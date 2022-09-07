Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DO   US25271C2017

DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC.

(DO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
7.010 USD   +0.29%
DIAMOND OFFSHORE TO PRESENT AT THE PARETO SECURITIES' ENERGY CONFERENCE

09/07/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) announced today that Bernie Wolford, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Pareto Securities' Energy Conference in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. 

ABOUT DIAMOND OFFSHORE
Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing innovation, thought leadership and contract drilling services to solve complex deepwater challenges around the globe. Additional information and access to the Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.diamondoffshore.com/.

Contact:
Kevin Bordosky
Senior Director
Investor Relations
(281) 647- 4035

SOURCE Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.


