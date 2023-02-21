Homepage Equities United States Nyse DiamondRock Hospitality Company News Summary DRH US2527843013 DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY (DRH) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-02-17 pm EST 8.830 USD -1.67% 07:56a Diamondrock Hospitality : Q4 Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:42a Diamondrock Hospitality Co : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 07:40a Earnings Flash (DRH) DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY Reports Q4 Revenue $256.9M MT Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS 02/21/2023 | 07:31am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Full Year 2022 Revenues 6.8% Above 2019 RevPAR Exceeds 2019 for 11th Consecutive Month BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH), a lodging-focused real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 35 premium hotels and resorts in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights Net Income: Net income was $18.4 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.07 .

Net income was and earnings per diluted share was . Comparable Revenues: Comparable total revenues were $256.9 million , a 22.6% increase over 2021 and a 9.5% increase over 2019.

Comparable total revenues were , a 22.6% increase over 2021 and a 9.5% increase over 2019. Comparable RevPAR: Comparable RevPAR was $195.99 , an 18.4% increase over 2021 and a 6.7% increase over 2019.

Comparable RevPAR was , an 18.4% increase over 2021 and a 6.7% increase over 2019. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $77.0 million , a 61.8% increase over 2021 and a 17.0% increase over 2019.

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was , a 61.8% increase over 2021 and a 17.0% increase over 2019. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.96%, a 724 basis point increase over 2021 and a 192 basis point increase over 2019.

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.96%, a 724 basis point increase over 2021 and a 192 basis point increase over 2019. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $67.4 million , a 95.9% increase over 2021 and a 7.5% increase over 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was , a 95.9% increase over 2021 and a 7.5% increase over 2019. Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was $48.0 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.23 .

Adjusted FFO was and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was . Share Repurchases: In October 2022 , the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.81 per share.

In , the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price of per share. Hotel Acquisition: The Company acquired the Lake Austin Spa Resort in Austin, Texas for a net purchase price of $75.8 million on November 21, 2022 . Full Year 2022 Highlights Net Income: Net income was $109.7 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.47 .

Net income was and earnings per diluted share was . Comparable Revenues: Comparable total revenues were $1.0 billion , a 54.8% increase over 2021 and a 7.0% increase over 2019.

Comparable total revenues were , a 54.8% increase over 2021 and a 7.0% increase over 2019. Comparable RevPAR: Comparable RevPAR was $198.37 , a 50.6% increase over 2021 and a 5.5% increase over 2019.

Comparable RevPAR was , a 50.6% increase over 2021 and a 5.5% increase over 2019. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $319.8 million , a 121.9% increase over 2021 and a 13.6% increase over 2019.

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was , a 121.9% increase over 2021 and a 13.6% increase over 2019. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.36%, a 947 basis point increase over 2021 and a 184 basis point increase over 2019.

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.36%, a 947 basis point increase over 2021 and a 184 basis point increase over 2019. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $280.6 million , a 236.0% increase over 2021 and a 7.8% increase over 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was , a 236.0% increase over 2021 and a 7.8% increase over 2019. Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was $215.9 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $1.01 .

Adjusted FFO was and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was . Hotel Acquisitions: The Company completed three transactions for a total of $174 million of high-quality, unencumbered, independent resorts in 2022

The Company completed three transactions for a total of of high-quality, unencumbered, independent resorts in 2022 Credit Facility Refinancing: In September 2022 , the Company successfully completed a $1.2 billion refinancing of its primary unsecured credit facility to address its near-term debt maturities.

In , the Company successfully completed a refinancing of its primary unsecured credit facility to address its near-term debt maturities. Dividends: The Company reinstated its quarterly common dividend, declaring $0.09 per common share in 2022. "DiamondRock's portfolio delivered record-setting revenues and hotel profit margins in 2022," said Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company. "These outstanding results were enabled by our multi-year strategy to invest in the right types of hotels and resorts in the right types of markets for today's traveler. We continue to see encouraging travel trends throughout our portfolio. For 2023, we expect U.S. hotel industry demand will likely reach 1.3 billion occupied room nights, surpassing pre-pandemic 2019." Operating Results Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. Comparable operating results include all hotels currently owned, except the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, which opened in April 2021, for all periods presented. See "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for a reconciliation to historical amounts.

Quarter Ended December 31,

Change From

2022 2021 2019

2021 2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results (1)











ADR $ 291.05 $ 270.21 $ 244.35

7.7 % 19.1 % Occupancy 67.3 % 61.2 % 75.1 %

6.1 % (7.8) % RevPAR $ 195.99 $ 165.47 $ 183.60

18.4 % 6.7 % Total RevPAR $ 293.64 $ 239.93 $ 268.73

22.4 % 9.3 % Revenues $ 256.9 $ 209.5 $ 234.6

22.6 % 9.5 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 77.0 $ 47.6 $ 65.8

61.8 % 17.0 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.96 % 22.72 % 28.04 %

724 bps 192 bps Available Rooms 875,012 873,264 872,896

1,748 2,116













Actual Operating Results (2)











Revenues $ 255.1 $ 189.9 $ 237.5

34.3 % 7.4 % Net income (loss) $ 18.4 $ (2.9) $ 134.6

734.5 % (86.3) % Income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.07 $ (0.03) $ 0.66

333.3 % (89.4) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 67.4 $ 34.4 $ 62.7

95.9 % 7.5 % Adjusted FFO $ 48.0 $ 19.1 $ 54.7

151.3 % (12.2) % Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.23 $ 0.09 $ 0.27

155.6 % (14.8) %

Year Ended December 31,

Change From

2022 2021 2019

2021 2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results (1)











ADR $ 290.21 $ 255.40 $ 242.03

13.6 % 19.9 % Occupancy 68.4 % 51.6 % 77.7 %

16.8 % (9.3) % RevPAR $ 198.37 $ 131.74 $ 188.07

50.6 % 5.5 % Total RevPAR $ 294.03 $ 190.11 $ 275.36

54.7 % 6.8 % Revenues $ 1,019.8 $ 658.6 $ 953.3

54.8 % 7.0 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 319.8 $ 144.1 $ 281.4

121.9 % 13.6 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.36 % 21.89 % 29.52 %

947 bps 184 bps Available Rooms 3,468,479 3,464,371 3,462,080

4,108 6,399













Actual Operating Results (2)











Revenues $ 1,001.5 $ 567.1 $ 938.1

76.6 % 6.8 % Net income (loss) $ 109.7 $ (195.4) $ 184.2

156.1 % (40.4) % Income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.47 $ (0.96) $ 0.90

149.0 % (47.8) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 280.6 $ 83.5 $ 260.4

236.0 % 7.8 % Adjusted FFO $ 215.9 $ 26.3 $ 217.0

720.9 % (0.5) % Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 1.01 $ 0.12 $ 1.07

741.7 % (5.6) %



(1) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021, Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022 and Lake Austin Spa Resort from January 1, 2019 to November 20, 2022 and exclude the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened in April 2021. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.



(2) Actual operating results include the operating results of hotels acquired and disposed of for the Company's respective ownership periods. The following tables provide comparable monthly operating information for the Company's portfolio:

January

2022

February

2022

March

2022

April

2022

May

2022

June

2022



Number of Hotels 34

34

34

34

34

34

Number of Rooms 9,494

9,494

9,494

9,494

9,494

9,511

Occupancy 41.4 %

58.0 %

68.5 %

72.5 %

72.9 %

79.3 %

ADR $250.66

$287.85

$300.47

$295.36

$300.86

$305.36

RevPAR $103.66

$166.95

$205.78

$214.06

$219.43

$242.27

Total RevPAR $160.52

$249.28

$306.36

$311.60

$322.69

$350.33

2022 vs 2019 Occupancy change in bps (2,205) bps

(1,623) bps

(1,050) bps

(868) bps

(732) bps

(626) bps

ADR % change 22.2 %

29.8 %

22.3 %

18.0 %

16.6 %

19.6 %

RevPAR % change (20.3) %

1.4 %

6.0 %

5.4 %

5.9 %

10.8 %

Total RevPAR % change (20.5) %

(1.3) %

7.1 %

5.4 %

7.8 %

10.9 %



July

2022

August

2022

September

2022

October

2022

November

2022

December

2022











Number of Hotels 34

34

34

34

34

34

Number of Rooms 9,511

9,511

9,511

9,511

9,511

9,511

Occupancy 74.9 %

74.5 %

75.9 %

74.9 %

66.6 %

60.5 %

ADR $288.71

$263.45

$299.65

$310.58

$273.78

$285.27

RevPAR $216.29

$196.34

$227.40

$232.50

$182.29

$172.73

Total RevPAR $311.60

$289.52

$334.77

$343.91

$277.96

$258.55

2022 vs 2019







Occupancy change in bps (744) bps

(681) bps

(383) bps

(657) bps

(864) bps

(821) bps

ADR % change 21.7 %

15.2 %

15.7 %

16.9 %

19.1 %

21.6 %

RevPAR % change 10.7 %

5.5 %

10.1 %

7.5 %

5.4 %

7.1 %

Total RevPAR % change 12.8 %

9.6 %

12.7 %

8.6 %

7.4 %

12.2 %

Hotel Acquisition On November 21, 2022, the Company purchased the 40-room Lake Austin Spa Resort in Austin, Texas for a net purchase price of $75.8 million. The luxury waterfront, all-inclusive wellness resort has extensive spa services, water sports, dining and experiential activities. Capital Expenditures The Company invested approximately $67.7 million in capital improvements at its hotels during the year ended December 31, 2022. Significant projects in 2022 included the following: Hotel Clio: The Company completed renovations in March 2022 to rebrand the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek as the Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel.

