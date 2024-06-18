HOUSTON, June 17 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Diamond Offshore Drilling this month said it would permanently shut its West Vela rig, which had operated in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, resulting in 190 job losses, according to a regulatory filing.

The job cuts will be effective Aug. 5 to Sept. 15. Crew changes for the rig had taken place in Houma, Louisiana, according to a filing.

Diamond Offshore did not immediately respond for comment.

(Reporting by Georgina McCartney in Houston; Editing by Aurora Ellis)