FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS & USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made during this presentation are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "project," "will," "intend" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding industry outlook, results of operations, cash flows, business strategies, growth and value opportunities, capital and other expenditures, financing plans, expense reduction initiatives and projected dispositions.

Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, national and local economic and business conditions, including the impact of COVID-19 on occupancy rates at DiamondRock Hospitality Company's (the "Company") hotels and the demand for hotel products and services, and those risks and uncertainties discussed in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in our other public filings which you should carefully review. The forward-looking statements made are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. Actual results could differ materially from the forward- looking statements made in this presentation. The forward-looking statements made in this presentation are subject to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Although the Company believes the expectations reflect ed in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material.

All information in this presentation is as of the date of this presentation, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

This presentation contains statistics and other data that has been obtained or compiled from information made available by third- party service providers and believed to be reliable, but the accuracy and completeness of the information is not assured. The Company has not independently verified any such information.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

A detailed explanation of these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of such measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP can be found in the Company's first quarter 2024 earnings press release dated May 2, 2024.

DIAMONDROCK AT A GLANCE

PORTFOLIO

9,757

ROOMS

36

PROPERTIES

25

MARKETSGEOGRAPHIC

DIVERSIFIED PROPERTIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

FY 2023

Revenue

$1.1B

Corporate Adj. EBITDA

$272MM

Total Debt1

$1.2B

Net Debt2 to EBITDA

3.9x

Total Debt to Gross Book Value

29%

  1. Excludes preferred capital
  2. Cash includes corporate cash, excludes preferred capital

DIVERSIFIED GEOGRAPHY

MARKET

% OF 2023 EBITDA

Chicago

12.5%

Boston

10.8%

New York City

8.3%

Florida Keys

7.6%

Vail

5.6%

Fort Lauderdale

5.0%

Fort Worth

4.8%

Sedona

3.8%

Denver

3.7%

Salt Lake City

3.7%

Destin

3.7%

Sausalito

3.7%

Charleston

3.4%

San Diego

3.4%

Sonoma

2.6%

Burlington

2.6%

Huntington Beach

2.5%

New Orleans

2.4%

Phoenix

2.3%

DC

2.1%

Atlanta

1.8%

Austin

1.5%

Lake Tahoe

1.2%

Montana

0.8%

San Francisco

0.1%

Total

100.0%

WELL-POSITIONED PORTFOLIO: LEISURE AS A LONG-TERM SECULAR DRIVER

LUXURY & LIFESTYLE RESORTS

AUSTIN, TX

MARATHON, FL

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

PRAY, MT

24 Hotels 4,345 Keys

56% of Portfolio

by Revenue

15 Independent Hotels

100%

Unencumbered by Management

LAKE AUSTIN SPA RESORT

TRANQUILITY BAY RESORT

WESTIN FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH RESORT

CHICO HOT SPRINGS

SEDONA, AZ

DESTIN, FL

LAKE TAHOE, CA

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

L'AUBERGE DE SEDONA

HENDERSON BEACH RESORT

THE LANDING RESORT AND SPA

KIMPTON SHOREBREAK RESORT

VAIL, CO

DESTIN, FL

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

KEY WEST, FL

THE HYTHE, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL

HENDERSON PARK INN

KIMPTON SHOREBREAK FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH RESORT

HAVANA CABANA

KEY WEST, FL

SAUSALITO, CA

SEDONA, AZ

SONOMA, CA

CAVALLO POINT

MARGARITAVILLE BEACH HOUSE KEY WEST

ORCHARDS INN

THE LODGE AT SONOMA RESORT

URBAN LIFESTYLE HOTELS

BURLINGTON, VT

CHARLESTON, SC

CHICAGO, IL

DENVER, CO

HOTEL CHAMPLAIN BURLINGTON

THE LINDY CHARLESTON HISTORIC DISTRICT

THE GWEN, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL

HOTEL CLIO, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL

PHOENIX, AZ

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

NEW ORLEANS, LA

BOSTON, MA

HOTEL PALOMAR PHOENIX

HOTEL EMBLEM

BOURBON ORLEANS HOTEL

THE DAGNY BOSTON

Notes: Revenue as of FY 2023

WELL-POSITIONED PORTFOLIO: GROUP AND URBAN DEMAND RECOVERY

URBAN GROUP HOTELS

6 Hotels 3,853 Keys

32% of Portfolio by Revenue

Strong Convention Markets

BOSTON, MA

CHICAGO, IL

SAN DIEGO, CA

WESTIN BOSTON SEAPORT

CHICAGO MARRIOTT MAGNIFICIENT MILE

WESTIN SAN DIEGO BAYVIEW

FORT WORTH, TX

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

WASHINGTON, DC

THE WORTHINGTON

SALT LAKE CITY MARRIOTT DOWNTOWN

WESTIN WASHINGTON, D.C. CITY CENTER

URBAN LIMITED-SERVICE HOTELS

4 Hotels 969 Keys

9% of Portfolio by Revenue

100% Unencumbered by Management

SUBURBAN HOTELS

2 Hotels

590 Keys

3% of Portfolio by Revenue

100% Unencumbered by Management

NEW YORK, NY

NEW YORK, NY

NEW YORK, NY

HILTON GARDEN TIMES SQUARE CENTRAL

COURTYARD MANHATTAN/FIFTH AVENUE

COURTYARD MANHATTAN/MIDTOWN EAST

DENVER, CO

COURTYARD DENVER DOWNTOWN

ATLANTA, GA

BETHESDA, MD

ATLANTA MARRIOTT ALPHARETTA

EMBASSY SUITES BETHESDA

Notes: Revenue as of FY 2023

Q1 COMPARABLE RESULTS

TOTAL REVENUE TREVPAR REVPAR ADR OCCUPANCY

PORTFOLIO

$256.4MM

$288.92

$184.23

$269.53

68.4%

+3.8%

+2.4%

(0.4%)

