(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of March 18, 2024:
FTSE MIB
Citadel Advisors Europe raises short position on Azimut Holding to 0.8% from 0.7%
Balyasny Asset Management raises short position on DiaSorin to 0.57% from 0.46%
Millennium International Management raises short position on DiaSorin to 0.6% from 0.52%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
AHL Partners cuts short position on Saras to 0.48% from 0.59%
Envestra Capital initiates short position on Industrie De Nora at 0.51%
Marble Bar Asset Management cuts short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.65% from 0.78%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
Citadel Advisors files short position on IGD to 0.51% from 0.49%
