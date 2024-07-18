HOUSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) today announced that it has entered into a contract with BOE Exploration & Production LLC for the Ocean BlackRhino for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The Ocean BlackRhino was awarded a contract with a minimum duration of 180 days for a total value of approximately $89 million, excluding mobilization and any additional services. The contract also includes two additional option periods. Work under the new contract is expected to commence late in the first quarter or early second quarter of 2025.

Bernie Wolford, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This contract reflects the BlackRhino's exceptional track record and is the third in a series of follow-on contracts for the rig after its current contract."

ABOUT DIAMOND OFFSHORE

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