(2.5%)

+1.5% PTS

vs 2023

vs 2023

vs 2023

vs 2023

vs 2023

URBAN

$210.70

$142.37

$210.09

67.8%

+5.6%

+2.0%

(1.3%)

+2.2% PTS

vs 2023

vs 2023

vs 2023

vs 2023

RESORTS

$522.71

$309.33

$441.28

70.1%

(1.9%)

(4.0%)

(2.8%)

(0.9% PTS)

vs 2023

vs 2023

vs 2023

vs 2023

Q1 2024 KEY TAKEAWAYS

Q1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • New leadership appointments and simplified organizational structure expected to reduce G&A and streamline decision- making
  • Total Comparable Revenue increased 3.8% vs 2023
  • Comparable TRevPAR increased 2.4%, Comparable RevPAR declined 0.4% vs 2023
  • Resort Comparable RevPAR decreased 4%
    • Softer leisure demand at luxury resorts, but somewhat offset by stronger outside-of-room spend
    • Florida Keys RevPAR up 6.6%
  • Urban Comparable RevPAR increased 2.0%

Cavallo Point, Sausalito, CA

    • Business transient revenue increased 9.4%, but still 23% below 2019 levels
  • Group demand remains strong
    • Group room nights increased 10.7%
    • Strong F&B revenue from increased group activity, group banquet volume up by 24% vs 2023
  • Two DRH hotels earned the distinction of MICHELIN Keys
    • Cavallo Point (2 Keys)
    • The Gwen, a Luxury Collection Hotel (1 Key)

2024 UPDATED OUTLOOK

2024 GUIDANCE

CURRENT GUIDANCE

METRIC

LOW END

HIGH END

Comparable RevPAR Growth

2%

4%

Adjusted EBITDA

$270MM

$290MM

Adjusted FFO

$194MM

$214MM

Adjusted FFO per Share

$0.91 per Share

$1.00 per Share

PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

LOW END

HIGH END

2%

4%

$260MM

$290MM

$187MM

$217MM

$0.88 per Share

$1.02 per Share

UPDATED ASSUMPTIONS

  • Corporate Expenses: $29.5MM - $30.5MM1
  • Interest Expense: $65.2MM - $66.2MM
  • Income Tax Expense: $0 - $1.0MM
  • Available Rooms: 3,571,062 available

1Excludes expected executive transition costs which will be excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO

BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY

PROFORMA BALANCE SHEET

Units in $MM

Units in $MM

600

$500

CORPORATE CASH

500

$120

400

$291

$300

300

$73

REVOLVER

$629MM

CASH AT

200

UNDRAWN

100

$400

HOTELS

0

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

$108

Mortgages

Term Loans and Revolver

SIGNIFICANT LIQUIDITY AVAILABLE

Note: Mortgages reflect balance at scheduled maturity, Term Loan reflects exercise of one-year extension

AT END OF Q1 2024

NET DEBT + PREFERRED / EBITDA

11.0

9.9

8.6

7.4

6.3

5.9

5.3

5.2

4.3

3.8

3.7

3.2

2.4

AHT

BHR

PEB

INN

PK

RLJ

CLDT

XHR

DRH

SHO

RHP

APLE

HST

High

Low

Leverage

Leverage

Source: May 3, 2024 Baird Comp Sheet (Net Debt + Preferred / EBITDA 2024)

ROI CASE STUDY - CONVERSION FROM HILTON BOSTON TO THE DAGNY

Since conversion to The Dagny, the hotel's TripAdvisor ranking has improved from #56 out of 99 hotels in

Boston in Q1 2023 to #3 out of 95 hotels as of April 22, 2024

Conversion from Hilton brand to an independent lifestyle hotel with renovated guest rooms and bathrooms, a new state-of-the-art gym, improved meeting spaces, and a new sense of arrival

The Dagny was relaunched on August 1, 2023, and has exceeded expectation.

$217

$287

+32%

  • Completion: August 1, 2023

Performance vs. Q1'24 budget:

• Top line revenue beat by +$99K

2023A 2027F

REVPAR

Total Cost:

$32MM

Increase Cost over

Hilton Renovation: $5MM

Incremental NOI for

• EBITDA margin beat by +149bp

• EBITDA beat by +$101k or +32%

TripAdvisor ranking improved 53 spots

from March 2023 to April 2024

TripAdvisor's #3 Travelers' Choice

$10.1

$16.8

+67%

Independent hotel: $1MM

Exit value increase: $14MM-30MM

(50-100 bps on cap rate)

2023A 2027F

EBITDA

($MM)

