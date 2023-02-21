|
DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS
Full Year 2022 Revenues 6.8% Above 2019
RevPAR Exceeds 2019 for 11th Consecutive Month
BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH), a lodging-focused real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 35 premium hotels and resorts in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Net Income: Net income was $18.4 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.07.
- Comparable Revenues: Comparable total revenues were $256.9 million, a 22.6% increase over 2021 and a 9.5% increase over 2019.
- Comparable RevPAR: Comparable RevPAR was $195.99, an 18.4% increase over 2021 and a 6.7% increase over 2019.
- Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $77.0 million, a 61.8% increase over 2021 and a 17.0% increase over 2019.
- Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.96%, a 724 basis point increase over 2021 and a 192 basis point increase over 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $67.4 million, a 95.9% increase over 2021 and a 7.5% increase over 2019.
- Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was $48.0 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.23.
- Share Repurchases: In October 2022, the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.81 per share.
- Hotel Acquisition: The Company acquired the Lake Austin Spa Resort in Austin, Texas for a net purchase price of $75.8 million on November 21, 2022.
Full Year 2022 Highlights
- Net Income: Net income was $109.7 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.47.
- Comparable Revenues: Comparable total revenues were $1.0 billion, a 54.8% increase over 2021 and a 7.0% increase over 2019.
- Comparable RevPAR: Comparable RevPAR was $198.37, a 50.6% increase over 2021 and a 5.5% increase over 2019.
- Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $319.8 million, a 121.9% increase over 2021 and a 13.6% increase over 2019.
- Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.36%, a 947 basis point increase over 2021 and a 184 basis point increase over 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $280.6 million, a 236.0% increase over 2021 and a 7.8% increase over 2019.
- Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was $215.9 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $1.01.
- Hotel Acquisitions: The Company completed three transactions for a total of $174 million of high-quality, unencumbered, independent resorts in 2022
- Credit Facility Refinancing: In September 2022, the Company successfully completed a $1.2 billion refinancing of its primary unsecured credit facility to address its near-term debt maturities.
- Dividends: The Company reinstated its quarterly common dividend, declaring $0.09 per common share in 2022.
"DiamondRock's portfolio delivered record-setting revenues and hotel profit margins in 2022," said Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company. "These outstanding results were enabled by our multi-year strategy to invest in the right types of hotels and resorts in the right types of markets for today's traveler. We continue to see encouraging travel trends throughout our portfolio. For 2023, we expect U.S. hotel industry demand will likely reach 1.3 billion occupied room nights, surpassing pre-pandemic 2019."
Operating Results
Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. Comparable operating results include all hotels currently owned, except the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, which opened in April 2021, for all periods presented. See "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for a reconciliation to historical amounts.
Quarter Ended December 31,
Change From
2022
2021
2019
2021
2019
($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts)
Comparable Operating Results (1)
ADR
$ 291.05
$ 270.21
$ 244.35
7.7 %
19.1 %
Occupancy
67.3 %
61.2 %
75.1 %
6.1 %
(7.8) %
RevPAR
$ 195.99
$ 165.47
$ 183.60
18.4 %
6.7 %
Total RevPAR
$ 293.64
$ 239.93
$ 268.73
22.4 %
9.3 %
Revenues
$ 256.9
$ 209.5
$ 234.6
22.6 %
9.5 %
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
$ 77.0
$ 47.6
$ 65.8
61.8 %
17.0 %
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
29.96 %
22.72 %
28.04 %
724 bps
192 bps
Available Rooms
875,012
873,264
872,896
1,748
2,116
Actual Operating Results (2)
Revenues
$ 255.1
$ 189.9
$ 237.5
34.3 %
7.4 %
Net income (loss)
$ 18.4
$ (2.9)
$ 134.6
734.5 %
(86.3) %
Income (loss) per diluted share
$ 0.07
$ (0.03)
$ 0.66
333.3 %
(89.4) %
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 67.4
$ 34.4
$ 62.7
95.9 %
7.5 %
Adjusted FFO
$ 48.0
$ 19.1
$ 54.7
151.3 %
(12.2) %
Adjusted FFO per diluted share
$ 0.23
$ 0.09
$ 0.27
155.6 %
(14.8) %
Year Ended December 31,
Change From
2022
2021
2019
2021
2019
($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts)
Comparable Operating Results (1)
ADR
$ 290.21
$ 255.40
$ 242.03
13.6 %
19.9 %
Occupancy
68.4 %
51.6 %
77.7 %
16.8 %
(9.3) %
RevPAR
$ 198.37
$ 131.74
$ 188.07
50.6 %
5.5 %
Total RevPAR
$ 294.03
$ 190.11
$ 275.36
54.7 %
6.8 %
Revenues
$ 1,019.8
$ 658.6
$ 953.3
54.8 %
7.0 %
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
$ 319.8
$ 144.1
$ 281.4
121.9 %
13.6 %
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
31.36 %
21.89 %
29.52 %
947 bps
184 bps
Available Rooms
3,468,479
3,464,371
3,462,080
4,108
6,399
Actual Operating Results (2)
Revenues
$ 1,001.5
$ 567.1
$ 938.1
76.6 %
6.8 %
Net income (loss)
$ 109.7
$ (195.4)
$ 184.2
156.1 %
(40.4) %
Income (loss) per diluted share
$ 0.47
$ (0.96)
$ 0.90
149.0 %
(47.8) %
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 280.6
$ 83.5
$ 260.4
236.0 %
7.8 %
Adjusted FFO
$ 215.9
$ 26.3
$ 217.0
720.9 %
(0.5) %
Adjusted FFO per diluted share
$ 1.01
$ 0.12
$ 1.07
741.7 %
(5.6) %
(1)
Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021, Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022 and Lake Austin Spa Resort from January 1, 2019 to November 20, 2022 and exclude the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened in April 2021. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.
(2)
Actual operating results include the operating results of hotels acquired and disposed of for the Company's respective ownership periods.
The following tables provide comparable monthly operating information for the Company's portfolio:
January
2022
February
2022
March
2022
April
2022
May
2022
June
2022
Number of Hotels
34
34
34
34
34
34
Number of Rooms
9,494
9,494
9,494
9,494
9,494
9,511
Occupancy
41.4 %
58.0 %
68.5 %
72.5 %
72.9 %
79.3 %
ADR
$250.66
$287.85
$300.47
$295.36
$300.86
$305.36
RevPAR
$103.66
$166.95
$205.78
$214.06
$219.43
$242.27
Total RevPAR
$160.52
$249.28
$306.36
$311.60
$322.69
$350.33
2022 vs 2019
Occupancy change in bps
(2,205) bps
(1,623) bps
(1,050) bps
(868) bps
(732) bps
(626) bps
ADR % change
22.2 %
29.8 %
22.3 %
18.0 %
16.6 %
19.6 %
RevPAR % change
(20.3) %
1.4 %
6.0 %
5.4 %
5.9 %
10.8 %
Total RevPAR % change
(20.5) %
(1.3) %
7.1 %
5.4 %
7.8 %
10.9 %
July
2022
August
2022
September
2022
October
2022
November
2022
December
2022
Number of Hotels
34
34
34
34
34
34
Number of Rooms
9,511
9,511
9,511
9,511
9,511
9,511
Occupancy
74.9 %
74.5 %
75.9 %
74.9 %
66.6 %
60.5 %
ADR
$288.71
$263.45
$299.65
$310.58
$273.78
$285.27
RevPAR
$216.29
$196.34
$227.40
$232.50
$182.29
$172.73
Total RevPAR
$311.60
$289.52
$334.77
$343.91
$277.96
$258.55
2022 vs 2019
Occupancy change in bps
(744) bps
(681) bps
(383) bps
(657) bps
(864) bps
(821) bps
ADR % change
21.7 %
15.2 %
15.7 %
16.9 %
19.1 %
21.6 %
RevPAR % change
10.7 %
5.5 %
10.1 %
7.5 %
5.4 %
7.1 %
Total RevPAR % change
12.8 %
9.6 %
12.7 %
8.6 %
7.4 %
12.2 %
Hotel Acquisition
On November 21, 2022, the Company purchased the 40-room Lake Austin Spa Resort in Austin, Texas for a net purchase price of $75.8 million. The luxury waterfront, all-inclusive wellness resort has extensive spa services, water sports, dining and experiential activities.
Capital Expenditures
The Company invested approximately $67.7 million in capital improvements at its hotels during the year ended December 31, 2022. Significant projects in 2022 included the following:
- Hotel Clio: The Company completed renovations in March 2022 to rebrand the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek as the Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel.
- Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix: The Company completed a comprehensive rebranding and repositioning of the rooftop bar and pool at the hotel.
The Company expects to spend $100 million to $115 million on capital improvements at its hotels in 2023, which includes the completion of certain projects that commenced in 2022. Significant projects in 2023 include the following:
- Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall: The Company commenced a comprehensive renovation in the fourth quarter of 2022 to reposition the hotel as an experiential lifestyle property with completion expected in mid-2023.
- Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain: The Company has commenced a repositioning of the hotel to rebrand it as a Curio Collection hotel. The repositioning is expected to be completed in early 2023 and includes a new restaurant concept by a well-known and award-winning chef.
