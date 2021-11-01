Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Diamondback Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FANG   US25278X1090

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.

(FANG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Diamondback Energy tops earning estimates, boosts dividend

11/01/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Diamondback Energy Inc on Monday beat Wall Street third quarter profit estimates and increased its dividend as the oil market recovers from pandemic lows, pushing prices to levels not seen in years.

The Midland, Texas-based company reported adjusted earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, versus expectations of $2.77, according to data from Refinitiv IBES. Revenues for the quarter were $1.9 billion, versus $720 million a year ago, a 165% increase.

U.S. crude futures were up over half a percent on Monday at $84.05 a barrel and more than 76% higher year-to-date. Although prices have climbed, publicly traded shale companies remain focused on returning cash to shareholders over growing production.

Diamondback lowered its capital spending guidance for 2021 for the second time this year to $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion, down 10% from April forecasts.

"We are committing to maintaining our fourth quarter 2021 Permian oil volumes throughout next year, and we believe this can be accomplished by spending the amount of capital implied in our fourth quarter 2021 guidance run-rate," Chief Executive Officer Travis Stice said in a statement.

Shares slipped 1% to $110.50 in late trading after climbing 4% ahead of the release.

Diamondback has vowed to return 50% of its free cash flow to stockholders beginning in the fourth quarter of this year, and its board recently authorized a $2 billion share repurchase program.

Diamond back increased its annual divided by 11% to $2 per share, and declared a third quarter cash dividend of 50 cents per share, to be paid this month. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
04:56pDiamondback Energy tops earning estimates, boosts dividend
RE
04:29pDIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS; ..
PU
04:21pDIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
04:19pNovember Investor Presentation
PU
04:18pDiamondback Energy tops earning estimates, boosts dividend
RE
04:13pDIAMONDBACK : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:04pEarnings Flash (FANG) DIAMONDBACK ENERGY Reports Q3 EPS $2.94, vs. Street Est of $2.81
MT
04:04pEarnings Flash (FANG) DIAMONDBACK ENERGY Reports Q3 Revenue $1.91B
MT
04:02pDiamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results; ..
GL
12:20pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Diamondback Energy Inc, 37.5% Follow-Through Indicator, 4.8% S..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 778 M - -
Net income 2021 1 655 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 19 407 M 19 407 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 732
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 107,19 $
Average target price 128,85 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Travis D. Stice Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Kaes Van't Hof CFO & Executive VP-Business Development
Steven Emory West Chairman
David L. Cannon Senior Vice President-Geoscience & Technology
Greg Dolezal Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.121.47%19 407
CONOCOPHILLIPS86.27%99 748
EOG RESOURCES, INC.85.40%53 984
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED71.95%49 975
CNOOC LIMITED18.94%49 243
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY64.18%45 615