  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    522163   INE989C01012

DIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

(522163)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diamond Power Infrastructure : Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

02/05/2022 | 02:08pm EST
(Under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process vide Order of Hon'ble NCLT dated

24.08.2018)

Date: 05th February, 2022

To,

The Manager,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400051 Maharashtra

Mumbai- 400001

Scrip Code: BSE 522163, NSE: DIAPOWER

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the Committee of Creditors of Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited vide e-voting ending on 5th February, 2022, have resolved to approve the Resolution Plan submitted by GSEC Limited in consortium with Shri Rakesh Shah with 89.46% voting majority.

The Resolution Professional shall file an application seeking for approval of the Resolution Plan as approved by the COC before the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

Prashant Jain

Digitally signed by Prashant Jain

Date: 2022.02.05 23:25:10 +05'30'

Prashant Jain

Insolvency Professional

Partner in AAA Insolvency Professional LLP

Reg no IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P01368/2018-19/12131

Disclaimer

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 19:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