The Company completed renovations in to rebrand the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek as the Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel. Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix: The Company completed a comprehensive rebranding and repositioning of the rooftop bar and pool at the hotel. The Company expects to spend $100 million to $115 million on capital improvements at its hotels in 2023, which includes the completion of certain projects that commenced in 2022. Significant projects in 2023 include the following: Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall: The Company commenced a comprehensive renovation in the fourth quarter of 2022 to reposition the hotel as an experiential lifestyle property with completion expected in mid-2023.

The Company commenced a comprehensive renovation in the fourth quarter of 2022 to reposition the hotel as an experiential lifestyle property with completion expected in mid-2023. Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain : The Company has commenced a repositioning of the hotel to rebrand it as a Curio Collection hotel. The repositioning is expected to be completed in early 2023 and includes a new restaurant concept by a well-known and award-winning chef. Credit Facility Refinancing The Company entered into an amendment and restatement of its existing $750 million credit facility, increasing the total credit facility to $1.2 billion and extending the Company's maturity schedule on September 27, 2022. The credit facility is comprised of a $400 million revolving credit facility, a $300 million term loan with a maturity in January 2026, inclusive of a one-year extension option, and a $500 million term loan maturing in January 2028. The revolving credit facility matures in September 2027, inclusive of two six-month extension options. The facilities bear interest pursuant to a leverage-based pricing grid ranging from 1.35% to 2.25% over the applicable adjusted term SOFR. Based upon the Company's current leverage, the pricing is at the lowest end of the grid. The Company utilized the proceeds from the term loans to repay the $350 million term loan in the prior facility, the $50 million term loan facility that was scheduled to mature in October 2023 and the $150 million that was outstanding on its revolving credit facility. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company utilized the remaining proceeds to repay $178.1 million of mortgage loans encumbering the Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek, Westin Washington D.C. City Center, The Lodge at Sonoma Resort and the Westin San Diego Bayview, which were all scheduled to mature in 2023. The Company has no debt maturities until August 2024. Balance Sheet and Liquidity The Company ended the year with $589.5 million of liquidity, comprised of $67.6 million of unrestricted corporate cash, $121.9 million of unrestricted cash at its hotels and full capacity on its $400 million senior unsecured credit facility. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $1.2 billion of total debt outstanding, which consisted of $387.7 million of property-specific, non-recourse mortgage debt and $800.0 million of unsecured term loans. Share Repurchase Program On September 29, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a $200 million share repurchase program through February 28, 2025. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.81 per share for a total purchase price of $12.3 million. The Company has $187.7 million of remaining authorized capacity under the share repurchase program. Dividends The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share, which is comprised of its recurring quarterly dividend of $0.03 per common share and a special dividend of $0.03 per common share. The dividend was paid on January 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022. The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock to shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022. The dividend was paid on December 30, 2022. Earnings Call The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are requested to register for the call by visiting https://investor.drhc.com . A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online. About the Company DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com . This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the U.S., regional and global economies, travel, the hospitality industry, and the financial condition and results of operations of the Company and its hotels; national and local economic and business conditions, including the potential for additional terrorist attacks, that will affect occupancy rates at the Company's hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; operating risks associated with the hotel business; relationships with property managers; the ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in travel patterns, taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; and other risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations. DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS (unaudited)



Property and equipment, net $ 2,748,476

$ 2,651,444 Right-of-use assets 99,047

100,212 Restricted cash 39,614

36,887 Due from hotel managers 176,708

120,671 Prepaid and other assets 76,131

17,472 Cash and cash equivalents 67,564

38,620 Total assets $ 3,207,540

$ 2,965,306 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 386,655

$ 578,651 Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 799,138

398,572 Senior unsecured credit facility —

90,000 Total debt 1,185,793

1,067,223







Lease liabilities 110,875

108,605 Due to hotel managers 123,682

85,493 Deferred rent 65,097

60,800 Unfavorable contract liabilities, net 61,069

62,780 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 43,120

51,238 Distributions declared and unpaid 12,946

— Deferred income related to key money, net 8,780

8,203 Total liabilities 1,611,362

1,444,342 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;





8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (liquidation preference $25.00 per share), 4,760,000

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021 48

48 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 209,374,830 and 210,746,895 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 2,094

2,107 Additional paid-in capital 2,288,433

2,293,990 Distributions in excess of earnings (700,694)

(780,931) Total stockholders' equity 1,589,881

1,515,214 Noncontrolling interests 6,297

5,750 Total equity 1,596,178

1,520,964 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,207,540

$ 2,965,306 DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Rooms $ 171,080

$ 133,004

$ 681,269

$ 399,055 Food and beverage 61,940

41,690

238,234

117,742 Other 22,035

15,240

82,000

50,337 Total revenues 255,055

189,934

1,001,503

567,134 Operating Expenses:













Rooms 42,688

34,447

163,062

102,183 Food and beverage 43,703

31,704

163,622

89,795 Other hotel expenses 79,624

73,610

313,949

240,818 Management fees 6,410

3,694

23,439

10,208 Franchise fees 9,471

6,472

32,683

18,665 Depreciation and amortization 27,752

25,754

108,849

102,963 Impairment losses —

—

2,843

126,697 Corporate expenses 9,515

8,762

31,790

32,552 Business interruption insurance income —

(705)

(499)

(705) Total operating expenses, net 219,163

183,738

839,738

723,176















Interest and other expense (income), net 360

(487)

1,404

(947) Interest expense 15,417

7,797

38,283

37,043 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 68

—

9,766

— Total other expenses, net 15,845

7,310

49,453

36,096 Income (loss) before income taxes 20,047

(1,114)

112,312

(192,138) Income tax expense (1,658)

(1,834)

(2,607)

(3,267) Net income (loss) 18,389

(2,948)

109,705

(195,405) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (62)

9

(377)

821 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company 18,327

(2,939)

109,328

(194,584) Distributions to preferred stockholders (2,454)

(2,455)

(9,817)

(9,817) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 15,873

$ (5,394)

$ 99,511

$ (204,401) Earnings (loss) per share:













Earnings (loss) per share available to common stockholders - basic $ 0.08

$ (0.03)

$ 0.47

$ (0.96) Earnings (loss) per share available to common stockholders - diluted $ 0.07

$ (0.03)

$ 0.47

$ (0.96)















Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 211,497,277

212,323,852

212,423,873

212,056,923 Diluted 212,439,150

212,323,852

213,188,987

212,056,923 Non-GAAP Financial Measures We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company. Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. EBITDA, EBITDAre and FFO EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions. The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the Nareit, which defines FFO as net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results. Hotel EBITDA Hotel EBITDA represents net income excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses (shown as corporate expenses on the consolidated statements of operations), and (5) hotel acquisition costs. We believe that Hotel EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and hotel acquisition costs). With respect to Hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis. Adjustments to EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted FFO and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues. We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA for the following items: Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization : We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.

: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period. Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle : The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.

