Diamondback Energy : profit jumps nearly three-fold on fuel demand recovery

May 3 (Reuters) - Permian basin-focused producer Diamondback Energy Inc said on Monday its first-quarter adjusted profit rose 192% from the previous three months as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and easing travel restrictions boosted crude prices.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company came in at $379 million, or $2.30 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with $130 million, or 82 cents per share, in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)