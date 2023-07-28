Equities DIA IT0003492391
|101.30 EUR
|+0.60%
|+8.48%
|-22.32%
|DIASORIN : Despite a soft Q2, guidance was unchanged
|Jul. 27
|Transcript : DiaSorin S.p.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023
DiaSorin S.p.A. specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of in vitro diagnostic reagents. The products are used in treating infectious and viral diseases, thyroid pathologies, cancer, etc. At the end of 2021, the group had 10 production sites located in Italy, the United States (6), Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
2023-11-09 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Analysts' Consensus
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
100.70EUR
Average target price
107.49EUR
Spread / Average Target
+6.74%
Sector Diagnostic & Testing Substances
|-22.32%
|5 891 M $
|+71.78%
|5 840 M $
|+20.12%
|6 602 M $
|+73.19%
|7 054 M $
|-6.86%
|4 668 M $
|-2.83%
|2 101 M $
|+54.14%
|1 774 M $
|-15.06%
|1 664 M $
|+60.23%
|1 639 M $
|-17.40%
|1 468 M $