Credit Facility Refinancing
The Company entered into an amendment and restatement of its existing $750 million credit facility, increasing the total credit facility to $1.2 billion and extending the Company's maturity schedule on September 27, 2022. The credit facility is comprised of a $400 million revolving credit facility, a $300 million term loan with a maturity in January 2026, inclusive of a one-year extension option, and a $500 million term loan maturing in January 2028. The revolving credit facility matures in September 2027, inclusive of two six-month extension options. The facilities bear interest pursuant to a leverage-based pricing grid ranging from 1.35% to 2.25% over the applicable adjusted term SOFR. Based upon the Company's current leverage, the pricing is at the lowest end of the grid.
The Company utilized the proceeds from the term loans to repay the $350 million term loan in the prior facility, the $50 million term loan facility that was scheduled to mature in October 2023 and the $150 million that was outstanding on its revolving credit facility. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company utilized the remaining proceeds to repay $178.1 million of mortgage loans encumbering the Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek, Westin Washington D.C. City Center, The Lodge at Sonoma Resort and the Westin San Diego Bayview, which were all scheduled to mature in 2023. The Company has no debt maturities until August 2024.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company ended the year with $589.5 million of liquidity, comprised of $67.6 million of unrestricted corporate cash, $121.9 million of unrestricted cash at its hotels and full capacity on its $400 million senior unsecured credit facility. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $1.2 billion of total debt outstanding, which consisted of $387.7 million of property-specific, non-recourse mortgage debt and $800.0 million of unsecured term loans.
Share Repurchase Program
On September 29, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a $200 million share repurchase program through February 28, 2025. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.81 per share for a total purchase price of $12.3 million. The Company has $187.7 million of remaining authorized capacity under the share repurchase program.
Dividends
The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share, which is comprised of its recurring quarterly dividend of $0.03 per common share and a special dividend of $0.03 per common share. The dividend was paid on January 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022.
The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock to shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022. The dividend was paid on December 30, 2022.
Earnings Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are requested to register for the call by visiting https://investor.drhc.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online.
About the Company
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the U.S., regional and global economies, travel, the hospitality industry, and the financial condition and results of operations of the Company and its hotels; national and local economic and business conditions, including the potential for additional terrorist attacks, that will affect occupancy rates at the Company's hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; operating risks associated with the hotel business; relationships with property managers; the ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in travel patterns, taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; and other risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.
DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Property and equipment, net
$ 2,748,476
$ 2,651,444
Right-of-use assets
99,047
100,212
Restricted cash
39,614
36,887
Due from hotel managers
176,708
120,671
Prepaid and other assets
76,131
17,472
Cash and cash equivalents
67,564
38,620
Total assets
$ 3,207,540
$ 2,965,306
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
$ 386,655
$ 578,651
Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
799,138
398,572
Senior unsecured credit facility
—
90,000
Total debt
1,185,793
1,067,223
Lease liabilities
110,875
108,605
Due to hotel managers
123,682
85,493
Deferred rent
65,097
60,800
Unfavorable contract liabilities, net
61,069
62,780
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
43,120
51,238
Distributions declared and unpaid
12,946
—
Deferred income related to key money, net
8,780
8,203
Total liabilities
1,611,362
1,444,342
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (liquidation preference $25.00 per share), 4,760,000
shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021
48
48
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 209,374,830 and 210,746,895 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
2,094
2,107
Additional paid-in capital
2,288,433
2,293,990
Distributions in excess of earnings
(700,694)
(780,931)
Total stockholders' equity
1,589,881
1,515,214
Noncontrolling interests
6,297
5,750
Total equity
1,596,178
1,520,964
Total liabilities and equity
$ 3,207,540
$ 2,965,306
DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Rooms
$ 171,080
$ 133,004
$ 681,269
$ 399,055
Food and beverage
61,940
41,690
238,234
117,742
Other
22,035
15,240
82,000
50,337
Total revenues
255,055
189,934
1,001,503
567,134
Operating Expenses:
Rooms
42,688
34,447
163,062
102,183
Food and beverage
43,703
31,704
163,622
89,795
Other hotel expenses
79,624
73,610
313,949
240,818
Management fees
6,410
3,694
23,439
10,208
Franchise fees
9,471
6,472
32,683
18,665
Depreciation and amortization
27,752
25,754
108,849
102,963
Impairment losses
—
—
2,843
126,697
Corporate expenses
9,515
8,762
31,790
32,552
Business interruption insurance income
—
(705)
(499)
(705)
Total operating expenses, net
219,163
183,738
839,738
723,176
Interest and other expense (income), net
360
(487)
1,404
(947)
Interest expense
15,417
7,797
38,283
37,043
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
68
—
9,766
—
Total other expenses, net
15,845
7,310
49,453
36,096
Income (loss) before income taxes
20,047
(1,114)
112,312
(192,138)
Income tax expense
(1,658)
(1,834)
(2,607)
(3,267)
Net income (loss)
18,389
(2,948)
109,705
(195,405)
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(62)
9
(377)
821
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company
18,327
(2,939)
109,328
(194,584)
Distributions to preferred stockholders
(2,454)
(2,455)
(9,817)
(9,817)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$ 15,873
$ (5,394)
$ 99,511
$ (204,401)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Earnings (loss) per share available to common stockholders - basic
$ 0.08
$ (0.03)
$ 0.47
$ (0.96)
Earnings (loss) per share available to common stockholders - diluted
$ 0.07
$ (0.03)
$ 0.47
$ (0.96)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
211,497,277
212,323,852
212,423,873
212,056,923
Diluted
212,439,150
212,323,852
213,188,987
212,056,923
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.
Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.
These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.
EBITDA, EBITDAre and FFO
EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.
We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.
The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the Nareit, which defines FFO as net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.
Hotel EBITDA
Hotel EBITDA represents net income excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses (shown as corporate expenses on the consolidated statements of operations), and (5) hotel acquisition costs. We believe that Hotel EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and hotel acquisition costs). With respect to Hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.
Adjustments to EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA
We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted FFO and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues. We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA for the following items:
- Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.
- Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.
- Gains or Losses from Early Extinguishment of Debt: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.
- Hotel Acquisition Costs: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
- Severance Costs: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
- Hotel Manager Transition Items: We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
- Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: pre-opening costs incurred with newly developed hotels; lease preparation costs incurred to prepare vacant space for marketing; management or franchise contract termination fees; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.
In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO we exclude any fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps. We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA
The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2019
Net income (loss)
$ 18,389
$ (2,948)
$ 134,583
Interest expense
15,417
7,797
8,320
Income tax expense
1,658
1,834
20,089
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
27,752
25,754
30,305
EBITDA
63,216
32,437
193,297
Loss on sale of hotel properties (1)
1,659
—
—
EBITDAre
64,875
32,437
193,297
Non-cash lease expense and other amortization
1,551
1,666
1,765
Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (2)
—
—
9,079
Gain on property insurance settlement
—
—
(144,192)
Hotel manager transition items
916
—
2,708
Uninsured costs related to natural disasters
—
111
—
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
68
—
—
Severance costs (3)
—
179
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 67,410
$ 34,393
$ 62,657
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2019
Net income (loss)
$ 109,705
$ (195,405)
$ 184,211
Interest expense
38,283
37,043
46,584
Income tax expense
2,607
3,267
22,028
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
108,849
102,963
118,110
EBITDA
259,444
(52,132)
370,933
Impairment losses
2,843
126,697
—
Loss on sale of hotel properties (1)
1,659
—
—
EBITDAre
263,946
74,565
370,933
Non-cash lease expense and other amortization
6,226
6,673
7,013
Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (2)
—
1,388
20,524
Uninsured costs related to natural disasters
—
298
—
Gain on property insurance settlement
—
—
(144,192)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
9,766
—
2,373
Severance costs (3)
(532)
(37)
—
Hotel manager transition items
1,164
651
3,758
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 280,570
$ 83,538
$ 260,409
(1)
During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recognized an incremental loss of $1.7 million due to post-closing adjustments related to hotels sold in 2021.
(2)
Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance.
(3)
Consists of severance costs incurred, and adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.
Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
The following table is a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2019
Net income (loss)
$ 18,389
$ (2,948)
$ 134,583
Interest expense
15,417
7,797
8,320
Income tax expense
1,658
1,834
20,089
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
27,752
25,754
30,305
EBITDA
63,216
32,437
193,297
Corporate expenses
9,515
8,762
7,446
Interest and other income, net
(1,299)
(487)
(687)
Uninsured costs related to natural disasters
—
111
—
Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1)
—
—
9,079
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
68
—
—
Loss on sale of hotel properties (2)
1,659
—
—
Gain on property insurance settlement
—
—
(144,192)
Hotel EBITDA
73,159
40,823
64,943
Non-cash lease expense and other amortization
1,551
1,666
1,765
Hotel manager transition items
916
—
2,708
Severance costs (3)
—
179
—
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
$ 75,626
$ 42,668
$ 69,416
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2019
Net income (loss)
$ 109,705
$ (195,405)
$ 184,211
Interest expense
38,283
37,043
46,584
Income tax expense
2,607
3,267
22,028
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
108,849
102,963
118,110
EBITDA
259,444
(52,132)
370,933
Corporate expenses
31,790
32,552
28,231
Interest and other income, net
(255)
(947)
(1,197)
Uninsured costs related to natural disasters
—
298
—
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
9,766
—
2,373
Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1)
—
1,388
20,524
Impairment losses
2,843
126,697
—
Loss on sale of hotel properties (2)
1,659
—
—
Gain on property insurance settlement
—
—
(144,192)
Hotel EBITDA
305,247
107,856
276,672
Non-cash lease expense and other amortization
6,226
6,673
7,013
Hotel manager transition items
1,164
651
3,758
Severance costs (2)
(532)
(37)
—
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
$ 312,105
$ 115,143
$ 287,443
(1)
Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance.
