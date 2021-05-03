Log in
    FANG   US25278X1090

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.

(FANG)
Diamondback Energy : profit jumps nearly three-fold on fuel demand recovery

05/03/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
May 3 (Reuters) - Permian basin-focused producer Diamondback Energy Inc said on Monday its first-quarter adjusted profit rose 192% from the previous three months as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and easing travel restrictions boosted crude prices.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company came in at $379 million, or $2.30 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with $130 million, or 82 cents per share, in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 888 M - -
Net income 2021 1 440 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 15 188 M 15 188 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 732
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 97,31 $
Last Close Price 81,73 $
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Travis D. Stice Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Kaes Van't Hof CFO & Executive VP-Business Development
Steven Emory West Chairman
David L. Cannon Senior Vice President-Geoscience & Technology
Daniel N. Wesson Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.68.86%14 792
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.88%69 149
CNOOC LIMITED13.65%47 367
EOG RESOURCES, INC.47.66%42 980
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED21.97%35 927
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY35.07%33 344
