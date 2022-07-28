Diana Shipping : s/ Ioannis Zafirakis - Form 6-K

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022;
DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275 PER SHARE FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2022
ATHENS, GREECE, July 28, 2022 - Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $35.6 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $34.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $2.8 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.44 basic and $0.42 diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.02 basic and diluted in the same quarter of 2021.
Time charter revenues were $74.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $47.0 million for the same quarter of 2021. The increase in time charter revenues was due to increased average time charter rates that the Company achieved for its vessels during the quarter. This increase was partly offset by decreased revenues due to the decrease in the size of the fleet and increased off hire days during the quarter compared to the same quarter last year.
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, amounted to $61.6 million and net income attributed to common stockholders amounted to $58.8 million. This compares to net income of $1.5 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $1.4 million for the same period of 2021. Time charter revenues were $140.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $88.1 million for the same period of 2021.
Dividend Declaration
The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.275 per share, based on the Company's results of operations during the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The cash dividend will be payable on or about August 19, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of August 8, 2022. The Company currently has 86,142,258 common shares issued and outstanding.
Fleet Employment (As of July 27, 2022)
VESSEL
SISTER SHIPS*
GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY)
COM**
CHARTERERS
DELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS***
REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS****
NOTES
BUILT DWT
8 Panamax Bulk Carriers
1
MELIA
25,750
5.00%
Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam
11-Jun-21
28/May/2022
1
2005 76,225
20,000
5.00%
Oldendorff GmbH & Co. KG
28-May-22
23/Aug/2022
2
ARTEMIS
21,250
4.75%
Cargill International S.A., Geneva
21-Mar-22
20/Jun/2023-20/Aug/2023
2006 76,942
3
LETO
25,500
4.75%
Aquavita International S.A.
03-Oct-21
1/Feb/2023 - 15/Apr/2023
2010 81,297
4
SELINA
A
26,500
5.00%
ASL Bulk Shipping HK Limited
02-Sep-21
18/Jun/2022
2010 75,700
22,000
5.00%
Speed Logistics Marine Limited
18-Jun-22
15/Apr/2023-20/Jun/2023
5
MAERA
A
26,000
5.00%
ASL Bulk Shipping HK Limited
18-Sep-21
1/Oct/2022 - 15/Dec/2022
2013 75,403
6
ISMENE
18,500
4.75%
Cargill International S.A., Geneva
23-Nov-21
15/Dec/2022 - 15/Feb/2023
2013 77,901
7
CRYSTALIA
B
26,100
5.00%
Uniper Global Commodities SE, Dusseldorf
21-Sep-21
1/Oct/2022 - 15/Dec/2022
2014 77,525
8
ATALANDI
B
24,500
4.75%
Aquavita International S.A.
05-Oct-21
15/Feb/2023 - 30/Apr/2023
2014 77,529
6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers
9
MAIA
C
25,000
5.00%
Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam
20-Jun-21
24/May/2022
2009 82,193
25,000
5.00%
Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd.
24-May-22
20/Sep/2023 - 20/Nov/2023
10
MYRSINI
C
22,000
4.75%
Cargill International S.A., Geneva
15-Nov-21
1/Dec/2022 - 31/Jan/2023
2010 82,117
11
MEDUSA
C
26,000
4.75%
Cargill International S.A., Geneva
09-Mar-22
15/May/2023-15/Jul/2023
2010 82,194
12
MYRTO
C
28,500
5.00%
Solebay Shipping Transocean Company Limited
10-Sep-21
15/Aug/2022 - 15/Oct/2022
2013 82,131
13
ASTARTE
21,500
5.00%
Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd.
30-Jan-22
15/Apr/2023 - 15/Jun/2023
2013 81,513
14
LEONIDAS P. C.
24,500
4.75%
Cargill International S.A., Geneva
18-Feb-22
1/Mar/2023-30/Apr/2023
2011 82,165
5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers
15
ALCMENE
17,100
5.00%
SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore
25-Nov-21
20/Dec/2022 - 5/Mar/2023
2010 93,193
16
AMPHITRITE
D
27,000
5.00%
BG Shipping Co., Limited, Hong Kong
13-Sep-21
15/Oct/2022 - 15/Dec/2022
2012 98,697
17
POLYMNIA
D
24,750
5.00%
CLdN Cobelfret SA, Luxembourg
04-Feb-22
15/Jan/2023-15/Mar/2023
2012 98,704
18
ELECTRA
E
21,000
5.00%
Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd.
