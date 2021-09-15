Diamond Hill Investment : Appoints L'Quentus Thomas to Its Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., (NASDAQ:DHIL) appointed L'Quentus Thomas as director, effective immediately. Thomas is an independent director, and he will serve on Diamond Hill's audit, compensation, and nominating and governance committees.

Thomas is a Senior Managing Director at Stonehenge Capital Company, located in Columbus, Ohio, where he directs a national investment platform focused on underserved markets, manages relationships with institutional investors and chairs Stonehenge Community Development's national advisory board. In addition, Mr. Thomas is a former trustee of Kenyon College and a past chair of its investment committee.

"We are pleased to welcome L'Quentus Thomas to our board after a thorough search," said James Laird, board chair. "L'Quentus brings extensive private credit, investment, community and board experience coupled with a terrific professional and academic background. We look forward to his insights and contributions on the board."

"The wide-ranging experiences and perspectives of our board members position the board well to add value to the company and its shareholders," noted Heather Brilliant, Diamond Hill CEO and president. "With L'Quentus Thomas' addition, six of our seven directors are independent. We believe the board's independence helps ensure it represents shareholder interests as we continue to focus on delivering excellent investment outcomes for clients."

Thomas added, "My experience in managing institutional capital and financing companies along with prior governance experience aligns well with Diamond Hill's commitment to prioritizing client interests and creating long-term value for shareholders."

The members of Diamond Hill's board of directors now include Brilliant as well as independent directors Thomas, Laird, Scott Cooley, Randolph Fortener, Paula Meyer and Nicole St. Pierre. Carlotta King serves as corporate secretary. All board members, including Thomas, will stand for annual re-election at the 2022 annual shareholder meeting.

For more information visit diamond-hill.com.

About Diamond Hill

Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline and client alignment. An independent active asset manager with significant employee ownership, Diamond Hill's investment strategies include differentiated U.S. and international equity, alternative long-short equity and fixed income. As of August 31, 2021, Diamond Hill has $30.1 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.diamond-hill.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-hill-investment-group-appoints-lquentus-thomas-to-its-board-of-directors-301377829.html

SOURCE Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc.