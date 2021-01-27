Log in
DiaSorin S p A : 2021 Annual Calendar of Corporate Events

01/27/2021 | 01:08pm EST
Press Release

Saluggia (Vercelli), January 27th, 2021

DIASORIN S.P.A.

2021 ANNUAL CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS*

Board of Directors

March 11th, 2021

Draft Statutory Financial Statements 2020 and

Consolidated Financial Statements 2020 approval

May 13th, 2021

First Quarter 2021 results approval

July 30th, 2021

Half-Yearly Financial Report approval

November 11th, 2021

Third Quarter 2021 results approval

Shareholders' Meeting

April 22nd-23th, 2021 (1st and

Shareholders' Meeting for: (i) Statutory Financial

Statements 2020 approval; (ii) Report on the

2nd call)

remuneration policy and fees paid approval

* Indicative dates subject to change. Any changes will be communicated without delay.

In addition, the Company notifies that the month envisaged for the payment of any dividend in relation to 2020 results is May 2021. The information herein reported is given for the exclusive purpose of complying with the relevant Borsa Italiana S.p.A. regulations and cannot be interpreted or considered in any way as a forecast on the occurrence of the requirements for the distribution of dividends.

For further information please contact:

Riccardo Fava

Emanuela Salvini

Corporate Vice President Communication & Investor Relations

Investor Relator

Tel: +39.0161.487988

Tel: +39.0161.487567

riccardo.fava@diasorin.it

emanuela.salvini@diasorin.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DiaSorin S.p.A. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 18:07:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
