Diamond Power Infrastructure : Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

(Under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process vide Order of Hon'ble NCLT dated

24.08.2018)

Date: 05th February, 2022 To, To, The Manager, National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Dalal Street Mumbai - 400051 Maharashtra Mumbai- 400001 Scrip Code: BSE 522163, NSE: DIAPOWER Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the Committee of Creditors of Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited vide e-voting ending on 5th February, 2022, have resolved to approve the Resolution Plan submitted by GSEC Limited in consortium with Shri Rakesh Shah with 89.46% voting majority.

The Resolution Professional shall file an application seeking for approval of the Resolution Plan as approved by the COC before the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

Prashant Jain Digitally signed by Prashant Jain Date: 2022.02.05 23:25:10 +05'30'

Prashant Jain

Insolvency Professional

Partner in AAA Insolvency Professional LLP

Reg no IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P01368/2018-19/12131