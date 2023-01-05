Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DO   US25271C2017

DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC.

(DO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
9.370 USD   +1.19%
05:41pDiamond offshore to present at the fearnley securities' offshore drilling seminar
PR
2022Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIAMOND OFFSHORE TO PRESENT AT THE FEARNLEY SECURITIES' OFFSHORE DRILLING SEMINAR

01/05/2023 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) announced today that Dominic Savarino, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Fearnley Securities' Offshore Drilling Seminar in New York City on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. 

ABOUT DIAMOND OFFSHORE
Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing innovation, thought leadership and contract drilling services to solve complex deepwater challenges around the globe. Additional information and access to the Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.diamondoffshore.com/.

Contact:
Kevin Bordosky
Senior Director
Investor Relations
(281) 647- 4035

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-offshore-to-present-at-the-fearnley-securities-offshore-drilling-seminar-301715055.html

SOURCE Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC.
05:41pDiamond offshore to present at the fearnley securities' offshore drilling seminar
PR
2022Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2022DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
2022Sector Update: Energy Stocks Lower Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
2022Transcript : Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, ..
CI
2022Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
2022Diamond Offshore : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022Diamond Offshore Drilling Swings to Q3 Earnings, Revenue Increases
MT
2022Diamond Offshore Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and $429 Million Project Award in..
PR
More news