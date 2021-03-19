Log in
DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

DRH
DiamondRock Hospitality : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

03/19/2021 | 07:31am EDT
BETHESDA, Md., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) will report financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 after the market closes. A conference call for investors and other interested parties is scheduled for the next day, Friday, May 7th, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company's earnings release, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.drhc.com.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet.  Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by telephone at 844-287-6622. International callers may dial 530-379-4559. The conference ID is 3978794. To participate on the webcast, log on to www.drhc.com 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a taped rebroadcast will be available two hours after completion of the live call through May 28th, 2021. To access the rebroadcast, dial 855-859-2056, or internationally at 404-537-3406, and use conference ID 3978794. A replay of the call will also be available on the Internet at www.drhc.com for one week.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamondrock-hospitality-announces-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301250627.html

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company


© PRNewswire 2021
