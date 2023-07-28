  1. Markets
Security DIA

DIASORIN S.P.A.

Equities DIA IT0003492391

Real-time Borsa Italiana - 11:44:59 2023-07-28 am EDT Intraday chart for DiaSorin S.p.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
101.30 EUR +0.60% +8.48% -22.32%
DIASORIN : Despite a soft Q2, guidance was unchanged
Jul. 27 Transcript : DiaSorin S.p.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI

DIASORIN : Despite a soft Q2, guidance was unchanged

Today at 01:52 pm

Latest news about DiaSorin S.p.A.

DIASORIN : Despite a soft Q2, guidance was unchanged Alphavalue
Transcript : DiaSorin S.p.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
DiaSorin S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Europeans up; well Marzocchi Pumps after results AN
Futures up on ECB day AN
Mib flat before Fed and ECB; banks good AN
DiaSorin launches test in CE countries for diagnosis of legionellosis AN
Europeans flat; U.S. markets firm for July 4 holiday AN
Stock exchanges cautious; Saipem tops the Mib AN
Europeans flat; Brent in USD75 area AN
Mib best European list; Generali good AN
Italian Court Lifts Administrative Sanction on DiaSorin CEO MT
DiaSorin, suspension of effectiveness of administrative sanction on Carlo Rosa AN
DiaSorin takes over own shares for more than EUR15 million AN
Futures active in wake of Wall Street's green AN
Mib rises to 27,400; banks lead the way AN
European stock exchanges up; Mib above 27,300, Saipem leads AN
Europeans down slightly; ECB toward new rises AN
Futures weak in wake of declines in Asia AN
DiaSorin buys back own shares for more than EUR3 million AN
Stock markets bullish; buying on DiaSorin AN
Europeans in green; DiaSorin tops on Mib. AN
Stock markets bullish; Milan above 27,800 points AN
Stock exchanges down after Fed; ECB awaited AN
Indices up before central banks AN

Chart DiaSorin S.p.A.

Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of in vitro diagnostic reagents. The products are used in treating infectious and viral diseases, thyroid pathologies, cancer, etc. At the end of 2021, the group had 10 production sites located in Italy, the United States (6), Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
Sector
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
Calendar
2023-11-09 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for DiaSorin S.p.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
100.70EUR
Average target price
107.49EUR
Spread / Average Target
+6.74%
Sector Diagnostic & Testing Substances

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
DIASORIN S.P.A.
Chart Analysis DiaSorin S.p.A.
-22.32% 5 891 M $
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
+71.78% 5 840 M $
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd.
+20.12% 6 602 M $
10X GENOMICS, INC.
Chart Analysis 10x Genomics, Inc.
+73.19% 7 054 M $
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
-6.86% 4 668 M $
DIAN DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Dian Diagnostics Group Co.,Ltd.
-2.83% 2 101 M $
MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.
Chart Analysis Myriad Genetics, Inc.
+54.14% 1 774 M $
GUANGZHOU WONDFO BIOTECH CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co.,Ltd
-15.06% 1 664 M $
NEW HORIZON HEALTH LIMITED
Chart Analysis New Horizon Health Limited
+60.23% 1 639 M $
SANSURE BIOTECH INC.
Chart Analysis Sansure Biotech Inc.
-17.40% 1 468 M $
Diagnostic & Testing Substances
