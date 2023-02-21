DiamondRock Hospitality : February 2023 Investor Presentation
02/21/2023 | 07:40am EST
INVESTOR
UPDATE
FEBRUARY 2023
LAKE AUSTIN SPA RESORT
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS & USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements made during this presentation are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "project," "will," "intend" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding industry outlook, results of operations, cash flows, business strategies, growth and value opportunities, capital and other expenditures, financing plans, expense reduction initiatives and projected dispositions.
Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, national and local economic and business conditions, including the impact of COVID-19 on occupancy rates at DiamondRock Hospitality Company's (the "Company") hotels and the demand for hotel products and services, and those risks and uncertainties discussed in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in our other public filings which you should carefully review. The forward-looking statements made are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. The forward-looking statements made in this presentation are subject to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Although the Company believes the expectations reflect ed in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material.
All information in this presentation is as of the date of this presentation, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.
This presentation contains statistics and other data that has been obtained or compiled from information made available by third-party service providers and believed to be reliable, but the accuracy and completeness of the information is not assured. The Company has not independently verified any such information.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.
A detailed explanation of these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of such measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP can be found in the Company's fourth quarter 2022 earnings press release dated February 21, 2023.
2022 HIGHLIGHTS
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Record Total Comparable Revenues Exceed $1B in 2022
Full-YearComparable RevPAR +50.6% vs 2021 and +5.5% vs 2019
Record Hotel Profits and Margins
Comparable Hotel Adj. EBITDA +121.9% vs 2021 and +13.6% vs 2019
Comparable Hotel Adj. EBITDA Margin +947 bps vs 2021 and +184 bps vs 2019
Adj. FFO of $215.9M and $1.01/diluted share
KEY EVENTS
Acquired 3 High Quality and Unencumbered Hotels Totaling $174M
Average RevPAR of $450+ and stabilized average NOI yield of 9%+
Lake Austin Spa Resort
Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort
Expanded $1.2B Credit Facility and Eliminated Near Term Maturities
Repurchased $12M of Common Stock
Reinstated Quarterly Common Dividend
Maintained Leadership in ESG Excellence
GRESB Sector Leader (Hotels/America) and ISS ESG Prime Designation
MARGARITAVILLE BEACH HOUSE, KEY WEST
ROI PROJECTS
RECENTLY COMPLETED ROI PROJECTS
Hotel Clio, Luxury Collection
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
The Hythe, Luxury Collection
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
The Lodge at Sonoma, Autograph Collection
UPCOMING REPOSITIONINGS & CONVERSIONS
Repositioning Hilton Boston to an urban lifestyle hotel
Converting Hilton Burlington to a Curio
Notes: Comparable operating results include all hotels currently owned, except the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, which