28-Apr-21
13/Apr/2022
2
2013 87,150
16,500
5.00%
Raffles Shipping International Pte. Ltd.
13-Apr-22
7/Jun/2022
3
17,500
5.00%
Refined Success Limited
02-Jul-22
1/Apr/2023 - 30/May/2023
19
PHAIDRA
E
28,000
5.00%
Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf
02-Sep-21
1/Aug/2022 - 25/Aug/2022
4
2013 87,146
12 Capesize Bulk Carriers
20
ALIKI
24,500
5.00%
Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore
21-Feb-22
1/Feb/2023 - 15/Apr/2023
2005 180,235
21
BALTIMORE
10,500
5.00%
Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte. Ltd.
08-Feb-22
8/Apr/2022
5
2005 177,243
16,000
5.00%
Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong
08-Apr-22
11/Jul/2022
6,7
22
SEMIRIO
F
19,700
5.00%
C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda
15-Dec-21
15/Aug/2023 - 15/Nov/2023
8
2007 174,261
23
BOSTON
F
25,500
5.00%
C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda
16-Jun-21
20/Apr/2022
9
2007 177,828
13,000
5.00%
Richland Bulk Pte. Ltd.
20-Apr-22
28/May/2022
20,500
5.00%
Aquavita International S.A.
15-Jul-22
1/Apr/2023 - 31/May/2023
24
HOUSTON
F
27,000
5.00%
Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore
30-Aug-21
5/Aug/2022 - 15/Oct/2022
4
2009 177,729
25
NEW YORK
F
14,000
5.00%
EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited, Hong Kong
29-Dec-20
2/Jul/2022
2010 177,773
23,000
5.00%
C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda
02-Jul-22
10/Jun/2023 - 25/Aug/2023
26
SEATTLE
G
26,500
5.00%
Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong
02-Mar-22
1/Oct/2023-15/Dec/2023
2011 179,362
27
P. S. PALIOS
G
26,500
4.75%
Olam International Limited, Singapore
05-Jun-21
23/Apr/2022
10
2013 179,134
31,000
5.00%
Classic Maritime Inc.
11-Jun-22
15/Apr/2024-30/Jun/2024
28
G. P. ZAFIRAKIS
H
22,750
4.75%
Cargill International S.A., Geneva
01-Dec-21
1/Nov/2022 - 31/Dec/2022
2014 179,492
29
SANTA BARBARA
H
29,500
4.75%
Cargill International S.A., Geneva
19-Mar-22
10/May/2023-10/Jul/2023
2015 179,426
30
NEW ORLEANS
32,000
5.00%
Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA
25-Mar-22
20/Nov/2023-31/Jan/2024
2015 180,960
31
FLORIDA
25,900
5.00%
Bunge S.A., Geneva
29-Mar-22
29/Jan/2027-29/May/2027
11
2022 182,063
4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers
32
LOS ANGELES
I
26,250
5.00%
Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore
30-Jan-22
15/Jan/2023-15/Mar/2023
2012 206,104
33
PHILADELPHIA
I
26,000
5.00%
C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda
12-Apr-22
1/Feb/2024-15/Apr/2024
12
2012 206,040
34
SAN FRANCISCO
J
30,500
5.00%
Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore
18-Feb-22
1/Mar/2023-15/May/2023
2017 208,006
35
NEWPORT NEWS
J
28,000
5.00%
Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore
16-Dec-21
1/Jul/2023 - 30/Sep/2023
2017 208,021
* Each dry bulk carrier is a "sister ship", or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.
**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers' option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.
1 Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 87 days.
2 Charterers agreed to compensate the owners, for all the days over and above the maximum redelivery date (April 10, 2022), with hire rate equal to the average of Baltic Panamax Index 5TC weighted time charter average minus 10% or vessel's present Charter Party rate, whichever is higher.
3 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from June 7, 2022 to July 2, 2022.
4 Based on latest information.
5 Charter included a one time ballast bonus payment of US$1,000,000.
6 Currently without an active charterparty. Vessel on scheduled drydocking.
7 Vessel sold and expected to be delivered to her new owners in the third quarter of 2022.
8 Vessel currently off hire for drydocking.
9 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from May 28, 2022 to July 15, 2022.