(2)
During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recognized an incremental loss of $1.7 million due to post-closing adjustments related to hotels sold in 2021.
(3)
Consists of severance costs incurred, or adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.
FFO and Adjusted FFO
The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2019
Net income (loss)
$ 18,389
$ (2,948)
$ 134,583
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
27,752
25,754
30,305
Loss on sale of hotel properties (1)
1,659
—
—
FFO
47,800
22,806
164,888
Distribution to preferred stockholders
(2,454)
(2,455)
—
FFO available to common stock and unit holders
45,346
20,351
164,888
Non-cash lease expense and other amortization
1,551
1,666
1,765
Uninsured costs related to natural disasters
—
111
—
Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (2)
—
—
9,079
Gain on property insurance settlement, net of income tax
—
—
(121,525)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
68
—
—
Severance costs (3)
—
179
—
Hotel manager transition items
916
—
2,708
Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps
88
(3,202)
(2,245)
Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders
$ 47,969
$ 19,105
$ 54,670
Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share
$ 0.23
$ 0.09
$ 0.27
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2019
Net income (loss)
$ 109,705
$ (195,405)
$ 184,211
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
108,849
102,963
118,110
Impairment losses, net of tax
2,843
127,282
—
Loss on sale of hotel properties (1)
1,659
—
—
FFO
223,056
34,840
302,321
Distribution to preferred stockholders
(9,817)
(9,817)
—
FFO available to common stock and unit holders
213,239
25,023
302,321
Non-cash lease expense and other amortization
6,226
6,673
7,013
Uninsured costs related to natural disasters
—
298
—
Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (2)
—
1,388
20,524
Hotel manager transition items
1,164
651
3,758
Gain on property insurance settlement, net of income tax
—
—
(121,525)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
9,766
—
2,373
Severance costs (3)
(532)
(37)
—
Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps
(13,914)
(7,690)
2,545
Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders
$ 215,949
$ 26,306
$ 217,009
Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share
$ 1.01
$ 0.12
$ 1.07
(1)
During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recognized an incremental loss of $1.7 million due to post-closing adjustments related to hotels sold in 2021.
(2)
Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance.
(3)
Consists of severance costs incurred, or adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.
Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results
The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results, which excludes the results for our 2021 dispositions (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2019
Revenues
$ 255,055
$ 189,934
$ 237,519
Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1)
1,883
19,587
18,067
Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2)
—
—
(21,013)
Comparable Revenues
$ 256,938
$ 209,521
$ 234,573
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
$ 75,626
$ 42,668
$ 69,416
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1)
1,355
4,923
2,511
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2)
—
12
(6,148)
Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
$ 76,981
$ 47,603
$ 65,779
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
29.65 %
22.46 %
29.23 %
Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
29.96 %
22.72 %
28.04 %
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2019
Revenues
$ 1,001,503
$ 567,134
$ 938,091
Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1)
18,344
91,544
84,130
Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2)
—
(60)
(68,886)
Comparable Revenues
$ 1,019,847
$ 658,618
$ 953,335
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
$ 312,105
$ 115,143
$ 287,443
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1)
7,733
24,323
17,885
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2)
—
4,675
(23,904)
Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
$ 319,838
$ 144,141
$ 281,424
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
31.16 %
20.30 %
30.64 %
Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
31.36 %
21.89 %
29.52 %
(1)
Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021, Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022 and Lake Austin Spa Resort from January 1, 2019 to November 20, 2022. The pre-acquisition operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort are excluded from all periods as the hotel opened in April 2021. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.
(2)
Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.
Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information
The following tables are presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information. The operating information includes historical quarterly operating results for our portfolio, excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened in April 2021.
Quarter 1, 2019
Quarter 2, 2019
Quarter 3, 2019
Quarter 4, 2019
Full Year 2019
ADR
$ 225.75
$ 254.63
$ 241.37
$ 244.35
$ 242.03
Occupancy
72.1 %
82.3 %
81.2 %
75.1 %
77.7 %
RevPAR
$ 162.86
$ 209.59
$ 195.88
$ 183.60
$ 188.07
Total RevPAR
$ 246.70
$ 306.75
$ 278.99
$ 268.73
$ 275.36
Revenues (in thousands)
$ 210,503
$ 264,731
$ 243,528
$ 234,573
$ 953,335
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)
$ 51,767
$ 90,392
$ 73,486
$ 65,779
$ 281,424
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
24.59 %
34.14 %
30.18 %
28.04 %
29.52 %
Available Rooms
853,274
863,014
872,896
872,896
3,462,080
Quarter 1, 2021
Quarter 2, 2021
Quarter 3, 2021
Quarter 4, 2021
Full Year 2021
ADR
$ 240.56
$ 247.43
$ 254.06
$ 270.21
$ 255.40
Occupancy
29.7 %
49.4 %
65.5 %
61.2 %
51.6 %
RevPAR
$ 71.39
$ 122.34
$ 166.31
$ 165.47
$ 131.74
Total RevPAR
$ 104.84
$ 178.55
$ 235.13
$ 239.93
$ 190.11
Revenues (in thousands)
$ 89,542
$ 154,224
$ 205,331
$ 209,521
$ 658,618
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)
$ 2,265
$ 38,601
$ 55,672
$ 47,603
$ 144,141
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
2.53 %
25.03 %
27.11 %
22.72 %
21.89 %
Available Rooms
854,100
863,743
873,264
873,264
3,464,371
Quarter 1, 2022
Quarter 2, 2022
Quarter 3, 2022
Quarter 4, 2022
Full Year 2022
ADR
$ 283.70
$ 300.68
$ 283.87
$ 291.05
$ 290.21
Occupancy
55.9 %
74.9 %
75.1 %
67.3 %
68.4 %
RevPAR
$ 158.52
$ 225.19
$ 213.19
$ 195.99
$ 198.37
Total RevPAR
$ 238.37
$ 331.56
$ 311.71
$ 293.64
$ 294.03
Revenues (in thousands)
$ 203,672
$ 286,578
$ 272,659
$ 256,938
$ 1,019,847
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)
$ 53,399
$ 103,654
$ 85,804
$ 76,981
$ 319,838
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
26.22 %
36.17 %
31.47 %
29.96 %
31.36 %
Available Rooms
854,442
864,323
874,702
875,012
3,468,479
Market Capitalization as of December 31, 2022
(in thousands)
Enterprise Value
Common equity capitalization (at December 31, 2022 closing price of $8.19/share)
$ 1,748,628
Preferred equity capitalization (at liquidation value of $25.00/share)
119,000
Consolidated debt (face amount)
1,187,734
Cash and cash equivalents
(67,564)
Total enterprise value
$ 2,987,798
Share Reconciliation
Common shares outstanding
209,375
Operating partnership units
818
Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees
1,357
Share grants under deferred compensation plan
1,958
Combined shares and units
213,508
Debt Summary as of December 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands)
Loan
Interest Rate
Term
Outstanding
Principal
Maturity
Courtyard New York Manhattan / Midtown East
4.40 %
Fixed
76,153
August 2024
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
3.66 %
Fixed
75,625
May 2025
Hotel Clio
4.33 %
Fixed
57,469
July 2025
Westin Boston Seaport District
4.36 %
Fixed
178,487
November 2025
Unamortized debt issuance costs
(1,079)
Total mortgage debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
386,655
Unsecured term loan
SOFR + 1.35%
Variable
500,000
January 2028
Unsecured term loan
SOFR + 1.35%
Variable
300,000
January 2025 (1)
Unamortized debt issuance costs
(862)
Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
799,138
Senior unsecured credit facility
SOFR + 1.40%
Variable
—
September 2026 (1)
Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
$ 1,185,793
Weighted-average interest rate of fixed rate debt
3.87 %
Total weighted-average interest rate (2)
4.83 %
(1)
May be extended for an additional year upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions.
(2)
Weighted-average interest rate includes effect of interest rate swaps.