: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period. Gains or Losses from Early Extinguishment of Debt : We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Acquisition Costs : We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Severance Costs : We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Manager Transition Items : We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: pre-opening costs incurred with newly developed hotels; lease preparation costs incurred to prepare vacant space for marketing; management or franchise contract termination fees; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance. In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO we exclude any fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps. We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 18,389

$ (2,948)

$ 134,583 Interest expense 15,417

7,797

8,320 Income tax expense 1,658

1,834

20,089 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 27,752

25,754

30,305 EBITDA 63,216

32,437

193,297 Loss on sale of hotel properties (1) 1,659

—

— EBITDAre 64,875

32,437

193,297 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,551

1,666

1,765 Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (2) —

—

9,079 Gain on property insurance settlement —

—

(144,192) Hotel manager transition items 916

—

2,708 Uninsured costs related to natural disasters —

111

— Loss on early extinguishment of debt 68

—

— Severance costs (3) —

179

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,410

$ 34,393

$ 62,657

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 109,705

$ (195,405)

$ 184,211 Interest expense 38,283

37,043

46,584 Income tax expense 2,607

3,267

22,028 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 108,849

102,963

118,110 EBITDA 259,444

(52,132)

370,933 Impairment losses 2,843

126,697

— Loss on sale of hotel properties (1) 1,659

—

— EBITDAre 263,946

74,565

370,933 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 6,226

6,673

7,013 Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (2) —

1,388

20,524 Uninsured costs related to natural disasters —

298

— Gain on property insurance settlement —

—

(144,192) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 9,766

—

2,373 Severance costs (3) (532)

(37)

— Hotel manager transition items 1,164

651

3,758 Adjusted EBITDA $ 280,570

$ 83,538

$ 260,409



(1) During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recognized an incremental loss of $1.7 million due to post-closing adjustments related to hotels sold in 2021. (2) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (3) Consists of severance costs incurred, and adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations. Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA The following table is a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 18,389

$ (2,948)

$ 134,583 Interest expense 15,417

7,797

8,320 Income tax expense 1,658

1,834

20,089 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 27,752

25,754

30,305 EBITDA 63,216

32,437

193,297 Corporate expenses 9,515

8,762

7,446 Interest and other income, net (1,299)

(487)

(687) Uninsured costs related to natural disasters —

111

— Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

—

9,079 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 68

—

— Loss on sale of hotel properties (2) 1,659

—

— Gain on property insurance settlement —

—

(144,192) Hotel EBITDA 73,159

40,823

64,943 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,551

1,666

1,765 Hotel manager transition items 916

—

2,708 Severance costs (3) —

179

— Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,626

$ 42,668

$ 69,416

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 109,705

$ (195,405)

$ 184,211 Interest expense 38,283

37,043

46,584 Income tax expense 2,607

3,267

22,028 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 108,849

102,963

118,110 EBITDA 259,444

(52,132)

370,933 Corporate expenses 31,790

32,552

28,231 Interest and other income, net (255)

(947)

(1,197) Uninsured costs related to natural disasters —

298

— Loss on early extinguishment of debt 9,766

—

2,373 Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

1,388

20,524 Impairment losses 2,843

126,697

— Loss on sale of hotel properties (2) 1,659

—

— Gain on property insurance settlement —

—

(144,192) Hotel EBITDA 305,247

107,856

276,672 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 6,226

6,673

7,013 Hotel manager transition items 1,164

651

3,758 Severance costs (2) (532)

(37)

— Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 312,105

$ 115,143

$ 287,443



(1) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recognized an incremental loss of $1.7 million due to post-closing adjustments related to hotels sold in 2021. (3) Consists of severance costs incurred, or adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations. FFO and Adjusted FFO The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 18,389

$ (2,948)

$ 134,583 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 27,752

25,754

30,305 Loss on sale of hotel properties (1) 1,659

—

— FFO 47,800

22,806

164,888 Distribution to preferred stockholders (2,454)

(2,455)

— FFO available to common stock and unit holders 45,346

20,351

164,888 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,551

1,666

1,765 Uninsured costs related to natural disasters —

111

— Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (2) —

—

9,079 Gain on property insurance settlement, net of income tax —

—

(121,525) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 68

—

— Severance costs (3) —

179

— Hotel manager transition items 916

—

2,708 Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps 88

(3,202)

(2,245) Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 47,969

$ 19,105

$ 54,670 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share $ 0.23

$ 0.09

$ 0.27

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 109,705

$ (195,405)

$ 184,211 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 108,849

102,963

118,110 Impairment losses, net of tax 2,843

127,282

— Loss on sale of hotel properties (1) 1,659

—

— FFO 223,056

34,840

302,321 Distribution to preferred stockholders (9,817)

(9,817)

— FFO available to common stock and unit holders 213,239

25,023

302,321 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 6,226

6,673

7,013 Uninsured costs related to natural disasters —

298

— Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (2) —

1,388

20,524 Hotel manager transition items 1,164

651

3,758 Gain on property insurance settlement, net of income tax —

—

(121,525) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 9,766

—

2,373 Severance costs (3) (532)

(37)

— Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps (13,914)

(7,690)

2,545 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 215,949

$ 26,306

$ 217,009 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share $ 1.01

$ 0.12

$ 1.07



(1) During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recognized an incremental loss of $1.7 million due to post-closing adjustments related to hotels sold in 2021. (2) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (3) Consists of severance costs incurred, or adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations. Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results, which excludes the results for our 2021 dispositions (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2019 Revenues $ 255,055

$ 189,934

$ 237,519 Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1) 1,883

19,587

18,067 Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2) —

—

(21,013) Comparable Revenues $ 256,938

$ 209,521

$ 234,573











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,626

$ 42,668

$ 69,416 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1) 1,355

4,923

2,511 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2) —

12

(6,148) Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,981

$ 47,603

$ 65,779











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.65 %

22.46 %

29.23 % Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.96 %

22.72 %

28.04 %

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2019 Revenues $ 1,001,503

$ 567,134

$ 938,091 Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1) 18,344

91,544

84,130 Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2) —

(60)

(68,886) Comparable Revenues $ 1,019,847

$ 658,618

$ 953,335











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 312,105

$ 115,143

$ 287,443 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1) 7,733

24,323

17,885 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2) —

4,675

(23,904) Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 319,838

$ 144,141

$ 281,424











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.16 %

20.30 %

30.64 % Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.36 %

21.89 %

29.52 %



(1) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021, Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022 and Lake Austin Spa Resort from January 1, 2019 to November 20, 2022. The pre-acquisition operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort are excluded from all periods as the hotel opened in April 2021. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel. Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information The following tables are presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information. The operating information includes historical quarterly operating results for our portfolio, excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened in April 2021.

Quarter 1, 2019 Quarter 2, 2019 Quarter 3, 2019 Quarter 4, 2019 Full Year 2019 ADR $ 225.75 $ 254.63 $ 241.37 $ 244.35 $ 242.03 Occupancy 72.1 % 82.3 % 81.2 % 75.1 % 77.7 % RevPAR $ 162.86 $ 209.59 $ 195.88 $ 183.60 $ 188.07 Total RevPAR $ 246.70 $ 306.75 $ 278.99 $ 268.73 $ 275.36 Revenues (in thousands) $ 210,503 $ 264,731 $ 243,528 $ 234,573 $ 953,335 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 51,767 $ 90,392 $ 73,486 $ 65,779 $ 281,424 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.59 % 34.14 % 30.18 % 28.04 % 29.52 % Available Rooms 853,274 863,014 872,896 872,896 3,462,080

Quarter 1, 2021 Quarter 2, 2021 Quarter 3, 2021 Quarter 4, 2021 Full Year 2021 ADR $ 240.56 $ 247.43 $ 254.06 $ 270.21 $ 255.40 Occupancy 29.7 % 49.4 % 65.5 % 61.2 % 51.6 % RevPAR $ 71.39 $ 122.34 $ 166.31 $ 165.47 $ 131.74 Total RevPAR $ 104.84 $ 178.55 $ 235.13 $ 239.93 $ 190.11 Revenues (in thousands) $ 89,542 $ 154,224 $ 205,331 $ 209,521 $ 658,618 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 2,265 $ 38,601 $ 55,672 $ 47,603 $ 144,141 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2.53 % 25.03 % 27.11 % 22.72 % 21.89 % Available Rooms 854,100 863,743 873,264 873,264 3,464,371

Quarter 1, 2022 Quarter 2, 2022 Quarter 3, 2022 Quarter 4, 2022 Full Year 2022 ADR $ 283.70 $ 300.68 $ 283.87 $ 291.05 $ 290.21 Occupancy 55.9 % 74.9 % 75.1 % 67.3 % 68.4 % RevPAR $ 158.52 $ 225.19 $ 213.19 $ 195.99 $ 198.37 Total RevPAR $ 238.37 $ 331.56 $ 311.71 $ 293.64 $ 294.03 Revenues (in thousands) $ 203,672 $ 286,578 $ 272,659 $ 256,938 $ 1,019,847 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 53,399 $ 103,654 $ 85,804 $ 76,981 $ 319,838 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26.22 % 36.17 % 31.47 % 29.96 % 31.36 % Available Rooms 854,442 864,323 874,702 875,012 3,468,479 Market Capitalization as of December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Enterprise Value









Common equity capitalization (at December 31, 2022 closing price of $8.19/share)

$ 1,748,628 Preferred equity capitalization (at liquidation value of $25.00/share)

119,000 Consolidated debt (face amount)

1,187,734 Cash and cash equivalents

(67,564) Total enterprise value

$ 2,987,798 Share Reconciliation









Common shares outstanding

209,375 Operating partnership units

818 Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees

1,357 Share grants under deferred compensation plan

1,958 Combined shares and units

213,508 Debt Summary as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands)

Loan

Interest Rate

Term

Outstanding

Principal

Maturity Courtyard New York Manhattan / Midtown East

4.40 %

Fixed

76,153

August 2024 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

3.66 %

Fixed

75,625

May 2025 Hotel Clio

4.33 %

Fixed

57,469

July 2025 Westin Boston Seaport District

4.36 %

Fixed

178,487

November 2025 Unamortized debt issuance costs









(1,079)



Total mortgage debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









386,655





















Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35%

Variable

500,000

January 2028 Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35%

Variable

300,000

January 2025 (1) Unamortized debt issuance costs









(862)



Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs





799,138





















Senior unsecured credit facility

SOFR + 1.40%

Variable

—

September 2026 (1)

















Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









$ 1,185,793



Weighted-average interest rate of fixed rate debt

3.87 %











Total weighted-average interest rate (2)

4.83 %















(1) May be extended for an additional year upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions. (2) Weighted-average interest rate includes effect of interest rate swaps.