10 Charterers agreed to compensate the owners, for all the days over and above the maximum redelivery date (April 15, 2022), with hire rate equal to the average of Baltic Cape Index 5TC weighted time charter average plus 10% or vessel's present Charter Party rate, whichever is higher.
11 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years at US$13,500 per day.
12 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from March 7, 2022 to April 12, 2022.
Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)
Time Charter Revenues
$
74,522
$
47,023
$
140,456
$
88,074
Voyage Expenses
(1,051
)
2,292
663
4,072
Vessel Operating Expenses
18,394
19,179
34,822
37,731
Net Income
35,606
2,815
61,649
1,520
Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
34,164
1,373
58,765
(1,364
)
FLEET DATA
Average number of vessels
35.0
37.0
34.3
37.6
Number of vessels
35.0
37.0
35.0
37.0
Weighted average age of vessels
10.4
10.4
10.4
10.4
Ownership days
3,185
3,367
6,202
6,801
Available days
3,068
3,319
5,974
6,753
Operating days
3,059
3,305
5,919
6,692
Fleet utilization
99.7
%
99.6
%
99.1
%
99.1
%
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS
Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1)
$
24,633
$
13,477
$
23,400
$
12,439
Daily vessel operating expenses (2)
$
5,775
$
5,696
$
5,615
$
5,548
Non-GAAP Measures
(1)
Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts.
(2)
Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.
About the Company
Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.
The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.
In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses' and governments' responses to the pandemic on our operations, personnel, and on the demand for seaborne transportation of bulk products; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
(See financial tables attached)
DIANA SHIPPING INC.
FINANCIAL TABLES
Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUES:
Time Charter Revenues
$
74,522
$
47,023
$
140,456
$
88,074
OPERATING EXPENSES
Voyage Expenses
(1,051
)
2,292
663
4,072
Vessel Operating Expenses
18,394
19,179
34,822
37,731
Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Charges
10,665
10,092
20,457
20,141
General and Administrative Expenses
7,888
7,211
14,947
13,909
Management Fees to Related Party
111
405
228
854
Loss/(Gain) on Sale of Vessels
-
(2
)
-
203
Insurance Recoveries
(1,471
)
-
(1,789
)
-
Other Operating (Income)/Loss
(420
)
102
(341
)
(4
)
Operating Income, Total
$
40,406
$
7,744
$
71,469
$
11,168
OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):
Interest Expense and Finance Costs
(5,986
)
(4,706
)
(11,209
)
(9,342
)
Interest and Other Income
385
22
622
50
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt
-
(158
)
-
(158
)
Gain/(Loss) from Equity Method Investments
801
(87
)
767
(198
)
Total Other Expenses, Net
$
(4,800
)
$
(4,929
)
$
(9,820
)
$
(9,648
)
Net Income
$
35,606
$
2,815
$
61,649
$
1,520
Dividends on series B preferred shares
(1,442
)
(1,442
)
(2,884
)
(2,884
)
Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
34,164
1,373
58,765
(1,364
)
Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share, Basic
$
0.44
$
0.02
$
0.76
$
(0.02
)
Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share, Diluted
$
0.42
$
0.02
$
0.73
$
(0.02
)
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding, Basic
78,339,851
82,020,353
77,343,851
82,792,000
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding, Diluted
81,918,389
85,576,754
80,308,679
82,792,000
Three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Income
$
35,606
$
2,815
$
61,649
$
1,520
Other comprehensive income (Actuarial income)
-
-
1
-
Comprehensive Income
$
35,606
$
2,815
$
61,650
$
1,520
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021*
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
$
130,342
$
126,788
Other Current Assets
34,797
15,357
Fixed Assets
720,347
682,579
Investments in Related Parties
8,122
7,644
Other Noncurrent Assets
15,309
9,582
Total assets
$
908,917
$
841,950
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Long-Term Debt and Lease Obligation, net of Deferred Financing Costs
$
451,718
$
423,675
Other Liabilities
35,094
25,080
Total Stockholders' Equity
422,105
393,195
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
908,917
$
841,950
*
The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.
OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
43,737
$
21,023
$
80,837
$
27,442
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
2,533
(483
)
(18,769
)
22,075
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities