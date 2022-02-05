Diamond Power Infrastructure : Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

(Under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process vide Order of Hon'ble NCLT dated
24.08.2018)
Date: 05th February, 2022
To,
To,
The Manager,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Dalal Street
Mumbai - 400051 Maharashtra
Mumbai- 400001
Scrip Code: BSE 522163, NSE: DIAPOWER
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that the Committee of Creditors of Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited vide e-voting ending on 5th February, 2022, have resolved to approve the Resolution Plan submitted by GSEC Limited in consortium with Shri Rakesh Shah with 89.46% voting majority.
The Resolution Professional shall file an application seeking for approval of the Resolution Plan as approved by the COC before the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
Prashant Jain
Digitally signed by Prashant Jain
Date: 2022.02.05 23:25:10 +05'30'
Prashant Jain
Insolvency Professional
Partner in AAA Insolvency Professional LLP
Reg no IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P01368/2018-19/12131
Disclaimer
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 19:07:02 UTC.