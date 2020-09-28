Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/28 02:21:21 pm
126.225 USD   +1.28%
01:49pDIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT : Appoints Carlotta King as General Counsel
PR
09/02DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Diamond Hill Investment : Appoints Carlotta King as General Counsel

09/28/2020 | 01:49pm EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Hill Capital Management, an independent active asset manager and a subsidiary of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DHIL), today announced the appointment of Carlotta King as general counsel, effective today.

King reports to Heather Brilliant, CFA, Diamond Hill's president and CEO. Before joining Diamond Hill, King was associate general counsel for the Managed Funds Association, an advocacy, education, and communications organization for the alternative investment industry in Washington, D.C., where she worked for 10 years.

"Carlotta brings extensive financial industry and legal expertise to this important role at Diamond Hill," Brilliant said. "We're thrilled to welcome her to the Columbus community and the firm."

King previously was an associate at Dechert LLP in Washington, D.C., in its financial services group, and earlier worked as an associate in the investment management and financial institutions groups at Davis Polk & Wardwell in New York City. She holds a bachelor's degree in government and English from Georgetown University and a juris doctor degree from Harvard Law School. She is a board member of Women in Derivatives, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to attract, retain, educate and develop female leaders in the financial industry.

"Diamond Hill has built a strong reputation for investment excellence and client service over the past two decades, and I'm honored to join as the firm's general counsel," King said. 

About Diamond Hill Capital Management

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Diamond Hill is an independent active asset manager with significant employee ownership and $22.7 billion in assets under management as of Aug. 31, 2020. Investment strategies include long-only U.S. and international equity, alternative long-short equity and fixed income. Diamond Hill invests on behalf of institutions and individuals by providing strategies that deliver lasting value through a shared commitment to its valuation-disciplined investment principles, long-term perspective, disciplined approach and alignment with client interests. For more information please visit www.diamond-hill.com.

Diamond Hill Investment Group logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-hill-appoints-carlotta-king-as-general-counsel-301139189.html

SOURCE Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
