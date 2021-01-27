Press Release
Saluggia (Vercelli), January 27th, 2021
DIASORIN S.P.A.
2021 ANNUAL CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS*
Board of Directors
|
March 11th, 2021
|
Draft Statutory Financial Statements 2020 and
|
Consolidated Financial Statements 2020 approval
|
|
|
|
May 13th, 2021
|
First Quarter 2021 results approval
|
|
|
July 30th, 2021
|
Half-Yearly Financial Report approval
|
|
|
November 11th, 2021
|
Third Quarter 2021 results approval
|
|
Shareholders' Meeting
|
April 22nd-23th, 2021 (1st and
|
Shareholders' Meeting for: (i) Statutory Financial
|
Statements 2020 approval; (ii) Report on the
|
2nd call)
|
remuneration policy and fees paid approval
|
|
|
* Indicative dates subject to change. Any changes will be communicated without delay.
In addition, the Company notifies that the month envisaged for the payment of any dividend in relation to 2020 results is May 2021. The information herein reported is given for the exclusive purpose of complying with the relevant Borsa Italiana S.p.A. regulations and cannot be interpreted or considered in any way as a forecast on the occurrence of the requirements for the distribution of dividends.
|
For further information please contact:
|
|
Riccardo Fava
|
Emanuela Salvini
|
Corporate Vice President Communication & Investor Relations
|
Investor Relator
|
Tel: +39.0161.487988
|
Tel: +39.0161.487567
|
riccardo.fava@diasorin.it
|
emanuela.salvini@diasorin.it