Monthly Operating Statistics (1)





Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

October

2022 October

2021 B/(W) 2021

October

2022 October

2021 B/(W) 2021

October

2022 October

2021 B/(W) 2021

























Total - 34 Hotels 9,511 $ 310.58 $ 276.43 12.4 %

74.9 % 66.9 % 8.0 %

$ 232.50 $ 184.85 25.8 %

























Resort/Lifestyle - 21 Hotels 3,696 $ 378.06 $ 369.83 2.2 %

70.0 % 67.4 % 2.6 %

$ 264.53 $ 249.10 6.2 %

Number

of Rooms ADR October

2019 B/(W) 2019

Occupancy October

2019 B/(W) 2019

RevPAR October

2019 B/(W) 2019

























Total - 34 Hotels 9,511 $ 310.58 $ 265.57 16.9 %

74.9 % 81.4 % (6.5) %

$ 232.50 $ 216.26 7.5 %

























Resort/Lifestyle - 21 Hotels 3,696 $ 378.06 $ 281.15 34.5 %

70.0 % 74.1 % (4.1) %

$ 264.53 $ 208.20 27.1 %

Number

of Rooms ADR November

2021 B/(W) 2021

Occupancy November

2021 B/(W) 2021

RevPAR November

2021 B/(W) 2021



















































Total - 34 Hotels 9,511 $ 273.78 $ 249.02 9.9 %

66.6 % 60.4 % 6.2 %

$ 182.29 $ 150.42 21.2 %

























Resort/Lifestyle - 21 Hotels 3,696 $ 333.89 $ 336.22 (0.7) %

62.3 % 62.1 % 0.2 %

$ 207.98 $ 208.84 (0.4) %

Number

of Rooms ADR November

2019 B/(W) 2019

Occupancy November

2019 B/(W) 2019

RevPAR November

2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Total - 34 Hotels 9,511 $ 273.78 $ 229.90 19.1 %

66.6 % 75.2 % (8.6) %

$ 182.29 $ 172.94 5.4 %

























Resort/Lifestyle - 21 Hotels 3,696 $ 333.89 $ 251.37 32.8 %

62.3 % 73.0 % (10.7) %

$ 207.98 $ 183.62 13.3 %

Number

of Rooms ADR December

2021 B/(W) 2021

Occupancy December

2021 B/(W) 2021

RevPAR December

2021 B/(W) 2021



















































Total - 34 Hotels 9,511 $ 285.27 $ 284.81 0.2 %

60.5 % 56.4 % 4.1 %

$ 172.73 $ 160.65 7.5 %

























Resort/Lifestyle - 21 Hotels 3,696 $ 376.14 $ 391.68 (4.0) %

61.0 % 64.5 % (3.5) %

$ 229.48 $ 252.65 (9.2) %

Number

of Rooms ADR December

2019 B/(W) 2019

Occupancy December

2019 B/(W) 2019

RevPAR December

2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Total - 34 Hotels 9,511 $ 285.27 $ 234.53 21.6 %

60.5 % 68.8 % (8.3) %

$ 172.73 $ 161.27 7.1 %

























Resort/Lifestyle - 21 Hotels 3,696 $ 376.14 $ 280.73 34.0 %

61.0 % 69.9 % (8.9) %

$ 229.48 $ 196.16 17.0 %



(1) All periods presented include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.

Operating Statistics – Fourth Quarter

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

4Q 2022 4Q 2021 B/(W) 2021

4Q 2022 4Q 2021 B/(W) 2021

4Q 2022 4Q 2021 B/(W) 2021



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 148.40 $ 127.04 16.8 %

59.5 % 43.9 % 15.6 %

$ 88.25 $ 55.71 58.4 % Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 248.34 $ 240.42 3.3 %

85.5 % 54.9 % 30.6 %

$ 212.25 $ 132.04 60.7 % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 657.57 $ 688.59 (4.5) %

49.6 % 58.1 % (8.5) %

$ 326.02 $ 400.33 (18.6) % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 244.72 $ 201.94 21.2 %

56.5 % 49.2 % 7.3 %

$ 138.33 $ 99.41 39.2 % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 193.56 $ 167.00 15.9 %

71.5 % 61.5 % 10.0 %

$ 138.40 $ 102.73 34.7 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 349.45 $ 251.62 38.9 %

97.3 % 94.1 % 3.2 %

$ 339.90 $ 236.81 43.5 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 402.88 $ 285.50 41.1 %

91.3 % 81.3 % 10.0 %

$ 368.00 $ 232.12 58.5 % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 142.39 $ 118.24 20.4 %

62.1 % 46.3 % 15.8 %

$ 88.41 $ 54.70 61.6 % Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 293.06 $ 290.90 0.7 %

77.5 % 87.5 % (10.0) %

$ 227.07 $ 254.45 (10.8) % Henderson Beach Resort 233 $ 369.73 $ 382.14 (3.2) %

39.4 % 50.4 % (11.0) %

$ 145.78 $ 192.43 (24.2) % Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 543.39 $ 530.83 2.4 %

59.5 % 76.6 % (17.1) %

$ 323.26 $ 406.38 (20.5) % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 299.79 $ 225.47 33.0 %

73.9 % 81.8 % (7.9) %

$ 221.67 $ 184.42 20.2 % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 243.82 $ 253.04 (3.6) %

70.8 % 64.9 % 5.9 %

$ 172.58 $ 164.34 5.0 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 356.84 $ 252.83 41.1 %

98.3 % 95.0 % 3.3 %

$ 350.75 $ 240.11 46.1 % Hotel Clio 199 $ 300.50 $ 272.93 10.1 %

70.1 % 69.6 % 0.5 %

$ 210.55 $ 190.06 10.8 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 212.07 $ 168.26 26.0 %

69.0 % 62.8 % 6.2 %

$ 146.40 $ 105.66 38.6 % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 240.63 $ 197.76 21.7 %

59.5 % 68.2 % (8.7) %

$ 143.22 $ 134.95 6.1 % Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 96 $ 222.36 $ 222.37 — %

65.8 % 72.5 % (6.7) %

$ 146.25 $ 161.29 (9.3) % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 307.10 $ 277.50 10.7 %

77.5 % 69.6 % 7.9 %

$ 238.02 $ 193.06 23.3 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 1,091.78 $ 1,120.22 (2.5) %

67.9 % 77.4 % (9.5) %

$ 741.43 $ 867.42 (14.5) % Lake Austin Spa Resort (1) 40 $ 1,366.90 $ 1,131.96 20.8 %

49.0 % 61.0 % (12.0) %

$ 670.12 $ 690.91 (3.0) % Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 379.48 $ 386.14 (1.7) %

70.0 % 83.0 % (13.0) %

$ 265.72 $ 320.61 (17.1) % Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 319.54 $ 350.14 (8.7) %

66.9 % 77.6 % (10.7) %

$ 213.76 $ 271.58 (21.3) % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 367.50 $ 332.51 10.5 %

81.5 % 88.2 % (6.7) %

$ 299.40 $ 293.43 2.0 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 174.07 $ 157.49 10.5 %

57.2 % 43.4 % 13.8 %

$ 99.54 $ 68.33 45.7 % The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 301.01 $ 265.16 13.5 %

75.0 % 71.0 % 4.0 %

$ 225.70 $ 188.28 19.9 % The Hythe Vail 344 $ 490.05 $ 480.03 2.1 %

42.6 % 43.0 % (0.4) %

$ 208.62 $ 206.53 1.0 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 434.09 $ 472.96 (8.2) %

