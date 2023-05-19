Log in
DiaSorin : Incorporating medium-term hiccups; but re-rating potential remains intact

05/19/2023 | 01:58am EDT
All news about DIASORIN S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 1 165 M 1 254 M 1 254 M
Net income 2023 186 M 201 M 201 M
Net Debt 2023 754 M 812 M 812 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,8x
Yield 2023 1,04%
Capitalization 5 437 M 5 855 M 5 855 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,32x
EV / Sales 2024 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 365
Free-Float 39,3%
Technical analysis trends DIASORIN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 101,60 €
Average target price 110,10 €
Spread / Average Target 8,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Rosa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Riccardo Palmisano CEO
Piergiorgio Pedron Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Michele Denegri Chairman
Franco Moscetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIASORIN S.P.A.-22.09%5 855
BIOMÉRIEUX1.53%12 483
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.92.25%6 695
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.12.50%6 315
10X GENOMICS, INC.44.18%6 105
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.-6.03%4 866