Monthly Operating Statistics (1)
Number
of Rooms
ADR
Occupancy
RevPAR
October
2022
October
2021
B/(W) 2021
October
2022
October
2021
B/(W) 2021
October
2022
October
2021
B/(W) 2021
Total - 34 Hotels
9,511
$ 310.58
$ 276.43
12.4 %
74.9 %
66.9 %
8.0 %
$ 232.50
$ 184.85
25.8 %
Resort/Lifestyle - 21 Hotels
3,696
$ 378.06
$ 369.83
2.2 %
70.0 %
67.4 %
2.6 %
$ 264.53
$ 249.10
6.2 %
Number
of Rooms
ADR
October
2019
B/(W) 2019
Occupancy
October
2019
B/(W) 2019
RevPAR
October
2019
B/(W) 2019
Total - 34 Hotels
9,511
$ 310.58
$ 265.57
16.9 %
74.9 %
81.4 %
(6.5) %
$ 232.50
$ 216.26
7.5 %
Resort/Lifestyle - 21 Hotels
3,696
$ 378.06
$ 281.15
34.5 %
70.0 %
74.1 %
(4.1) %
$ 264.53
$ 208.20
27.1 %
Number
of Rooms
ADR
November
2021
B/(W) 2021
Occupancy
November
2021
B/(W) 2021
RevPAR
November
2021
B/(W) 2021
Total - 34 Hotels
9,511
$ 273.78
$ 249.02
9.9 %
66.6 %
60.4 %
6.2 %
$ 182.29
$ 150.42
21.2 %
Resort/Lifestyle - 21 Hotels
3,696
$ 333.89
$ 336.22
(0.7) %
62.3 %
62.1 %
0.2 %
$ 207.98
$ 208.84
(0.4) %
Number
of Rooms
ADR
November
2019
B/(W) 2019
Occupancy
November
2019
B/(W) 2019
RevPAR
November
2019
B/(W) 2019
Total - 34 Hotels
9,511
$ 273.78
$ 229.90
19.1 %
66.6 %
75.2 %
(8.6) %
$ 182.29
$ 172.94
5.4 %
Resort/Lifestyle - 21 Hotels
3,696
$ 333.89
$ 251.37
32.8 %
62.3 %
73.0 %
(10.7) %
$ 207.98
$ 183.62
13.3 %
Number
of Rooms
ADR
December
2021
B/(W) 2021
Occupancy
December
2021
B/(W) 2021
RevPAR
December
2021
B/(W) 2021
Total - 34 Hotels
9,511
$ 285.27
$ 284.81
0.2 %
60.5 %
56.4 %
4.1 %
$ 172.73
$ 160.65
7.5 %
Resort/Lifestyle - 21 Hotels
3,696
$ 376.14
$ 391.68
(4.0) %
61.0 %
64.5 %
(3.5) %
$ 229.48
$ 252.65
(9.2) %
Number
of Rooms
ADR
December
2019
B/(W) 2019
Occupancy
December
2019
B/(W) 2019
RevPAR
December
2019
B/(W) 2019
Total - 34 Hotels
9,511
$ 285.27
$ 234.53
21.6 %
60.5 %
68.8 %
(8.3) %
$ 172.73
$ 161.27
7.1 %
Resort/Lifestyle - 21 Hotels
3,696
$ 376.14
$ 280.73
34.0 %
61.0 %
69.9 %
(8.9) %
$ 229.48
$ 196.16
17.0 %
(1)
All periods presented include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.
Operating Statistics – Fourth Quarter
Number
of Rooms
ADR
Occupancy
RevPAR
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
B/(W) 2021
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
B/(W) 2021
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
B/(W) 2021
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
318
$ 148.40
$ 127.04
16.8 %
59.5 %
43.9 %
15.6 %
$ 88.25
$ 55.71
58.4 %
Bourbon Orleans Hotel
220
$ 248.34
$ 240.42
3.3 %
85.5 %
54.9 %
30.6 %
$ 212.25
$ 132.04
60.7 %
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
142
$ 657.57
$ 688.59
(4.5) %
49.6 %
58.1 %
(8.5) %
$ 326.02
$ 400.33
(18.6) %
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
1,200
$ 244.72
$ 201.94
21.2 %
56.5 %
49.2 %
7.3 %
$ 138.33
$ 99.41
39.2 %
Courtyard Denver Downtown
177
$ 193.56
$ 167.00
15.9 %
71.5 %
61.5 %
10.0 %
$ 138.40
$ 102.73
34.7 %
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
189
$ 349.45
$ 251.62
38.9 %
97.3 %
94.1 %
3.2 %
$ 339.90
$ 236.81
43.5 %
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
321
$ 402.88
$ 285.50
41.1 %
91.3 %
81.3 %
10.0 %
$ 368.00
$ 232.12
58.5 %
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
272
$ 142.39
$ 118.24
20.4 %
62.1 %
46.3 %
15.8 %
$ 88.41
$ 54.70
61.6 %
Havana Cabana Key West
106
$ 293.06
$ 290.90
0.7 %
77.5 %
87.5 %
(10.0) %
$ 227.07
$ 254.45
(10.8) %
Henderson Beach Resort
233
$ 369.73
$ 382.14
(3.2) %
39.4 %
50.4 %
(11.0) %
$ 145.78
$ 192.43
(24.2) %
Henderson Park Inn
37
$ 543.39
$ 530.83
2.4 %
59.5 %
76.6 %
(17.1) %
$ 323.26
$ 406.38
(20.5) %
Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall
403
$ 299.79
$ 225.47
33.0 %
73.9 %
81.8 %
(7.9) %
$ 221.67
$ 184.42
20.2 %
Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain
258
$ 243.82
$ 253.04
(3.6) %
70.8 %
64.9 %
5.9 %
$ 172.58
$ 164.34
5.0 %
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
282
$ 356.84
$ 252.83
41.1 %
98.3 %
95.0 %
3.3 %
$ 350.75
$ 240.11
46.1 %
Hotel Clio
199
$ 300.50
$ 272.93
10.1 %
70.1 %
69.6 %
0.5 %
$ 210.55
$ 190.06
10.8 %
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
96
$ 212.07
$ 168.26
26.0 %
69.0 %
62.8 %
6.2 %
$ 146.40
$ 105.66
38.6 %
Hotel Palomar Phoenix
242
$ 240.63
$ 197.76
21.7 %
59.5 %
68.2 %
(8.7) %
$ 143.22
$ 134.95
6.1 %
Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
96
$ 222.36
$ 222.37
— %
65.8 %
72.5 %
(6.7) %
$ 146.25
$ 161.29
(9.3) %
Kimpton Shorebreak Resort
157
$ 307.10
$ 277.50
10.7 %
77.5 %
69.6 %
7.9 %
$ 238.02
$ 193.06
23.3 %
L'Auberge de Sedona
88
$ 1,091.78
$ 1,120.22
(2.5) %
67.9 %
77.4 %
(9.5) %
$ 741.43
$ 867.42
(14.5) %
Lake Austin Spa Resort (1)
40
$ 1,366.90
$ 1,131.96
20.8 %
49.0 %
61.0 %
(12.0) %
$ 670.12
$ 690.91
(3.0) %
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
186
$ 379.48
$ 386.14
(1.7) %
70.0 %
83.0 %
(13.0) %
$ 265.72
$ 320.61
(17.1) %
Orchards Inn Sedona
70
$ 319.54
$ 350.14
(8.7) %
66.9 %
77.6 %
(10.7) %
$ 213.76
$ 271.58
(21.3) %
Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel
167
$ 367.50
$ 332.51
10.5 %
81.5 %
88.2 %
(6.7) %
$ 299.40
$ 293.43
2.0 %
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
510
$ 174.07
$ 157.49
10.5 %
57.2 %
43.4 %
13.8 %
$ 99.54
$ 68.33
45.7 %
The Gwen Hotel
311
$ 301.01
$ 265.16
13.5 %
75.0 %
71.0 %
4.0 %
$ 225.70
$ 188.28
19.9 %
The Hythe Vail
344
$ 490.05
$ 480.03
2.1 %
42.6 %
43.0 %
(0.4) %
$ 208.62
$ 206.53
1.0 %
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
82
$ 434.09
$ 472.96
(8.2) %
37.8 %
29.9 %
7.9 %
$ 164.11
$ 141.19
16.2 %
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
182
$ 458.72
$ 396.54
15.7 %
60.2 %
66.7 %
(6.5) %
$ 276.15
$ 264.58
4.4 %
Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort
103
$ 598.88
$ 716.95
(16.5) %
65.5 %
72.6 %
(7.1) %
$ 392.16
$ 520.54
(24.7) %
Westin Boston Waterfront
793
$ 246.54
$ 224.12
10.0 %
74.8 %
62.5 %
12.3 %
$ 184.34
$ 140.09
31.6 %
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
433
$ 259.28
$ 257.68
0.6 %
66.1 %
60.7 %
5.4 %
$ 171.44
$ 156.33
9.7 %
Westin San Diego Bayview
436
$ 194.75
$ 163.59
19.0 %
69.0 %
56.1 %
12.9 %
$ 134.45
$ 91.76
46.5 %
Westin Washington D.C. City Center
410
$ 225.07
$ 171.38
31.3 %
63.8 %
40.5 %
23.3 %
$ 143.63
$ 69.43
106.9 %
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
504
$ 195.60
$ 172.91
13.1 %
71.5 %
60.6 %
10.9 %
$ 139.84
$ 104.70
33.6 %
Comparable Total (2)
9,511
$ 291.05
$ 270.21
7.7 %
67.3 %
61.2 %
6.1 %
$ 195.99
$ 165.47
18.4 %
(1)
Hotel was acquired on November 21, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from November 21, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2021.
(2)
Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.