37.8 % 29.9 % 7.9 %

$ 164.11 $ 141.19 16.2 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 458.72 $ 396.54 15.7 %

60.2 % 66.7 % (6.5) %

$ 276.15 $ 264.58 4.4 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort 103 $ 598.88 $ 716.95 (16.5) %

65.5 % 72.6 % (7.1) %

$ 392.16 $ 520.54 (24.7) % Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 246.54 $ 224.12 10.0 %

74.8 % 62.5 % 12.3 %

$ 184.34 $ 140.09 31.6 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 259.28 $ 257.68 0.6 %

66.1 % 60.7 % 5.4 %

$ 171.44 $ 156.33 9.7 % Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 194.75 $ 163.59 19.0 %

69.0 % 56.1 % 12.9 %

$ 134.45 $ 91.76 46.5 % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 225.07 $ 171.38 31.3 %

63.8 % 40.5 % 23.3 %

$ 143.63 $ 69.43 106.9 % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 195.60 $ 172.91 13.1 %

71.5 % 60.6 % 10.9 %

$ 139.84 $ 104.70 33.6 % Comparable Total (2) 9,511 $ 291.05 $ 270.21 7.7 %

67.3 % 61.2 % 6.1 %

$ 195.99 $ 165.47 18.4 %

























(1) Hotel was acquired on November 21, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from November 21, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2021. (2) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.

Operating Statistics – Fourth Quarter

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

4Q 2022 4Q 2019 B/(W) 2019

4Q 2022 4Q 2019 B/(W) 2019

4Q 2022 4Q 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 148.40 $ 160.31 (7.4) %

59.5 % 65.9 % (6.4) %

$ 88.25 $ 105.72 (16.5) % Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 248.34 $ 224.82 10.5 %

85.5 % 80.5 % 5.0 %

$ 212.25 $ 181.06 17.2 % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 657.57 $ 490.30 34.1 %

49.6 % 63.5 % (13.9) %

$ 326.02 $ 311.28 4.7 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 244.72 $ 231.59 5.7 %

56.5 % 74.0 % (17.5) %

$ 138.33 $ 171.27 (19.2) % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 193.56 $ 189.47 2.2 %

71.5 % 70.7 % 0.8 %

$ 138.40 $ 133.97 3.3 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 349.45 $ 289.47 20.7 %

97.3 % 92.1 % 5.2 %

$ 339.90 $ 266.52 27.5 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 402.88 $ 310.44 29.8 %

91.3 % 97.5 % (6.2) %

$ 368.00 $ 302.61 21.6 % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 142.39 $ 171.89 (17.2) %

62.1 % 71.4 % (9.3) %

$ 88.41 $ 122.69 (27.9) % Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 293.06 $ 212.18 38.1 %

77.5 % 88.1 % (10.6) %

$ 227.07 $ 186.96 21.5 % Henderson Beach Resort 233 $ 369.73 $ 236.89 56.1 %

39.4 % 37.4 % 2.0 %

$ 145.78 $ 88.71 64.3 % Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 543.39 $ 397.77 36.6 %

59.5 % 65.7 % (6.2) %

$ 323.26 $ 261.29 23.7 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 299.79 $ 278.31 7.7 %

73.9 % 87.3 % (13.4) %

$ 221.67 $ 243.07 (8.8) % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 243.82 $ 181.60 34.3 %

70.8 % 79.2 % (8.4) %

$ 172.58 $ 143.81 20.0 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 356.84 $ 311.91 14.4 %

98.3 % 99.1 % (0.8) %

$ 350.75 $ 309.21 13.4 % Hotel Clio 199 $ 300.50 $ 239.49 25.5 %

70.1 % 77.0 % (6.9) %

$ 210.55 $ 184.42 14.2 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 212.07 $ 244.13 (13.1) %

69.0 % 84.0 % (15.0) %

$ 146.40 $ 204.96 (28.6) % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 240.63 $ 192.45 25.0 %

59.5 % 82.8 % (23.3) %

$ 143.22 $ 159.40 (10.2) % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 307.10 $ 229.55 33.8 %

77.5 % 68.2 % 9.3 %

$ 238.02 $ 156.62 52.0 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 1,091.78 $ 724.32 50.7 %

67.9 % 76.5 % (8.6) %

$ 741.43 $ 553.98 33.8 % Lake Austin Spa Resort (1) 40 $ 1,366.90 $ 681.73 100.5 %

49.0 % 50.7 % (1.7) %

$ 670.12 $ 345.85 93.8 % Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 379.48 $ 262.62 44.5 %

70.0 % 57.9 % 12.1 %

$ 265.72 $ 152.03 74.8 % Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 319.54 $ 268.22 19.1 %

66.9 % 69.4 % (2.5) %

$ 213.76 $ 186.13 14.8 % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 367.50 $ 272.57 34.8 %

81.5 % 85.0 % (3.5) %

$ 299.40 $ 231.57 29.3 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 174.07 $ 168.38 3.4 %

57.2 % 65.5 % (8.3) %

$ 99.54 $ 110.37 (9.8) % The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 301.01 $ 265.22 13.5 %

75.0 % 83.9 % (8.9) %

$ 225.70 $ 222.61 1.4 % The Hythe Vail 344 $ 490.05 $ 342.90 42.9 %

42.6 % 51.5 % (8.9) %

$ 208.62 $ 176.63 18.1 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 434.09 $ 327.30 32.6 %

37.8 % 50.9 % (13.1) %

$ 164.11 $ 166.60 (1.5) % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 458.72 $ 302.54 51.6 %

60.2 % 71.9 % (11.7) %

$ 276.15 $ 217.47 27.0 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort 103 $ 598.88 $ 361.44 65.7 %

65.5 % 82.0 % (16.5) %

$ 392.16 $ 296.56 32.2 % Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 246.54 $ 244.57 0.8 %

74.8 % 74.6 % 0.2 %

$ 184.34 $ 182.36 1.1 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 259.28 $ 197.38 31.4 %

66.1 % 84.2 % (18.1) %

$ 171.44 $ 166.20 3.2 % Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 194.75 $ 175.45 11.0 %

69.0 % 69.9 % (0.9) %

$ 134.45 $ 122.63 9.6 % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 225.07 $ 205.91 9.3 %

63.8 % 84.4 % (20.6) %

$ 143.63 $ 173.78 (17.3) % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 195.60 $ 185.65 5.4 %

71.5 % 71.8 % (0.3) %

$ 139.84 $ 133.25 4.9 % Comparable Total (2) 9,511 $ 291.05 $ 244.35 19.1 %

67.3 % 75.1 % (7.8) %

$ 195.99 $ 183.60 6.7 %

























(1) Hotel was acquired on November 21, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from November 21, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2019. (2) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.

Operating Statistics – Year to Date

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

YTD 2022 YTD 2021 B/(W) 2021

YTD 2022 YTD 2021 B/(W) 2021

YTD 2022 YTD 2021 B/(W) 2021



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 150.24 $ 113.77 32.1 %

56.0 % 44.9 % 11.1 %

$ 84.16 $ 51.14 64.6 % Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 236.79 $ 209.31 13.1 %

67.1 % 32.8 % 34.3 %

$ 158.86 $ 68.58 131.6 % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 700.56 $ 652.13 7.4 %

51.1 % 45.5 % 5.6 %

$ 358.26 $ 296.95 20.6 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 242.34 $ 197.29 22.8 %

54.6 % 31.2 % 23.4 %

$ 132.20 $ 61.53 114.9 % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 204.49 $ 156.54 30.6 %

74.2 % 60.0 % 14.2 %

$ 151.80 $ 93.99 61.5 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 277.34 $ 211.93 30.9 %

93.3 % 54.3 % 39.0 %

$ 258.80 $ 115.08 124.9 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 328.22 $ 201.68 62.7 %

83.8 % 76.9 % 6.9 %

$ 275.05 $ 155.12 77.3 % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 143.75 $ 113.93 26.2 %

52.2 % 34.6 % 17.6 %

$ 75.01 $ 39.37 90.5 % Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 327.22 $ 285.74 14.5 %

85.3 % 90.2 % (4.9) %

$ 279.15 $ 257.78 8.3 % Henderson Park Resort 233 $ 473.56 $ 441.61 7.2 %

61.8 % 64.3 % (2.5) %

$ 292.87 $ 283.76 3.2 % Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 642.69 $ 526.46 22.1 %

73.1 % 85.5 % (12.4) %

$ 469.90 $ 450.33 4.3 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 293.11 $ 204.39 43.4 %

77.7 % 60.2 % 17.5 %

$ 227.79 $ 122.97 85.2 % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 245.87 $ 236.55 3.9 %

