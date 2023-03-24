Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  DiamondRock Hospitality Company
  News
  7. Summary
    DRH   US2527843013

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

(DRH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-24 pm EDT
7.400 USD   +0.82%
DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

03/24/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
BETHESDA, Md., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) will report financial results for the first quarter 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, May 4, 2023. A conference call for investors and other interested parties is scheduled for the next morning on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company's earnings release, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.drhc.com.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are requested to register for the call using this link to obtain dial-in and webcast details. Registration details are also available by visiting https://investor.drhc.com. To participate in the webcast, please follow instructions via the links above 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay of the call will be available two hours after completion of the live call for a limited time via the webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j95bp2n5

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamondrock-hospitality-announces-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301781126.html

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company


© PRNewswire 2023
