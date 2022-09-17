Diamond Power Infrastructure : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

Date: 17th September, 2022 To, To, The Manager, The Manager, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Add: Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Add: Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Dalal Street Mumbai- 400001 BandraKurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: BSE 522163, NSE: DIAPOWER

Sub: COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURES REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF RESOLUTION PLAN- M/S. DIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED (COMPANY CODE BSE: 522163)

Ref: NCLT Order IA No. 160 of 2022 in CP (IB) 137 of 2018 dated 20/06/2022

In terms of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), as on Trigger Date 17th September, 2022, as approved by Board, we do hereby implement the Resolution Plan:

Upfront Cash Payment is fully discharged. Possession of the Corporate Debtor has been handed over to successful Resolution Applicant. The Paid up equity share capital of Company will get reduced to the extent of 99% such that shareholders holding less than 100 shares will not get any shares and their shares will be extinguished in full. Pursuant to provisions of section 62 and other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Share capital and Debentures) Rules as amended from time to time, 5,00,00,000(five crore) new equity shares of Rs 10/- (Rupees ten) each have been allotted. Allotment of 18,99,27,477 (Eighteen crores ninety nine lakhs twenty seven thousand four hundred and seventy seven) unsecured redeemable bonds of Rs. 100/-each (Rupees Hundred), maturing at the end of 30 years carrying coupon rate of 0.001%, to secured financial creditors of the Company in conversion of their residual admitted claim into unsecured redeemable bonds.

Factory : Vadadala, Phase - II

Savli, Vadodara, Gujarat, India.

CIN : L31300GJ1992018198