Operating Statistics – Fourth Quarter
Number
of Rooms
ADR
Occupancy
RevPAR
4Q 2022
4Q 2019
B/(W) 2019
4Q 2022
4Q 2019
B/(W) 2019
4Q 2022
4Q 2019
B/(W) 2019
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
318
$ 148.40
$ 160.31
(7.4) %
59.5 %
65.9 %
(6.4) %
$ 88.25
$ 105.72
(16.5) %
Bourbon Orleans Hotel
220
$ 248.34
$ 224.82
10.5 %
85.5 %
80.5 %
5.0 %
$ 212.25
$ 181.06
17.2 %
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
142
$ 657.57
$ 490.30
34.1 %
49.6 %
63.5 %
(13.9) %
$ 326.02
$ 311.28
4.7 %
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
1,200
$ 244.72
$ 231.59
5.7 %
56.5 %
74.0 %
(17.5) %
$ 138.33
$ 171.27
(19.2) %
Courtyard Denver Downtown
177
$ 193.56
$ 189.47
2.2 %
71.5 %
70.7 %
0.8 %
$ 138.40
$ 133.97
3.3 %
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
189
$ 349.45
$ 289.47
20.7 %
97.3 %
92.1 %
5.2 %
$ 339.90
$ 266.52
27.5 %
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
321
$ 402.88
$ 310.44
29.8 %
91.3 %
97.5 %
(6.2) %
$ 368.00
$ 302.61
21.6 %
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
272
$ 142.39
$ 171.89
(17.2) %
62.1 %
71.4 %
(9.3) %
$ 88.41
$ 122.69
(27.9) %
Havana Cabana Key West
106
$ 293.06
$ 212.18
38.1 %
77.5 %
88.1 %
(10.6) %
$ 227.07
$ 186.96
21.5 %
Henderson Beach Resort
233
$ 369.73
$ 236.89
56.1 %
39.4 %
37.4 %
2.0 %
$ 145.78
$ 88.71
64.3 %
Henderson Park Inn
37
$ 543.39
$ 397.77
36.6 %
59.5 %
65.7 %
(6.2) %
$ 323.26
$ 261.29
23.7 %
Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall
403
$ 299.79
$ 278.31
7.7 %
73.9 %
87.3 %
(13.4) %
$ 221.67
$ 243.07
(8.8) %
Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain
258
$ 243.82
$ 181.60
34.3 %
70.8 %
79.2 %
(8.4) %
$ 172.58
$ 143.81
20.0 %
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
282
$ 356.84
$ 311.91
14.4 %
98.3 %
99.1 %
(0.8) %
$ 350.75
$ 309.21
13.4 %
Hotel Clio
199
$ 300.50
$ 239.49
25.5 %
70.1 %
77.0 %
(6.9) %
$ 210.55
$ 184.42
14.2 %
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
96
$ 212.07
$ 244.13
(13.1) %
69.0 %
84.0 %
(15.0) %
$ 146.40
$ 204.96
(28.6) %
Hotel Palomar Phoenix
242
$ 240.63
$ 192.45
25.0 %
59.5 %
82.8 %
(23.3) %
$ 143.22
$ 159.40
(10.2) %
Kimpton Shorebreak Resort
157
$ 307.10
$ 229.55
33.8 %
77.5 %
68.2 %
9.3 %
$ 238.02
$ 156.62
52.0 %
L'Auberge de Sedona
88
$ 1,091.78
$ 724.32
50.7 %
67.9 %
76.5 %
(8.6) %
$ 741.43
$ 553.98
33.8 %
Lake Austin Spa Resort (1)
40
$ 1,366.90
$ 681.73
100.5 %
49.0 %
50.7 %
(1.7) %
$ 670.12
$ 345.85
93.8 %
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
186
$ 379.48
$ 262.62
44.5 %
70.0 %
57.9 %
12.1 %
$ 265.72
$ 152.03
74.8 %
Orchards Inn Sedona
70
$ 319.54
$ 268.22
19.1 %
66.9 %
69.4 %
(2.5) %
$ 213.76
$ 186.13
14.8 %
Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel
167
$ 367.50
$ 272.57
34.8 %
81.5 %
85.0 %
(3.5) %
$ 299.40
$ 231.57
29.3 %
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
510
$ 174.07
$ 168.38
3.4 %
57.2 %
65.5 %
(8.3) %
$ 99.54
$ 110.37
(9.8) %
The Gwen Hotel
311
$ 301.01
$ 265.22
13.5 %
75.0 %
83.9 %
(8.9) %
$ 225.70
$ 222.61
1.4 %
The Hythe Vail
344
$ 490.05
$ 342.90
42.9 %
42.6 %
51.5 %
(8.9) %
$ 208.62
$ 176.63
18.1 %
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
82
$ 434.09
$ 327.30
32.6 %
37.8 %
50.9 %
(13.1) %
$ 164.11
$ 166.60
(1.5) %
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
182
$ 458.72
$ 302.54
51.6 %
60.2 %
71.9 %
(11.7) %
$ 276.15
$ 217.47
27.0 %
Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort
103
$ 598.88
$ 361.44
65.7 %
65.5 %
82.0 %
(16.5) %
$ 392.16
$ 296.56
32.2 %
Westin Boston Waterfront
793
$ 246.54
$ 244.57
0.8 %
74.8 %
74.6 %
0.2 %
$ 184.34
$ 182.36
1.1 %
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
433
$ 259.28
$ 197.38
31.4 %
66.1 %
84.2 %
(18.1) %
$ 171.44
$ 166.20
3.2 %
Westin San Diego Bayview
436
$ 194.75
$ 175.45
11.0 %
69.0 %
69.9 %
(0.9) %
$ 134.45
$ 122.63
9.6 %
Westin Washington D.C. City Center
410
$ 225.07
$ 205.91
9.3 %
63.8 %
84.4 %
(20.6) %
$ 143.63
$ 173.78
(17.3) %
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
504
$ 195.60
$ 185.65
5.4 %
71.5 %
71.8 %
(0.3) %
$ 139.84
$ 133.25
4.9 %
Comparable Total (2)
9,511
$ 291.05
$ 244.35
19.1 %
67.3 %
75.1 %
(7.8) %
$ 195.99
$ 183.60
6.7 %
(1)
Hotel was acquired on November 21, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from November 21, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2019.
(2)
Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.
Operating Statistics – Year to Date
Number
of Rooms
ADR
Occupancy
RevPAR
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
B/(W) 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
B/(W) 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
B/(W) 2021
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
318
$ 150.24
$ 113.77
32.1 %
56.0 %
44.9 %
11.1 %
$ 84.16
$ 51.14
64.6 %
Bourbon Orleans Hotel
220
$ 236.79
$ 209.31
13.1 %
67.1 %
32.8 %
34.3 %
$ 158.86
$ 68.58
131.6 %
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
142
$ 700.56
$ 652.13
7.4 %
51.1 %
45.5 %
5.6 %
$ 358.26
$ 296.95
20.6 %
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
1,200
$ 242.34
$ 197.29
22.8 %
54.6 %
31.2 %
23.4 %
$ 132.20
$ 61.53
114.9 %
Courtyard Denver Downtown
177
$ 204.49
$ 156.54
30.6 %
74.2 %
60.0 %
14.2 %
$ 151.80
$ 93.99
61.5 %
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
189
$ 277.34
$ 211.93
30.9 %
93.3 %
54.3 %
39.0 %
$ 258.80
$ 115.08
124.9 %
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
321
$ 328.22
$ 201.68
62.7 %
83.8 %
76.9 %
6.9 %
$ 275.05
$ 155.12
77.3 %
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
272
$ 143.75
$ 113.93
26.2 %
52.2 %
34.6 %
17.6 %
$ 75.01
$ 39.37
90.5 %
Havana Cabana Key West
106
$ 327.22
$ 285.74
14.5 %
85.3 %
90.2 %
(4.9) %
$ 279.15
$ 257.78
8.3 %
Henderson Park Resort
233
$ 473.56
$ 441.61
7.2 %
61.8 %
64.3 %
(2.5) %
$ 292.87
$ 283.76
3.2 %
Henderson Park Inn
37
$ 642.69
$ 526.46
22.1 %
73.1 %
85.5 %
(12.4) %
$ 469.90
$ 450.33
4.3 %
Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall
403
$ 293.11
$ 204.39
43.4 %
77.7 %
60.2 %
17.5 %
$ 227.79
$ 122.97
85.2 %
Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain
258
$ 245.87
$ 236.55
3.9 %
73.7 %
60.8 %
12.9 %
$ 181.23
$ 143.78
26.0 %
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
282
$ 276.71
$ 204.33
35.4 %
93.2 %
57.0 %
36.2 %
$ 257.91
$ 116.51
121.4 %
Hotel Clio
199
$ 304.01
$ 261.17
16.4 %
69.7 %
63.9 %
5.8 %
$ 211.87
$ 166.79
27.0 %
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
96
$ 223.96
$ 158.29
41.5 %
72.4 %
44.5 %
27.9 %
$ 162.14
$ 70.38
130.4 %
Hotel Palomar Phoenix
242
$ 221.10
$ 169.73
30.3 %
65.8 %
58.8 %
7.0 %
$ 145.48
$ 99.73
45.9 %
Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort (1)
96
$ 207.24
$ 208.45
(0.6) %
62.8 %
52.6 %
10.2 %
$ 130.24
$ 109.60
18.8 %
Kimpton Shorebreak Resort
157
$ 345.17
$ 311.01
11.0 %
80.7 %
66.9 %
13.8 %
$ 278.42
$ 208.15
33.8 %
L'Auberge de Sedona
88
$ 995.34
$ 920.04
8.2 %
71.4 %
80.0 %
(8.6) %
$ 710.81
$ 736.34
(3.5) %
Lake Austin Spa Resort (2)
40
$ 1,366.90
$ 1,131.96
20.8 %
49.0 %
61.0 %
(12.0) %
$ 670.12
$ 690.91
(3.0) %
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
186
$ 449.79
$ 384.58
17.0 %
79.8 %
84.6 %
(4.8) %
$ 358.95
$ 325.51
10.3 %
Orchards Inn Sedona
70
$ 303.69
$ 304.71
(0.3) %
66.5 %
71.8 %
(5.3) %
$ 201.95
$ 218.91
(7.7) %
Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel
167
$ 360.02
$ 308.52
16.7 %
85.4 %
81.5 %
3.9 %
$ 307.37
$ 251.36
22.3 %
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
510
$ 176.24
$ 145.42
21.2 %
59.4 %
43.3 %
16.1 %
$ 104.70
$ 63.04
66.1 %
The Gwen Hotel
311
$ 297.88
$ 251.51
18.4 %
73.0 %
54.3 %
18.7 %
$ 217.59
$ 136.68
59.2 %
The Hythe Vail
344
$ 431.18
$ 356.33
21.0 %
53.2 %
45.2 %
8.0 %
$ 229.35
$ 161.20
42.3 %
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
82
$ 509.26
$ 484.40
5.1 %
49.0 %
45.0 %
4.0 %
$ 249.63
$ 217.76
14.6 %
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
182
$ 462.85
$ 360.12
28.5 %
62.6 %
59.2 %
3.4 %
$ 289.59
$ 213.28
35.8 %
Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort (3)
103
$ 742.42
$ 647.18
14.7 %
73.3 %
81.4 %
(8.1) %
$ 544.46
$ 526.78
3.4 %
Westin Boston Waterfront
793
$ 240.49
$ 196.14
22.6 %
75.3 %
44.6 %
30.7 %
$ 181.09
$ 87.51
106.9 %
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
433
$ 269.09
$ 242.16
11.1 %
75.9 %
60.3 %
15.6 %
$ 204.22
$ 146.01
39.9 %
Westin San Diego Bayview
436
$ 201.64
$ 159.11
26.7 %
72.8 %
52.5 %
20.3 %
$ 146.88
$ 83.49
75.9 %
Westin Washington D.C. City Center
410
$ 214.53
$ 150.37
42.7 %
60.1 %
29.5 %
30.6 %
$ 128.87
$ 44.34
190.6 %
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
504
$ 188.68
$ 155.68
21.2 %
68.9 %
53.6 %
15.3 %
$ 129.95
$ 83.37
55.9 %
Comparable Total (4)
9,511
$ 290.21
$ 255.40
13.6 %
68.4 %
51.6 %
16.8 %
$ 198.37
$ 131.74
50.6 %
(1)
Hotel was acquired on April 1, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2021.
