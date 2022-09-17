Advanced search
    522163   INE989C01012

DIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

(522163)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-11
194.00 INR    0.00%
10:50aDIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
09/07DIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE : Record Date
PU
09/02DIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE : CIRP - others
PU
Diamond Power Infrastructure : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

09/17/2022 | 10:50am EDT
Date: 17th September, 2022

To,

To,

The Manager,

The Manager,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Add: Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Add: Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street Mumbai- 400001

BandraKurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: BSE 522163, NSE: DIAPOWER

Sub: COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURES REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF RESOLUTION PLAN- M/S. DIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED (COMPANY CODE BSE: 522163)

Ref: NCLT Order IA No. 160 of 2022 in CP (IB) 137 of 2018 dated 20/06/2022

In terms of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), as on Trigger Date 17th September, 2022, as approved by Board, we do hereby implement the Resolution Plan:

  1. Upfront Cash Payment is fully discharged.
  2. Possession of the Corporate Debtor has been handed over to successful Resolution Applicant.
  3. The Paid up equity share capital of Company will get reduced to the extent of 99% such that shareholders holding less than 100 shares will not get any shares and their shares will be extinguished in full.
  4. Pursuant to provisions of section 62 and other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Share capital and Debentures) Rules as amended from time to time, 5,00,00,000(five crore) new equity shares of Rs 10/- (Rupees ten) each have been allotted.
  5. Allotment of 18,99,27,477 (Eighteen crores ninety nine lakhs twenty seven thousand four hundred and seventy seven) unsecured redeemable bonds of Rs. 100/-each (Rupees Hundred), maturing at the end of 30 years carrying coupon rate of 0.001%, to secured financial creditors of the Company in conversion of their residual admitted claim into unsecured redeemable bonds.

Factory : Vadadala, Phase - II

Savli, Vadodara, Gujarat, India.

CIN : L31300GJ1992018198

Request you to kindly take note of the same on records and oblige.

Thanking you.

Yours sincerely,

For, DIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

Mr. Tushar Lakhmapurkar

Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company

Factory : Vadadala, Phase - II

Savli, Vadodara, Gujarat, India.

CIN : L31300GJ1992018198

Disclaimer

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2022 14:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
