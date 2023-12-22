Dianaship Inc. announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. for one of its Ultramax dry bulk vessels, the m/v DSI Pollux. The gross charter rate is USD 14,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum August 20, 2025 up to maximum October 20, 2025.

The charter is expected to commence on December 27, 2023. The DSI Pollux is a 60,446 dwt Ultramax dry bulk vessel built in 2015. The employment of DSI Pollux is anticipated to generate approximately USD 8.32 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.'s fleet currently consists of 40 dry bulk vessels: 4 Newcastlemax, 9 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 7 Panamax and 9 Ultramax. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company's fleet is approximately 4.5 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.50 years.