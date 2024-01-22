BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) announced the following tax treatment of the 2023 distributions to holders of the Company's common and Series A preferred stock.
Security
Ticker
Record
Payable
Total
Ordinary
(Box 1a)
Section
(Box 5)
Common
DRH
3/31/2023
4/12/2023
$0.030000
$0.030000
$0.030000
Common
DRH
6/30/2023
7/12/2023
$0.030000
$0.030000
$0.030000
Common
DRH
9/29/2023
10/12/2023
$0.030000
$0.030000
$0.030000
Common
DRH
12/29/2023
1/11/2024
$0.030000
$0.030000
$0.030000
Series A Preferred
DRH Pr A
3/17/2023
3/31/2023
$0.515625
$0.515625
$0.515625
Series A Preferred
DRH Pr A
6/20/2023
6/30/2023
$0.515625
$0.515625
$0.515625
Series A Preferred
DRH Pr A
9/18/2023
9/29/2023
$0.515625
$0.515625
$0.515625
Series A Preferred
DRH Pr A
12/19/2023
12/29/2023
$0.515625
$0.515625
$0.515625
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.
About the Company
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels and resorts with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.
