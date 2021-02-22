Oil producers eye long road to recovery as Texas begins to thaw

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shale oil producers in the
southern United States could take at least two weeks to restart
the more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude output
that shut down because of cold weather, as frozen pipes and
power supply interruptions slow their recovery, sources said.
The winter storm that gripped Texas and much of the country
over the past week forced the biggest ever weather-related
shutdown in the Permian Basin, cutting 2 to 4 million bpd from
nationwide oil output and hitting the roughly 5 million barrels
produced each day from top shale producing state Texas
especially hard.
The shut in oil production represents 2% to 4% of global
supply, so a slow recovery would tighten worldwide crude markets
and may bolster prices that already hit a one-year peak earlier
this week. Several companies, including Occidental Petroleum,
said Monday that the storm will curb production in the first
quarter.
There may be glitches in supply as utilities assess and
repair damage, industry sources said.
"I think it will be a while before things get better out in
the field," one executive at a Permian producer said, on
condition of anonymity.
Typically, oil production can be restarted quickly after
cold weather, but the scale of the shutdown is unique, said Jodi
Quinnell, research director at energy researcher and consultancy
Wood Mackenzie.
"Within the Permian, it's definitely different this time
around, partially because of the sheer amount of production
taken offline," Quinnell said.
Permian Basin oil production is down 35%, dipping below 3
million barrels a day in output for the first time since 2018,
according to Wood Mackenzie data.
Occidental Petroleum Corp forecast first-quarter
Permian production of 450,000 to 460,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd), including a 25,000 boepd hit from
downtime related to the storm.
DiamondBack Energy said it expects the weather
wiped off up to five days of production in the current quarter.
Permian rival Cimarex Energy Co said it expects
production volume could fall by as much as 7% in the quarter.
Problems in accessing the fields and equipment could slow
the recovery, executives at oil companies said.
Some companies that truck equipment and workers into Texas
shale basins to repair frozen wells and gathering lines have
been unable to access certain roads due to icy conditions, a
worker at one Texas trucking company said.
Several midstream companies, including Oryx Midstream, a
Permian-based gathering and logistics company, as well as TC
Energy's Marketlink pipeline, have declared force majeure as
power disruptions impede their ability to receive and pump
barrels.
"This situation is a little different, where if you have
continued power issues, you can't run pump stations and
compressors and things like that," said Ryan Smith, East Daley
Capital's research director.
Producers are also grappling with a lot of actual
freeze-offs, truck issues and mechanical problems at tank farms,
one source at a merchant that works with Permian oil producers
said.
"It's not like power comes back on and you flip the basin
back on it," the source said, predicting production could be at
about 50% on Monday but take a few weeks to be at 100%.
The production decline from wellhead freeze-offs is expected
to total 16 to 18 million barrels in February, J.P. Morgan
analysts estimated.
Still, producers are unlikely to make major investments to
prevent problems like this recurring, analysts and company
officials said. Many consider the freeze-off a once-in-a-century
event.
"It's a cross benefit analysis. They're thinking, how often
does this happen, are we going to deal with this once a decade?
It's not really worth it for them to guard against an outlier
event," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Laila Kearney in New
York; Editing by Caroline Stauffer, Rosalba O'Brien and David
Gregorio)