trading on July 13, 2022. Pursuant to the Moydow transaction an aggregate of 98,677,892 common shares were issued as follows on closing: 71,880, 320 shares (at a deemed price of C$0.185 per share) in exchange for Moydow securities; 6,160,072 shares subscribed at US$ 0.217 per share as part of the founders' agreement, initially announced on August 25, 2021; and, 20,637,500 shares subscribed at C$ 0.20 per share (for cash and in exchange for services) as part of the financing initially announced on March 11, 2022.
DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.
Following final approval from TSX V, three directors stood down, and three new directors, namely Brian Kiernan, Len Comerford and Carlo Baravalle, were appointed to the Board. On January 1, 2022, John McGloin was appointed as a Director, CEO and President of the Company. The new Board consists of the following directors: Brian Kiernan (Chairman); John McGloin (CEO and President); Sybrand Van Der Spuy (COO); Al Gourley; David Reading; Bertrand Boulle; Carlo Baravalle; and, Len Comerford. Jean Lindberg Charles continues to serve as CFO and Secretary.
During the third quarter, the Company issued 2,730,631 shares at a price of C$0.145 per share to its directors and officers following the exercise of options by the latter, which added to the 700,000 options exercised (similarly at C$0.145 per share), bring the aggregate stock options exercised for the year to date to 3,430,631. Moreover, 400,169 options with a strike price of C$0.145 have expired unexercised during the current quarter. The Company increased its fixed, less than 10% Stock Plan to 17,800,000 and issued 16,150,000 new stock options, with an exercise price of C$0.20 each to directors and officers of the company as announced on September 22, 2022. Further 719,200 stock options with exercise price of C$0.145 have expired following the reporting period.
Completion of new drilling campaign at Cascades
During the third quarter, the Company completed an extent of 4,975 meters reverse circulation (RC) drilling (the "2022 Drilling Campaign"), started at Cascades prior to the conclusion of the Moydow acquisition. Initial results from the 2022 Drilling Campaign support the presence of a significant new gold zone within the Wuo Land 2 area, the TT-13 target. In addition, infill drilling has added important further definition to DFR's geological model based on historical drilling, high grade mineralisation has been intersected in the Western Zone. Recent additional test work supports the view that the gold is essentially free milling, in line with the regional metallurgy.
Overall operation updates and performance
The Group posted net losses of $724,889 and $16,185,910 (2021: gain of $840,929 and loss of $302,135) for the third quarter and nine-months period ended September 30, 2022, respectively. Out of the overall loss for the current nine-months period, $14,563,194 arose as a result of applying the Company's accounting policy in relation to the mineral asset arising on the acquisition (and first time consolidation) of Moydow, pursuant to which, acquisition, exploration and evaluation asset expenditures incurred prior to the date of a positive economic assessment on the property are expensed as incurred (see note 19 of the Interim Financial Statements). The grant of 16,150,000 Stock Options to directors and officers of the Company during the quarter gave rise to $761,832 share-based compensation, out of which $16,698 has been recognized as an expense and the balance carried forward for amortization during future accounting periods. The Company also spent $1,558,855 on exploration projects and general and admin (G&A) expenses during the nine-months period, out of which $394,964 on Cascades project during the quarter. G&A for the nine-months period includes $860,428 fees and costs paid to management and consultants.
