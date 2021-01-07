Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diamond S Shipping Inc.    DSSI   MHY206761055

DIAMOND S SHIPPING INC.

(DSSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diamond S Shipping Inc. : Provides an Update on an Incident Involving One of Its Vessels

01/07/2021 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) (“Diamond S” or the “Company”) announced that the four crew members who had been kidnapped from one of its product tanker vessels, the Agisilaos, on November 29, 2020 were released yesterday, January 6, 2021. All four crew members are safe and will undergo further medical examinations today. Diamond S would like to thank all those involved in securing their release. Due to the sensitive nature of the incident, Diamond S will provide no further updates on this matter.

About Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE Ticker: DSSI) owns and operates 65 vessels on the water, including 14 Suezmax vessels, one Aframax and 50 medium-range (MR) product tankers. Diamond S Shipping is one of the largest energy shipping companies providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. More information about the Company can be found at www.diamondsshipping.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DIAMOND S SHIPPING INC.
05:07pDIAMOND S SHIPPING INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pDIAMOND S SHIPPING INC. : Provides an Update on an Incident Involving One of Its..
BU
2020DIAMOND S SHIPPING INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2020Diamond S Shipping Reports Kidnapping of Tanker Vessel, Four Crew Members in ..
MT
2020DIAMOND S SHIPPING INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2020DIAMOND S SHIPPING INC. : Comments on an Incident Involving One of Its Vessels
BU
2020DIAMOND S SHIPPING INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2020DIAMOND S SHIPPING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
2020Jefferies & Co Adjusts Diamond S Shipping PT to $11 From $12, Maintains Buy R..
MT
2020DIAMOND S SHIPPING : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 596 M - -
Net income 2020 51,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 269 M 269 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart DIAMOND S SHIPPING INC.
Duration : Period :
Diamond S Shipping Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAMOND S SHIPPING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,83 $
Last Close Price 6,67 $
Spread / Highest target 155%
Spread / Average Target 92,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Craig H. Stevenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadim Z. Qureshi Chairman
Sanjay Sukhrani Chief Operating Officer
Kevin M. Kilcullen Chief Financial Officer
Alexandra Kate Blankenship Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAMOND S SHIPPING INC.0.15%269
BW LPG LIMITED7.46%1 039
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.1.91%910
DORIAN LPG LTD.14.19%703
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.2.23%621
HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP3.08%491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