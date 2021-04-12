DiamondBack Energy raises production outlook as oil prices pick up

April 12 (Reuters) - DiamondBack Energy Inc on
Monday raised its full-year production outlook as the shale oil
and gas producer accounted for its acquisition of rival QEP
Resources and benefited from a recovery in crude prices.
Commodity prices are picking up as the global roll-out of
vaccines against COVID-19 gains momentum, after a year where the
health crisis decimated demand in the energy sector and hammered
debt-laden shale companies.
Diamondback, which closed its $2.2 billion acquisition of
Denver-based producer QEP Resources last month, said it expects
2021 net oil production of 360,000 to 370,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boed), compared with its earlier estimate of
308,000 to 325,000 boed.
The Permian-based producer also raised its 2021 capital
expenditure forecast to between $1.60 billion and $1.75 billion
versus its previous forecast of $1.35 billion to $1.55 billion.
Diamondback also predicted average production of 307,400
boed in the first quarter, compared with 299,000 boed in the
previous quarter.
