Diamondback Energy : profit jumps nearly three-fold on fuel demand recovery

May 3 (Reuters) - Permian basin-focused producer Diamondback
Energy Inc said on Monday its first-quarter adjusted
profit rose 192% from the previous three months as COVID-19
vaccine rollouts and easing travel restrictions boosted crude
prices.
Adjusted net income attributable to the company came in at
$379 million, or $2.30 per share, for the three months ended
March 31, compared with $130 million, or 82 cents per share, in
the previous quarter.