(2)
Hotel was acquired on November 21, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from November 21, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2021.
(3)
Hotel was acquired on January 6, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from January 6, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2021.
(4)
Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.
.
Operating Statistics – Year to Date
Number
of Rooms
ADR
Occupancy
RevPAR
YTD 2022
YTD 2019
B/(W) 2019
YTD 2022
YTD 2019
B/(W) 2019
YTD 2022
YTD 2019
B/(W) 2019
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
318
$ 150.24
$ 165.41
(9.2) %
56.0 %
71.0 %
(15.0) %
$ 84.16
$ 117.46
(28.4) %
Bourbon Orleans Hotel
220
$ 236.79
$ 219.08
8.1 %
67.1 %
82.2 %
(15.1) %
$ 158.86
$ 180.17
(11.8) %
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
142
$ 700.56
$ 466.43
50.2 %
51.1 %
64.8 %
(13.7) %
$ 358.26
$ 302.02
18.6 %
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
1,200
$ 242.34
$ 227.32
6.6 %
54.6 %
73.0 %
(18.4) %
$ 132.20
$ 165.98
(20.4) %
Courtyard Denver Downtown
177
$ 204.49
$ 198.23
3.2 %
74.2 %
78.4 %
(4.2) %
$ 151.80
$ 155.50
(2.4) %
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
189
$ 277.34
$ 259.33
6.9 %
93.3 %
88.1 %
5.2 %
$ 258.80
$ 228.35
13.3 %
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
321
$ 328.22
$ 261.60
25.5 %
83.8 %
96.1 %
(12.3) %
$ 275.05
$ 251.32
9.4 %
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
272
$ 143.75
$ 175.72
(18.2) %
52.2 %
72.6 %
(20.4) %
$ 75.01
$ 127.58
(41.2) %
Havana Cabana Key West
106
$ 327.22
$ 210.68
55.3 %
85.3 %
89.7 %
(4.4) %
$ 279.15
$ 189.07
47.6 %
Henderson Beach Resort
233
$ 473.56
$ 302.16
56.7 %
61.8 %
54.4 %
7.4 %
$ 292.87
$ 164.26
78.3 %
Henderson Park Inn
37
$ 642.69
$ 462.04
39.1 %
73.1 %
74.2 %
(1.1) %
$ 469.90
$ 342.81
37.1 %
Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall
403
$ 293.11
$ 301.21
(2.7) %
77.7 %
88.5 %
(10.8) %
$ 227.79
$ 266.64
(14.6) %
Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain
258
$ 245.87
$ 190.61
29.0 %
73.7 %
81.1 %
(7.4) %
$ 181.23
$ 154.50
17.3 %
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
282
$ 276.71
$ 255.13
8.5 %
93.2 %
98.6 %
(5.4) %
$ 257.91
$ 251.68
2.5 %
Hotel Clio
199
$ 304.01
$ 253.48
19.9 %
69.7 %
72.4 %
(2.7) %
$ 211.87
$ 183.45
15.5 %
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
96
$ 223.96
$ 241.09
(7.1) %
72.4 %
80.2 %
(7.8) %
$ 162.14
$ 193.28
(16.1) %
Hotel Palomar Phoenix
242
$ 221.10
$ 187.43
18.0 %
65.8 %
82.7 %
(16.9) %
$ 145.48
$ 155.00
(6.1) %
Kimpton Shorebreak Resort
157
$ 345.17
$ 259.74
32.9 %
80.7 %
76.0 %
4.7 %
$ 278.42
$ 197.50
41.0 %
L'Auberge de Sedona
88
$ 995.34
$ 627.73
58.6 %
71.4 %
78.1 %
(6.7) %
$ 710.81
$ 489.99
45.1 %
Lake Austin Spa Resort (1)
40
$ 1,366.90
$ 681.73
100.5 %
49.0 %
50.7 %
(1.7) %
$ 670.12
$ 345.85
93.8 %
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
186
$ 449.79
$ 260.28
72.8 %
79.8 %
74.8 %
5.0 %
$ 358.95
$ 194.70
84.4 %
Orchards Inn Sedona
70
$ 303.69
$ 249.86
21.5 %
66.5 %
75.6 %
(9.1) %
$ 201.95
$ 188.99
6.9 %
Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel
167
$ 360.02
$ 263.88
36.4 %
85.4 %
84.2 %
1.2 %
$ 307.37
$ 222.23
38.3 %
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
510
$ 176.24
$ 172.21
2.3 %
59.4 %
68.5 %
(9.1) %
$ 104.70
$ 117.88
(11.2) %
The Gwen Hotel
311
$ 297.88
$ 258.98
15.0 %
73.0 %
83.5 %
(10.5) %
$ 217.59
$ 216.13
0.7 %
The Hythe Vail
344
$ 431.18
$ 307.45
40.2 %
53.2 %
62.1 %
(8.9) %
$ 229.35
$ 190.86
20.2 %
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
82
$ 509.26
$ 322.45
57.9 %
49.0 %
61.7 %
(12.7) %
$ 249.63
$ 198.80
25.6 %
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
182
$ 462.85
$ 308.37
50.1 %
62.6 %
73.7 %
(11.1) %
$ 289.59
$ 227.27
27.4 %
Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort (2)
103
$ 742.42
$ 404.57
83.5 %
73.3 %
86.0 %
(12.7) %
$ 544.46
$ 347.85
56.5 %
Westin Boston Waterfront
793
$ 240.49
$ 249.76
(3.7) %
75.3 %
77.4 %
(2.1) %
$ 181.09
$ 193.34
(6.3) %
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
433
$ 269.09
$ 202.58
32.8 %
75.9 %
82.4 %
(6.5) %
$ 204.22
$ 166.99
22.3 %
Westin San Diego Bayview
436
$ 201.64
$ 190.09
6.1 %
72.8 %
79.0 %
(6.2) %
$ 146.88
$ 150.12
(2.2) %
Westin Washington D.C. City Center
410
$ 214.53
$ 206.61
3.8 %
60.1 %
86.3 %
(26.2) %
$ 128.87
$ 178.26
(27.7) %
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
504
$ 188.68
$ 186.10
1.4 %
68.9 %
74.5 %
(5.6) %
$ 129.95
$ 138.67
(6.3) %
Comparable Total (3)
9,511
$ 290.21
$ 242.03
19.9 %
68.4 %
77.7 %
(9.3) %
$ 198.37
$ 188.07
5.5 %
(1)
Hotel was acquired on November 21, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from November 21, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2019.
(2)
Hotel was acquired on January 6, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from January 6, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2019.
