Diana Shipping : Form 20-F Form 40-F - Form 6-K

For the month of January 2023

DIANA SHIPPING INC.

Pendelis 16, 175 64 Palaio Faliro, Athens, Greece

Attached to this Report on Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.1 is a press release dated January 17, 2023 of Diana Shipping Inc. (the "Company") announcing that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary,it has extended the time charter contract with CLdN Cobelfret SA, Luxembourg, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Polymnia.The Company also announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo, for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Los Angeles.

The information contained in this Report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's registration statements on Form F-3 (File Nos. 333-256791 and 333-266999) that were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on July 9, 2021 and September 16, 2022, respectively.













DIANA SHIPPING INC. ANNOUNCES DIRECT CONTINUATION OF TIME

CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V POLYMNIA

AND A NEW TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LOS ANGELES





ATHENS, GREECE, January 17, 2023 - Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has extended the time charter contract with CLdN Cobelfret SA, Luxembourg, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Polymnia. The gross charter rate is US$10,000 per day for the first thirty (30) days of the charter period and US$15,000 per day for the balance period of the time charter, in each case minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum April 1, 2024 up to maximum May 31, 2024. The new charter period commenced on January 14, 2023.





The "Polymnia" is a 98,704 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2012.





The Company also announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo, for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Los Angeles. The gross charter rate is US$17,700 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum May 20, 2024 up to maximum August 5, 2024. The charter commenced on January 15, 2023.





The "Los Angeles" is a 206,104 dwt Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel built in 2012.





The employment extension of "Polymnia" as well as the employment of "Los Angeles" are anticipated to generate approximately US$15.02 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters.





Diana Shipping Inc.'s fleet currently consists of 42 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 8 Panamax and 8 Ultramax). The Company also expects to take delivery of 1 Ultramax dry bulk vessel by the end of January of 2023. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company's fleet, excluding the 1 Ultramax dry bulk vessel not yet delivered, is approximately 4.9 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.25 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company's website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company's website does not constitute a part of this press release.





About the Company





Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.









