BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) announced the following tax treatment of the 2023 distributions to holders of the Company's common and Series A preferred stock.

Security
Description

Ticker
Symbol

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

(Box 1a)

Section
199A
Dividends

(Box 5)








Common

DRH

3/31/2023

4/12/2023

$0.030000

$0.030000

$0.030000

Common

DRH

6/30/2023

7/12/2023

$0.030000

$0.030000

$0.030000

Common

DRH

9/29/2023

10/12/2023

$0.030000

$0.030000

$0.030000

Common

DRH

12/29/2023

1/11/2024

$0.030000

$0.030000

$0.030000








Series A Preferred

DRH Pr A

3/17/2023

3/31/2023

$0.515625

$0.515625

$0.515625

Series A Preferred

DRH Pr A

6/20/2023

6/30/2023

$0.515625

$0.515625

$0.515625

Series A Preferred

DRH Pr A

9/18/2023

9/29/2023

$0.515625

$0.515625

$0.515625

Series A Preferred

DRH Pr A

12/19/2023

12/29/2023

$0.515625

$0.515625

$0.515625

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels and resorts with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

