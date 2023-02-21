Advanced search
DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

(DRH)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-17 pm EST
8.830 USD   -1.67%
07:56aDiamondrock Hospitality : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:42aDiamondrock Hospitality Co : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:40aEarnings Flash (DRH) DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY Reports Q4 Revenue $256.9M
MT
DiamondRock Hospitality : February 2023 Investor Presentation

02/21/2023
INVESTOR

UPDATE

FEBRUARY 2023

LAKE AUSTIN SPA RESORT

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS & USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made during this presentation are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "project," "will," "intend" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding industry outlook, results of operations, cash flows, business strategies, growth and value opportunities, capital and other expenditures, financing plans, expense reduction initiatives and projected dispositions.

Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, national and local economic and business conditions, including the impact of COVID-19 on occupancy rates at DiamondRock Hospitality Company's (the "Company") hotels and the demand for hotel products and services, and those risks and uncertainties discussed in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in our other public filings which you should carefully review. The forward-looking statements made are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. The forward-looking statements made in this presentation are subject to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Although the Company believes the expectations reflect ed in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material.

All information in this presentation is as of the date of this presentation, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

This presentation contains statistics and other data that has been obtained or compiled from information made available by third-party service providers and believed to be reliable, but the accuracy and completeness of the information is not assured. The Company has not independently verified any such information.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

A detailed explanation of these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of such measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP can be found in the Company's fourth quarter 2022 earnings press release dated February 21, 2023.

2

2022 HIGHLIGHTS

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Record Total Comparable Revenues Exceed $1B in 2022
    • Full-YearComparable RevPAR +50.6% vs 2021 and +5.5% vs 2019
  • Record Hotel Profits and Margins
    • Comparable Hotel Adj. EBITDA +121.9% vs 2021 and +13.6% vs 2019
    • Comparable Hotel Adj. EBITDA Margin +947 bps vs 2021 and +184 bps vs 2019
  • Adj. FFO of $215.9M and $1.01/diluted share

KEY EVENTS

  • Acquired 3 High Quality and Unencumbered Hotels Totaling $174M
    • Average RevPAR of $450+ and stabilized average NOI yield of 9%+
    • Lake Austin Spa Resort
    • Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
    • Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort
  • Expanded $1.2B Credit Facility and Eliminated Near Term Maturities
  • Repurchased $12M of Common Stock
  • Reinstated Quarterly Common Dividend
  • Maintained Leadership in ESG Excellence
    • GRESB Sector Leader (Hotels/America) and ISS ESG Prime Designation

MARGARITAVILLE BEACH HOUSE, KEY WEST

ROI PROJECTS

RECENTLY COMPLETED ROI PROJECTS

  • Hotel Clio, Luxury Collection
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
  • The Hythe, Luxury Collection
  • Margaritaville Beach House Key West
  • The Lodge at Sonoma, Autograph Collection

UPCOMING REPOSITIONINGS & CONVERSIONS

  • Repositioning Hilton Boston to an urban lifestyle hotel
  • Converting Hilton Burlington to a Curio

Notes: Comparable operating results include all hotels currently owned, except the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, which

3

opened in April 2021

OPERATIONAL

EXCELLENCE

THE GWEN, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL

DIVERSIFIED SEGMENTATION & POSITIVE OPERATING TRENDS

SEGMENTATION

% OF EBITDA1

URBAN LIFESTYLE,

15%

URBAN

LIFESTYLE

GATEWAY,

53%

RESORTS,

14%

LUXURY

RESORTS,

18%

  1. 2022 EBITDA used for Henderson Beach Resort, Lake Austin Spa Resort, and Kimpton Shorebreak Ft. Lauderdale Beach Resort, 2019A results used for all other hotels.

LEISURE DURABILITY

$300

REVPAR

$250

LEISURE/

$200

$150

LIFESTYLE

$100

$50 $-

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019 2022

BUSINESS TRANSIENT RECOVERY MID-WEEK URBAN OCCUPANCY

12%

OCCUPANCY

10%

6%

WEEK

8%

4%

MID-

2%

0%

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Q1'22

Q2'22

Q3'22

Q4'22

IMPROVING GROUP BOOKING PACE

100%

REVENUE

90%

80%

70%

GROUP

60%

50%

OF2019

40%

20%

30%

%

10%

0%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

5

Q1'22 Bookings

Q2'22 Bookings

Q3'22 Bookings

Q4'22 Bookings

Disclaimer

DiamondRock Hospitality Company published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 12:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