73.7 % 60.8 % 12.9 %

$ 181.23 $ 143.78 26.0 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 276.71 $ 204.33 35.4 %

93.2 % 57.0 % 36.2 %

$ 257.91 $ 116.51 121.4 % Hotel Clio 199 $ 304.01 $ 261.17 16.4 %

69.7 % 63.9 % 5.8 %

$ 211.87 $ 166.79 27.0 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 223.96 $ 158.29 41.5 %

72.4 % 44.5 % 27.9 %

$ 162.14 $ 70.38 130.4 % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 221.10 $ 169.73 30.3 %

65.8 % 58.8 % 7.0 %

$ 145.48 $ 99.73 45.9 % Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort (1) 96 $ 207.24 $ 208.45 (0.6) %

62.8 % 52.6 % 10.2 %

$ 130.24 $ 109.60 18.8 % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 345.17 $ 311.01 11.0 %

80.7 % 66.9 % 13.8 %

$ 278.42 $ 208.15 33.8 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 995.34 $ 920.04 8.2 %

71.4 % 80.0 % (8.6) %

$ 710.81 $ 736.34 (3.5) % Lake Austin Spa Resort (2) 40 $ 1,366.90 $ 1,131.96 20.8 %

49.0 % 61.0 % (12.0) %

$ 670.12 $ 690.91 (3.0) % Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 449.79 $ 384.58 17.0 %

79.8 % 84.6 % (4.8) %

$ 358.95 $ 325.51 10.3 % Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 303.69 $ 304.71 (0.3) %

66.5 % 71.8 % (5.3) %

$ 201.95 $ 218.91 (7.7) % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 360.02 $ 308.52 16.7 %

85.4 % 81.5 % 3.9 %

$ 307.37 $ 251.36 22.3 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 176.24 $ 145.42 21.2 %

59.4 % 43.3 % 16.1 %

$ 104.70 $ 63.04 66.1 % The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 297.88 $ 251.51 18.4 %

73.0 % 54.3 % 18.7 %

$ 217.59 $ 136.68 59.2 % The Hythe Vail 344 $ 431.18 $ 356.33 21.0 %

53.2 % 45.2 % 8.0 %

$ 229.35 $ 161.20 42.3 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 509.26 $ 484.40 5.1 %

49.0 % 45.0 % 4.0 %

$ 249.63 $ 217.76 14.6 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 462.85 $ 360.12 28.5 %

62.6 % 59.2 % 3.4 %

$ 289.59 $ 213.28 35.8 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort (3) 103 $ 742.42 $ 647.18 14.7 %

73.3 % 81.4 % (8.1) %

$ 544.46 $ 526.78 3.4 % Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 240.49 $ 196.14 22.6 %

75.3 % 44.6 % 30.7 %

$ 181.09 $ 87.51 106.9 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 269.09 $ 242.16 11.1 %

75.9 % 60.3 % 15.6 %

$ 204.22 $ 146.01 39.9 % Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 201.64 $ 159.11 26.7 %

72.8 % 52.5 % 20.3 %

$ 146.88 $ 83.49 75.9 % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 214.53 $ 150.37 42.7 %

60.1 % 29.5 % 30.6 %

$ 128.87 $ 44.34 190.6 % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 188.68 $ 155.68 21.2 %

68.9 % 53.6 % 15.3 %

$ 129.95 $ 83.37 55.9 % Comparable Total (4) 9,511 $ 290.21 $ 255.40 13.6 %

68.4 % 51.6 % 16.8 %

$ 198.37 $ 131.74 50.6 %

























(1) Hotel was acquired on April 1, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2021. (2) Hotel was acquired on November 21, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from November 21, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2021. (3) Hotel was acquired on January 6, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from January 6, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2021. (4) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021. .

Operating Statistics – Year to Date

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

YTD 2022 YTD 2019 B/(W) 2019

YTD 2022 YTD 2019 B/(W) 2019

YTD 2022 YTD 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 150.24 $ 165.41 (9.2) %

56.0 % 71.0 % (15.0) %

$ 84.16 $ 117.46 (28.4) % Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 236.79 $ 219.08 8.1 %

67.1 % 82.2 % (15.1) %

$ 158.86 $ 180.17 (11.8) % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 700.56 $ 466.43 50.2 %

51.1 % 64.8 % (13.7) %

$ 358.26 $ 302.02 18.6 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 242.34 $ 227.32 6.6 %

54.6 % 73.0 % (18.4) %

$ 132.20 $ 165.98 (20.4) % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 204.49 $ 198.23 3.2 %

74.2 % 78.4 % (4.2) %

$ 151.80 $ 155.50 (2.4) % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 277.34 $ 259.33 6.9 %

93.3 % 88.1 % 5.2 %

$ 258.80 $ 228.35 13.3 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 328.22 $ 261.60 25.5 %

83.8 % 96.1 % (12.3) %

$ 275.05 $ 251.32 9.4 % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 143.75 $ 175.72 (18.2) %

52.2 % 72.6 % (20.4) %

$ 75.01 $ 127.58 (41.2) % Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 327.22 $ 210.68 55.3 %

85.3 % 89.7 % (4.4) %

$ 279.15 $ 189.07 47.6 % Henderson Beach Resort 233 $ 473.56 $ 302.16 56.7 %

61.8 % 54.4 % 7.4 %

$ 292.87 $ 164.26 78.3 % Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 642.69 $ 462.04 39.1 %

73.1 % 74.2 % (1.1) %

$ 469.90 $ 342.81 37.1 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 293.11 $ 301.21 (2.7) %

77.7 % 88.5 % (10.8) %

$ 227.79 $ 266.64 (14.6) % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 245.87 $ 190.61 29.0 %

73.7 % 81.1 % (7.4) %

$ 181.23 $ 154.50 17.3 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 276.71 $ 255.13 8.5 %

93.2 % 98.6 % (5.4) %

$ 257.91 $ 251.68 2.5 % Hotel Clio 199 $ 304.01 $ 253.48 19.9 %

69.7 % 72.4 % (2.7) %

$ 211.87 $ 183.45 15.5 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 223.96 $ 241.09 (7.1) %

72.4 % 80.2 % (7.8) %

$ 162.14 $ 193.28 (16.1) % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 221.10 $ 187.43 18.0 %

65.8 % 82.7 % (16.9) %

$ 145.48 $ 155.00 (6.1) % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 345.17 $ 259.74 32.9 %

80.7 % 76.0 % 4.7 %

$ 278.42 $ 197.50 41.0 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 995.34 $ 627.73 58.6 %

71.4 % 78.1 % (6.7) %

$ 710.81 $ 489.99 45.1 % Lake Austin Spa Resort (1) 40 $ 1,366.90 $ 681.73 100.5 %

49.0 % 50.7 % (1.7) %

$ 670.12 $ 345.85 93.8 % Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 449.79 $ 260.28 72.8 %

79.8 % 74.8 % 5.0 %

$ 358.95 $ 194.70 84.4 % Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 303.69 $ 249.86 21.5 %

66.5 % 75.6 % (9.1) %

$ 201.95 $ 188.99 6.9 % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 360.02 $ 263.88 36.4 %

85.4 % 84.2 % 1.2 %

$ 307.37 $ 222.23 38.3 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 176.24 $ 172.21 2.3 %

59.4 % 68.5 % (9.1) %

$ 104.70 $ 117.88 (11.2) % The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 297.88 $ 258.98 15.0 %

73.0 % 83.5 % (10.5) %

$ 217.59 $ 216.13 0.7 % The Hythe Vail 344 $ 431.18 $ 307.45 40.2 %

53.2 % 62.1 % (8.9) %

$ 229.35 $ 190.86 20.2 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 509.26 $ 322.45 57.9 %

49.0 % 61.7 % (12.7) %

$ 249.63 $ 198.80 25.6 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 462.85 $ 308.37 50.1 %

62.6 % 73.7 % (11.1) %

$ 289.59 $ 227.27 27.4 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort (2) 103 $ 742.42 $ 404.57 83.5 %

73.3 % 86.0 % (12.7) %

$ 544.46 $ 347.85 56.5 % Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 240.49 $ 249.76 (3.7) %

75.3 % 77.4 % (2.1) %

$ 181.09 $ 193.34 (6.3) % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 269.09 $ 202.58 32.8 %

75.9 % 82.4 % (6.5) %

$ 204.22 $ 166.99 22.3 % Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 201.64 $ 190.09 6.1 %

72.8 % 79.0 % (6.2) %

$ 146.88 $ 150.12 (2.2) % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 214.53 $ 206.61 3.8 %

60.1 % 86.3 % (26.2) %

$ 128.87 $ 178.26 (27.7) % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 188.68 $ 186.10 1.4 %

68.9 % 74.5 % (5.6) %

$ 129.95 $ 138.67 (6.3) %

























Comparable Total (3) 9,511 $ 290.21 $ 242.03 19.9 %

68.4 % 77.7 % (9.3) %

$ 198.37 $ 188.07 5.5 %



(1) Hotel was acquired on November 21, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from November 21, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2019. (2) Hotel was acquired on January 6, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from January 6, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2019. (3) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.



Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Fourth Quarter 2022











Days of

Operation



Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

92 $ 3,798

$ 837 $ 366 $ — $ — $ 1,203 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

92 $ 5,477

$ 1,558 $ 836 $ — $ 6 $ 2,400 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

92 $ 11,037

$ (48) $ 1,998 $ — $ 94 $ 2,044 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

92 $ 24,334

$ 6,615 $ 3,828 $ 6 $ (397) $ 10,052 Courtyard Denver Downtown

92 $ 2,554

$ 610 $ 378 $ — $ — $ 988 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

92 $ 5,975

$ 1,250 $ 339 $ — $ 253 $ 1,842 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

92 $ 11,202

$ 3,029 $ 507 $ 910 $ — $ 4,446 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

92 $ 2,659

$ (1,948) $ 562 $ — $ 1,477 $ 91 Havana Cabana Key West

92 $ 2,894

$ 633 $ 281 $ — $ — $ 914 Henderson Beach Resort

92 $ 6,881

$ (638) $ 993 $ — $ — $ 355 Henderson Park Inn

92 $ 1,582

$ 26 $ 233 $ — $ — $ 259 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

92 $ 9,321

$ 1,629 $ 1,046 $ — $ — $ 2,675 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

92 $ 5,485

$ 1,775 $ 564 $ — $ — $ 2,339 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

92 $ 9,940

$ 3,262 $ 638 $ — $ — $ 3,900 Hotel Clio

92 $ 7,132

$ 257 $ 878 $ 647 $ 5 $ 1,787 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

92 $ 1,630

$ (250) $ 296 $ — $ — $ 46 Hotel Palomar Phoenix

92 $ 5,288

$ 409 $ 726 $ — $ 181 $ 1,316 Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

92 $ 1,987

$ (378) $ 302 $ — $ — $ (76) Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

92 $ 5,294

$ 1,095 $ 389 $ — $ — $ 1,484 L'Auberge de Sedona

92 $ 9,444

$ 3,361 $ 374 $ — $ — $ 3,735 Lake Austin Spa Resort

41 $ 1,944

$ 132 $ 212 $ — $ — $ 344 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

92 $ 6,342

$ 522 $ 795 $ — $ — $ 1,317 Orchards Inn Sedona

92 $ 2,336

$ 580 $ 89 $ — $ 42 $ 711 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

92 $ 5,667

$ 2,150 $ 441 $ — $ — $ 2,591 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

92 $ 7,173

$ 1,336 $ 567 $ 225 $ 11 $ 2,139 The Gwen Hotel

92 $ 9,482

$ 3,204 $ 1,077 $ — $ — $ 4,281 The Hythe Vail

92 $ 9,200

$ 913 $ 1,176 $ — $ — $ 2,089 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

92 $ 2,323

$ 98 $ 222 $ — $ — $ 320 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

92 $ 7,900

$ 1,273 $ 714 $ 88 $ — $ 2,075 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

92 $ 4,671

$ 1,104 $ 432 $ — $ — $ 1,536 Westin Boston Seaport District

92 $ 21,076

$ 233 $ 2,481 $ 2,036 $ (122) $ 4,628 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

92 $ 16,147

$ 3,590 $ 1,011 $ — $ — $ 4,601 Westin San Diego Bayview

92 $ 7,333

$ 287 $ 860 $ 421 $ — $ 1,568 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

92 $ 7,141

$ (38) $ 1,023 $ 25 $ — $ 1,010 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

92 $ 12,406

$ 2,770 $ 1,118 $ 731 $ 1 $ 4,620 Total



$ 255,055

$ 41,238 $ 27,752 $ 5,089 $ 1,551 $ 75,626 Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 3,870

$ 1,191 $ 88 $ — $ — $ 1,279 Less: Non Comparable Hotel (3)



$ (1,987)

$ 378 $ (302) $ — $ — $ 76 Comparable Total



$ 256,938

$ 42,807 $ 27,538 $ 5,089 $ 1,551 $ 76,981 (1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (2) Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort). (3) Represents the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, which is non-comparable since the hotel opened during 2021.



Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Fourth Quarter 2021



Days of

Operation



Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

92 $ 2,466

$ 472 $ 337 $ — $ — $ 809 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

92 $ 3,306

$ 361 $ 807 $ — $ 7 $ 1,175 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

92 $ 11,833

$ 1,756 $ 1,884 $ — $ 94 $ 3,734 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

92 $ 16,085

$ (2,764) $ 4,063 $ 6 $ (397) $ 908 Courtyard Denver Downtown

92 $ 1,995

$ 298 $ 377 $ — $ — $ 675 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

92 $ 4,232

$ (575) $ 331 $ — $ 253 $ 9 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

92 $ 7,077

$ 174 $ 501 $ 929 $ — $ 1,604 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

92 $ 1,778

$ (2,224) $ 546 $ — $ 1,489 $ (189) Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —

$ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Havana Cabana Key West

92 $ 3,288

$ 1,039 $ 268 $ — $ — $ 1,307 Henderson Beach Resort

9 $ 788

$ 212 $ — $ — $ — $ 212 Henderson Park Inn

92 $ 1,864

$ 414 $ 214 $ — $ — $ 628 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

92 $ 7,600

$ 1,160 $ 1,057 $ — $ — $ 2,217 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

92 $ 4,703

$ 1,156 $ 569 $ — $ — $ 1,725 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

92 $ 6,391

$ 650 $ 641 $ — $ — $ 1,291 Hotel Clio

92 $ 5,683

$ (226) $ 786 $ 661 $ 5 $ 1,226 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

92 $ 1,172

$ (409) $ 307 $ — $ — $ (102) Hotel Palomar Phoenix

92 $ 5,303

$ 716 $ 671 $ — $ 282 $ 1,669 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

92 $ 4,248

$ 673 $ 410 $ — $ — $ 1,083 L'Auberge de Sedona

92 $ 9,894

$ 2,886 $ 417 $ — $ — $ 3,303 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

92 $ 6,697

$ 1,797 $ 745 $ — $ — $ 2,542 Orchards Inn Sedona

92 $ 2,793

$ 762 $ 86 $ — $ 42 $ 890 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

92 $ 5,638

$ 1,787 $ 460 $ — $ — $ 2,247 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

92 $ 4,861

$ 13 $ 508 $ 513 $ 11 $ 1,045 The Gwen Hotel

92 $ 7,860

$ (1,111) $ 1,088 $ — $ — $ (23) The Hythe Vail

92 $ 8,210

$ (2) $ 1,144 $ — $ — $ 1,142 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

92 $ 1,816

$ 578 $ 428 $ — $ — $ 1,006 The Lexington Hotel

— $ —

$ (12) $ — $ — $ — $ (12) The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

92 $ 6,857

$ 754 $ 624 $ 268 $ — $ 1,646 Westin Boston Seaport District

92 $ 15,547

$ (2,344) $ 2,490 $ 2,083 $ (122) $ 2,107 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

92 $ 13,144

$ 1,848 $ 1,083 $ — $ — $ 2,931 Westin San Diego Bayview

92 $ 4,904

$ (398) $ 801 $ 600 $ — $ 1,003 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

92 $ 3,289

$ (1,902) $ 1,003 $ 611 $ — $ (288) Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

92 $ 8,612

$ 1,287 $ 1,108 $ 748 $ 2 $ 3,145 Total



$ 189,934

$ 8,826 $ 25,754 $ 6,419 $ 1,666 $ 42,668 Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 19,587

$ 3,447 $ 1,476 $ — $ — $ 4,923 Less: Sold Hotels (3)



$ —

$ 12 $ — $ — $ — $ 12 Comparable Total



$ 209,521

$ 12,285 $ 27,230 $ 6,419 $ 1,666 $ 47,603



(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (2) Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort). (3) Represents the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.



Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Fourth Quarter 2019



Days of

Operation



Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

92 $ 4,627

$ 1,159 $ 407 $ — $ — $ 1,566 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

92 $ 10,010

$ 924 $ 1,814 $ — $ 94 $ 2,832 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

92 $ 29,038

$ 4,750 $ 4,248 $ 5 $ (397) $ 8,606 Courtyard Denver Downtown

92 $ 2,425

$ 726 $ 325 $ — $ — $ 1,051 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

92 $ 4,770

$ 545 $ 451 $ — $ 253 $ 1,249 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

92 $ 9,211

$ 1,385 $ 704 $ 965 $ — $ 3,054 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

92 $ 4,288

$ (660) $ 468 $ — $ 1,516 $ 1,324 Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —

$ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Havana Cabana Key West

92 $ 2,420

$ 412 $ 238 $ — $ — $ 650 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

92 $ 10,002

$ 2,660 $ 1,223 $ — $ — $ 3,883 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

92 $ 4,542

$ 1,217 $ 501 $ — $ — $ 1,718 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

92 $ 8,153

$ 2,185 $ 840 $ — $ — $ 3,025 Hotel Clio

92 $ 5,049

$ (235) $ 823 $ 688 $ 6 $ 1,282 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

92 $ 2,254

$ 320 $ 285 $ — $ — $ 605 Hotel Palomar Phoenix

92 $ 6,693

$ 1,159 $ 681 $ 38 $ 293 $ 2,171 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

92 $ 3,661

$ 246 $ 439 $ — $ 40 $ 725 L'Auberge de Sedona

92 $ 7,610

$ 1,936 $ 594 $ — $ — $ 2,530 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

92 $ 2,989

$ (177) $ 534 $ — $ — $ 357 Orchards Inn Sedona

92 $ 1,840

$ 176 $ 238 $ — $ 42 $ 456 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

92 $ 4,172

$ 1,225 $ 423 $ — $ (32) $ 1,616 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

92 $ 7,968

$ 1,676 $ 549 $ 603 $ — $ 2,828 The Gwen Hotel

92 $ 8,722

$ 1,156 $ 1,157 $ — $ — $ 2,313 The Hythe Vail

92 $ 8,139

$ 764 $ 1,098 $ — $ — $ 1,862 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

92 $ 1,904

$ (176) $ 411 $ — $ — $ 235 The Lexington Hotel

92 $ 21,013

$ 2,524 $ 3,610 $ 6 $ 8 $ 6,148 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

92 $ 5,622

$ 537 $ 505 $ 279 $ — $ 1,321 Westin Boston Seaport District

92 $ 22,364

$ 796 $ 2,551 $ 2,171 $ (60) $ 5,458 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

92 $ 12,746

$ 1,860 $ 1,634 $ — $ — $ 3,494 Westin San Diego Bayview

92 $ 7,227

$ 170 $ 1,151 $ 633 $ — $ 1,954 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

92 $ 8,004

$ 444 $ 1,370 $ 658 $ — $ 2,472 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

92 $ 10,056

$ 781 $ 1,033 $ 781 $ 2 $ 2,597 Total



$ 237,519

$ 30,485 $ 30,305 $ 6,827 $ 1,765 $ 69,416 Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 18,067

$ 472 $ 2,039 $ — $ — $ 2,511 Less: Sold Hotels (3)



$ (21,013)

$ (2,524) $ (3,610) $ (6) $ (8) $ (6,148) Comparable Total



$ 234,573

$ 28,433 $ 28,734 $ 6,821 $ 1,757 $ 65,779



(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (2) Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort). (3) Represents the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2022



Days of

Operation Total Revenues

Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Depreciation Plus: Interest

Expense Plus: Adjustments (1) Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA





Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

365 $ 13,706

$ 2,847 $ 1,478 $ — $ — $ 4,325 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

365 $ 16,503

$ 2,986 $ 3,321 $ — $ 25 $ 6,332 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

365 $ 45,030

$ 4,663 $ 7,533 $ — $ 375 $ 12,571 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

365 $ 91,934

$ 19,420 $ 15,514 $ 23 $ (1,589) $ 33,368 Courtyard Denver Downtown

365 $ 11,007

$ 3,527 $ 1,508 $ — $ — $ 5,035 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

365 $ 18,119

$ 1,108 $ 1,333 $ — $ 1,014 $ 3,455 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

365 $ 33,251

$ 4,207 $ 1,963 $ 3,640 $ — $ 9,810 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

365 $ 8,892

$ (9,254) $ 2,243 $ — $ 5,928 $ (1,083) Havana Cabana Key West

365 $ 14,014

$ 4,677 $ 1,111 $ — $ — $ 5,788 Henderson Beach Resort

365 $ 42,287

$ 4,961 $ 3,906 $ — $ — $ 8,867 Henderson Park Inn

365 $ 8,769

$ 2,286 $ 899 $ — $ — $ 3,185 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

365 $ 37,420

$ 8,194 $ 4,118 $ — $ — $ 12,312 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

365 $ 21,836

$ 6,464 $ 2,262 $ — $ — $ 8,726 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

365 $ 29,078

$ 6,610 $ 2,517 $ — $ — $ 9,127 Hotel Clio

365 $ 26,726

$ 966 $ 3,405 $ 2,588 $ 19 $ 6,978 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

365 $ 6,927

$ (362) $ 1,187 $ — $ — $ 825 Hotel Palomar Phoenix

365 $ 20,622

$ 2,387 $ 2,722 $ — $ 729 $ 5,838 Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

275 $ 5,224

$ (925) $ 911 $ — $ — $ (14) Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

365 $ 23,015

$ 6,987 $ 1,590 $ — $ — $ 8,577 L'Auberge de Sedona

365 $ 34,564

$ 10,417 $ 1,475 $ — $ — $ 11,892 Lake Austin Spa Resort

41 $ 1,944

$ 132 $ 212 $ — $ — $ 344 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

365 $ 31,866

$ 10,145 $ 3,182 $ — $ — $ 13,327 Orchards Inn Sedona

365 $ 9,124

$ 2,304 $ 343 $ — $ 168 $ 2,815 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

365 $ 23,340

$ 8,677 $ 1,813 $ — $ — $ 10,490 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

365 $ 27,506

$ 5,400 $ 2,224 $ 1,803 $ 42 $ 9,469 The Gwen Hotel

365 $ 36,784

$ 8,372 $ 4,284 $ — $ — $ 12,656 The Hythe Vail

365 $ 41,726

$ 8,404 $ 4,783 $ — $ — $ 13,187 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

365 $ 12,269

$ 3,354 $ 1,015 $ — $ — $ 4,369 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

365 $ 31,633

$ 5,607 $ 2,619 $ 870 $ — $ 9,096 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

360 $ 24,321

$ 6,429 $ 1,709 $ — $ — $ 8,138 Westin Boston Seaport District

365 $ 84,186

$ 3,105 $ 9,825 $ 8,148 $ (490) $ 20,588 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

365 $ 70,104

$ 20,129 $ 3,953 $ — $ — $ 24,082 Westin San Diego Bayview

365 $ 30,310

$ 3,794 $ 3,344 $ 2,177 $ — $ 9,315 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

365 $ 24,956

$ (1,182) $ 4,101 $ 1,806 $ — $ 4,725 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

365 $ 42,510

$ 6,210 $ 4,446 $ 2,928 $ 5 $ 13,589 Total



$ 1,001,503

$ 173,046 $ 108,849 $ 23,983 $ 6,226 $ 312,105 Less: Non-Comparable Hotel (2)



$ (5,224)

$ 925 $ (911) $ — $ — $ 14 Add: Prior Ownership Results (3)



$ 23,568

$ 6,721 $ 998 $ — $ — $ 7,719 Comparable Total



$ 1,019,847

$ 180,692 $ 108,936 $ 23,983 $ 6,226 $ 319,838



(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (2) Represents the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, which is non-comparable since the hotel opened during 2021. (3) Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort).



Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2021



Days of

Operation



Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

365 $ 7,840

$ 164 $ 1,373 $ — $ — $ 1,537 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

156 $ 4,951

$ 270 $ 1,350 $ — $ 11 $ 1,631 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

365 $ 33,511

$ 2,641 $ 7,583 $ — $ 375 $ 10,599 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

263 $ 38,629

$ (13,058) $ 16,310 $ 59 $ (1,589) $ 1,722 Courtyard Denver Downtown

365 $ 7,036

$ 994 $ 1,512 $ — $ — $ 2,506 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

214 $ 8,212

$ (4,759) $ 1,317 $ — $ 1,014 $ (2,428) Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

365 $ 18,617

$ (5,052) $ 1,940 $ 3,716 $ — $ 604 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

365 $ 4,897

$ (9,707) $ 2,116 $ — $ 5,976 $ (1,615) Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —

$ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Havana Cabana Key West

365 $ 13,523

$ 5,028 $ 1,075 $ — $ — $ 6,103 Henderson Beach Resort

9 $ 788

$ 212 $ — $ — $ — $ 212 Henderson Park Inn

155 $ 3,677

$ 1,110 $ 365 $ — $ — $ 1,475 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

365 $ 19,999

$ (1,475) $ 4,251 $ — $ — $ 2,776 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

365 $ 15,188

$ 3,342 $ 2,389 $ —