March 19, 2024 at 11:22 am EDT

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of March 18, 2024:

FTSE MIB

Citadel Advisors Europe raises short position on Azimut Holding to 0.8% from 0.7%

Balyasny Asset Management raises short position on DiaSorin to 0.57% from 0.46%

Millennium International Management raises short position on DiaSorin to 0.6% from 0.52%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

AHL Partners cuts short position on Saras to 0.48% from 0.59%

Envestra Capital initiates short position on Industrie De Nora at 0.51%

Marble Bar Asset Management cuts short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.65% from 0.78%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

Citadel Advisors files short position on IGD to 0.51% from 0.49%

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