(3)
Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Fourth Quarter 2022
Days of
Operation
Net Income /
(Loss)
Plus:
Plus:
Plus:
Equals: Hotel
Adjusted EBITDA
Total Revenues
Depreciation
Interest Expense
Adjustments (1)
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
92
$ 3,798
$ 837
$ 366
$ —
$ —
$ 1,203
Bourbon Orleans Hotel
92
$ 5,477
$ 1,558
$ 836
$ —
$ 6
$ 2,400
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
92
$ 11,037
$ (48)
$ 1,998
$ —
$ 94
$ 2,044
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
92
$ 24,334
$ 6,615
$ 3,828
$ 6
$ (397)
$ 10,052
Courtyard Denver Downtown
92
$ 2,554
$ 610
$ 378
$ —
$ —
$ 988
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
92
$ 5,975
$ 1,250
$ 339
$ —
$ 253
$ 1,842
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
92
$ 11,202
$ 3,029
$ 507
$ 910
$ —
$ 4,446
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
92
$ 2,659
$ (1,948)
$ 562
$ —
$ 1,477
$ 91
Havana Cabana Key West
92
$ 2,894
$ 633
$ 281
$ —
$ —
$ 914
Henderson Beach Resort
92
$ 6,881
$ (638)
$ 993
$ —
$ —
$ 355
Henderson Park Inn
92
$ 1,582
$ 26
$ 233
$ —
$ —
$ 259
Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall
92
$ 9,321
$ 1,629
$ 1,046
$ —
$ —
$ 2,675
Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain
92
$ 5,485
$ 1,775
$ 564
$ —
$ —
$ 2,339
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
92
$ 9,940
$ 3,262
$ 638
$ —
$ —
$ 3,900
Hotel Clio
92
$ 7,132
$ 257
$ 878
$ 647
$ 5
$ 1,787
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
92
$ 1,630
$ (250)
$ 296
$ —
$ —
$ 46
Hotel Palomar Phoenix
92
$ 5,288
$ 409
$ 726
$ —
$ 181
$ 1,316
Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
92
$ 1,987
$ (378)
$ 302
$ —
$ —
$ (76)
Kimpton Shorebreak Resort
92
$ 5,294
$ 1,095
$ 389
$ —
$ —
$ 1,484
L'Auberge de Sedona
92
$ 9,444
$ 3,361
$ 374
$ —
$ —
$ 3,735
Lake Austin Spa Resort
41
$ 1,944
$ 132
$ 212
$ —
$ —
$ 344
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
92
$ 6,342
$ 522
$ 795
$ —
$ —
$ 1,317
Orchards Inn Sedona
92
$ 2,336
$ 580
$ 89
$ —
$ 42
$ 711
Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel
92
$ 5,667
$ 2,150
$ 441
$ —
$ —
$ 2,591
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
92
$ 7,173
$ 1,336
$ 567
$ 225
$ 11
$ 2,139
The Gwen Hotel
92
$ 9,482
$ 3,204
$ 1,077
$ —
$ —
$ 4,281
The Hythe Vail
92
$ 9,200
$ 913
$ 1,176
$ —
$ —
$ 2,089
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
92
$ 2,323
$ 98
$ 222
$ —
$ —
$ 320
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
92
$ 7,900
$ 1,273
$ 714
$ 88
$ —
$ 2,075
Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort
92
$ 4,671
$ 1,104
$ 432
$ —
$ —
$ 1,536
Westin Boston Seaport District
92
$ 21,076
$ 233
$ 2,481
$ 2,036
$ (122)
$ 4,628
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
92
$ 16,147
$ 3,590
$ 1,011
$ —
$ —
$ 4,601
Westin San Diego Bayview
92
$ 7,333
$ 287
$ 860
$ 421
$ —
$ 1,568
Westin Washington D.C. City Center
92
$ 7,141
$ (38)
$ 1,023
$ 25
$ —
$ 1,010
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
92
$ 12,406
$ 2,770
$ 1,118
$ 731
$ 1
$ 4,620
Total
$ 255,055
$ 41,238
$ 27,752
$ 5,089
$ 1,551
$ 75,626
Prior Ownership Results (2)
$ 3,870
$ 1,191
$ 88
$ —
$ —
$ 1,279
Less: Non Comparable Hotel (3)
$ (1,987)
$ 378
$ (302)
$ —
$ —
$ 76
Comparable Total
$ 256,938
$ 42,807
$ 27,538
$ 5,089
$ 1,551
$ 76,981
(1)
Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.
(2)
Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort).
(3)
Represents the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, which is non-comparable since the hotel opened during 2021.
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Fourth Quarter 2021
Days of
Operation
Net Income /
(Loss)
Plus:
Plus:
Plus:
Equals: Hotel
Total Revenues
Depreciation
Interest Expense
Adjustments (1)
Adjusted EBITDA
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
92
$ 2,466
$ 472
$ 337
$ —
$ —
$ 809
Bourbon Orleans Hotel
92
$ 3,306
$ 361
$ 807
$ —
$ 7
$ 1,175
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
92
$ 11,833
$ 1,756
$ 1,884
$ —
$ 94
$ 3,734
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
92
$ 16,085
$ (2,764)
$ 4,063
$ 6
$ (397)
$ 908
Courtyard Denver Downtown
92
$ 1,995
$ 298
$ 377
$ —
$ —
$ 675
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
92
$ 4,232
$ (575)
$ 331
$ —
$ 253
$ 9
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
92
$ 7,077
$ 174
$ 501
$ 929
$ —
$ 1,604
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
92
$ 1,778
$ (2,224)
$ 546
$ —
$ 1,489
$ (189)
Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort
—
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
Havana Cabana Key West
92
$ 3,288
$ 1,039
$ 268
$ —
$ —
$ 1,307
Henderson Beach Resort
9
$ 788
$ 212
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 212
Henderson Park Inn
92
$ 1,864
$ 414
$ 214
$ —
$ —
$ 628
Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall
92
$ 7,600
$ 1,160
$ 1,057
$ —
$ —
$ 2,217
Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain
92
$ 4,703
$ 1,156
$ 569
$ —
$ —
$ 1,725
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
92
$ 6,391
$ 650
$ 641
$ —
$ —
$ 1,291
Hotel Clio
92
$ 5,683
$ (226)
$ 786
$ 661
$ 5
$ 1,226
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
92
$ 1,172
$ (409)
$ 307
$ —
$ —
$ (102)
Hotel Palomar Phoenix
92
$ 5,303
$ 716
$ 671
$ —
$ 282
$ 1,669
Kimpton Shorebreak Resort
92
$ 4,248
$ 673
$ 410
$ —
$ —
$ 1,083
L'Auberge de Sedona
92
$ 9,894
$ 2,886
$ 417
$ —
$ —
$ 3,303
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
92
$ 6,697
$ 1,797
$ 745
$ —
$ —
$ 2,542
Orchards Inn Sedona
92
$ 2,793
$ 762
$ 86
$ —
$ 42
$ 890
Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel
92
$ 5,638
$ 1,787
$ 460
$ —
$ —
$ 2,247
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
92
$ 4,861
$ 13
$ 508
$ 513
$ 11
$ 1,045
The Gwen Hotel
92
$ 7,860
$ (1,111)
$ 1,088
$ —
$ —
$ (23)
The Hythe Vail
92
$ 8,210
$ (2)
$ 1,144
$ —
$ —
$ 1,142
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
92
$ 1,816
$ 578
$ 428
$ —
$ —
$ 1,006
The Lexington Hotel
—
$ —
$ (12)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ (12)
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
92
$ 6,857
$ 754
$ 624
$ 268
$ —
$ 1,646
Westin Boston Seaport District
92
$ 15,547
$ (2,344)
$ 2,490
$ 2,083
$ (122)
$ 2,107
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
92
$ 13,144
$ 1,848
$ 1,083
$ —
$ —
$ 2,931
Westin San Diego Bayview
92
$ 4,904
$ (398)
$ 801
$ 600
$ —
$ 1,003
Westin Washington D.C. City Center
92
$ 3,289
$ (1,902)
$ 1,003
$ 611
$ —
$ (288)
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
92
$ 8,612
$ 1,287
$ 1,108
$ 748
$ 2
$ 3,145
Total
$ 189,934
$ 8,826
$ 25,754
$ 6,419
$ 1,666
$ 42,668
Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)
$ 19,587
$ 3,447
$ 1,476
$ —
$ —
$ 4,923
Less: Sold Hotels (3)
$ —
$ 12
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 12
Comparable Total
$ 209,521
$ 12,285
$ 27,230
$ 6,419
$ 1,666
$ 47,603
(1)
Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.
(2)
Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort).
(3)
Represents the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Fourth Quarter 2019
Days of
Operation
Net Income /
(Loss)
Plus:
Plus:
Plus:
Equals: Hotel
Total Revenues
Depreciation
Interest Expense
Adjustments (1)
Adjusted EBITDA
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
92
$ 4,627
$ 1,159
$ 407
$ —
$ —
$ 1,566
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
92
$ 10,010
$ 924
$ 1,814
$ —
$ 94
$ 2,832
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
92
$ 29,038
$ 4,750
$ 4,248
$ 5
$ (397)
$ 8,606
Courtyard Denver Downtown
92
$ 2,425
$ 726
$ 325
$ —
$ —
$ 1,051
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
92
$ 4,770
$ 545
$ 451
$ —
$ 253
$ 1,249
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
92
$ 9,211
$ 1,385
$ 704
$ 965
$ —
$ 3,054
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
92
$ 4,288
$ (660)
$ 468
$ —
$ 1,516
$ 1,324
Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort
—
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
Havana Cabana Key West
92
$ 2,420
$ 412
$ 238
$ —
$ —
$ 650
Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall
92
$ 10,002
$ 2,660
$ 1,223
$ —
$ —
$ 3,883
Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain
92
$ 4,542
$ 1,217
$ 501
$ —
$ —
$ 1,718
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
92
$ 8,153
$ 2,185
$ 840
$ —
$ —
$ 3,025
Hotel Clio
92
$ 5,049
$ (235)
$ 823
$ 688
$ 6
$ 1,282
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
92
$ 2,254
$ 320
$ 285
$ —
$ —
$ 605
Hotel Palomar Phoenix
92
$ 6,693
$ 1,159
$ 681
$ 38
$ 293
$ 2,171
Kimpton Shorebreak Resort
92
$ 3,661
$ 246
$ 439
$ —
$ 40
$ 725
L'Auberge de Sedona
92
$ 7,610
$ 1,936
$ 594
$ —
$ —
$ 2,530
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
92
$ 2,989
$ (177)
$ 534
$ —
$ —
$ 357
Orchards Inn Sedona
92
$ 1,840
$ 176
$ 238
$ —
$ 42
$ 456
Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel
92
$ 4,172
$ 1,225
$ 423
$ —
$ (32)
$ 1,616
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
92
$ 7,968
$ 1,676
$ 549
$ 603
$ —
$ 2,828
The Gwen Hotel
92
$ 8,722
$ 1,156
$ 1,157
$ —
$ —
$ 2,313
The Hythe Vail
92
$ 8,139
$ 764
$ 1,098
$ —
$ —
$ 1,862
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
92
$ 1,904
$ (176)
$ 411
$ —
$ —
$ 235
The Lexington Hotel
92
$ 21,013
$ 2,524
$ 3,610
$ 6
$ 8
$ 6,148
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
92
$ 5,622
$ 537
$ 505
$ 279
$ —
$ 1,321
Westin Boston Seaport District
92
$ 22,364
$ 796
$ 2,551
$ 2,171
$ (60)
$ 5,458
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
92
$ 12,746
$ 1,860
$ 1,634
$ —
$ —
$ 3,494
Westin San Diego Bayview
92
$ 7,227
$ 170
$ 1,151
$ 633
$ —
$ 1,954
Westin Washington D.C. City Center
92
$ 8,004
$ 444
$ 1,370
$ 658
$ —
$ 2,472
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
92
$ 10,056
$ 781
$ 1,033
$ 781
$ 2
$ 2,597
Total
$ 237,519
$ 30,485
$ 30,305
$ 6,827
$ 1,765
$ 69,416
Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)
$ 18,067
$ 472
$ 2,039
$ —
$ —
$ 2,511
Less: Sold Hotels (3)
$ (21,013)
$ (2,524)
$ (3,610)
$ (6)
$ (8)
$ (6,148)
Comparable Total
$ 234,573
$ 28,433
$ 28,734
$ 6,821
$ 1,757
$ 65,779
(1)
Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.
(2)
Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort).
(3)
Represents the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2022
Days of
Operation
Total Revenues
Net Income /
(Loss)
Plus: Depreciation
Plus: Interest
Expense
Plus: Adjustments (1)
Equals: Hotel
Adjusted EBITDA
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
365
$ 13,706
$ 2,847
$ 1,478
$ —
$ —
$ 4,325
Bourbon Orleans Hotel
365
$ 16,503
$ 2,986
$ 3,321
$ —
$ 25
$ 6,332
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
365
$ 45,030
$ 4,663
$ 7,533
$ —
$ 375
$ 12,571
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
365
$ 91,934
$ 19,420
$ 15,514
$ 23
$ (1,589)
$ 33,368
Courtyard Denver Downtown
365
$ 11,007
$ 3,527
$ 1,508
$ —
$ —
$ 5,035
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
365
$ 18,119
$ 1,108
$ 1,333
$ —
$ 1,014
$ 3,455
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
365
$ 33,251
$ 4,207
$ 1,963
$ 3,640
$ —
$ 9,810
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
365
$ 8,892
$ (9,254)
$ 2,243
$ —
$ 5,928
$ (1,083)
Havana Cabana Key West
365
$ 14,014
$ 4,677
$ 1,111
$ —
$ —
$ 5,788
Henderson Beach Resort
365
$ 42,287
$ 4,961
$ 3,906
$ —
$ —
$ 8,867
Henderson Park Inn
365
$ 8,769
$ 2,286
$ 899
$ —
$ —
$ 3,185
Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall
365
$ 37,420
$ 8,194
$ 4,118
$ —
$ —
$ 12,312
Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain
365
$ 21,836
$ 6,464
$ 2,262
$ —
$ —
$ 8,726
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
365
$ 29,078
$ 6,610
$ 2,517
$ —
$ —
$ 9,127
Hotel Clio
365
$ 26,726
$ 966
$ 3,405
$ 2,588
$ 19
$ 6,978
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
365
$ 6,927
$ (362)
$ 1,187
$ —
$ —
$ 825
Hotel Palomar Phoenix
365
$ 20,622
$ 2,387
$ 2,722
$ —
$ 729
$ 5,838
Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
275
$ 5,224
$ (925)
$ 911
$ —
$ —
$ (14)
Kimpton Shorebreak Resort
365
$ 23,015
$ 6,987
$ 1,590
$ —
$ —
$ 8,577
L'Auberge de Sedona
365
$ 34,564
$ 10,417
$ 1,475
$ —
$ —
$ 11,892
Lake Austin Spa Resort
41
$ 1,944
$ 132
$ 212
$ —
$ —
$ 344
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
365
$ 31,866
$ 10,145
$ 3,182
$ —
$ —
$ 13,327
Orchards Inn Sedona
365
$ 9,124
$ 2,304
$ 343
$ —
$ 168
$ 2,815
Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel
365
$ 23,340
$ 8,677
$ 1,813
$ —
$ —
$ 10,490
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
365
$ 27,506
$ 5,400
$ 2,224
$ 1,803
$ 42
$ 9,469
The Gwen Hotel
365
$ 36,784
$ 8,372
$ 4,284
$ —
$ —
$ 12,656
The Hythe Vail
365
$ 41,726
$ 8,404
$ 4,783
$ —
$ —
$ 13,187
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
365
$ 12,269
$ 3,354
$ 1,015
$ —
$ —
$ 4,369
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
365
$ 31,633
$ 5,607
$ 2,619
$ 870
$ —
$ 9,096
Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort
360
$ 24,321
$ 6,429
$ 1,709
$ —
$ —
$ 8,138
Westin Boston Seaport District
365
$ 84,186
$ 3,105
$ 9,825
$ 8,148
$ (490)
$ 20,588
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
365
$ 70,104
$ 20,129
$ 3,953
$ —
$ —
$ 24,082
Westin San Diego Bayview
365
$ 30,310
$ 3,794
$ 3,344
$ 2,177
$ —
$ 9,315
Westin Washington D.C. City Center
365
$ 24,956
$ (1,182)
$ 4,101
$ 1,806
$ —
$ 4,725
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
365
$ 42,510
$ 6,210
$ 4,446
$ 2,928
$ 5
$ 13,589
Total
$ 1,001,503
$ 173,046
$ 108,849
$ 23,983
$ 6,226
$ 312,105
Less: Non-Comparable Hotel (2)
$ (5,224)
$ 925
$ (911)
$ —
$ —
$ 14
Add: Prior Ownership Results (3)
$ 23,568
$ 6,721
$ 998
$ —
$ —
$ 7,719
Comparable Total
$ 1,019,847
$ 180,692
$ 108,936
$ 23,983
$ 6,226
$ 319,838
(1)
Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.
(2)
Represents the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, which is non-comparable since the hotel opened during 2021.
(3)
Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort).
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2021
Days of
Operation
Net Income /
(Loss)
Plus:
Plus:
Plus:
Equals: Hotel
Total Revenues
Depreciation
Interest Expense
Adjustments (1)
Adjusted EBITDA
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
365
$ 7,840
$ 164
$ 1,373
$ —
$ —
$ 1,537
Bourbon Orleans Hotel
156
$ 4,951
$ 270
$ 1,350
$ —
$ 11
$ 1,631
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
365
$ 33,511
$ 2,641
$ 7,583
$ —
$ 375
$ 10,599
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
263
$ 38,629
$ (13,058)
$ 16,310
$ 59
$ (1,589)
$ 1,722
Courtyard Denver Downtown
365
$ 7,036
$ 994
$ 1,512
$ —
$ —
$ 2,506
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
214
$ 8,212
$ (4,759)
$ 1,317
$ —
$ 1,014
$ (2,428)
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
365
$ 18,617
$ (5,052)
$ 1,940
$ 3,716
$ —
$ 604
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
365
$ 4,897
$ (9,707)
$ 2,116
$ —
$ 5,976
$ (1,615)
Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort
—
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
Havana Cabana Key West
365
$ 13,523
$ 5,028
$ 1,075
$ —
$ —
$ 6,103
Henderson Beach Resort
9
$ 788
$ 212
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 212
Henderson Park Inn
155
$ 3,677
$ 1,110
$ 365
$ —
$ —
$ 1,475
Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall
365
$ 19,999
$ (1,475)
$ 4,251
$ —
$ —
$ 2,776
Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain
365
$ 15,188
$ 3,342
$ 2,389
$ —