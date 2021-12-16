DiaSorin S p A : 2022-2025 Strategic Plan

DIASORIN 2022-2025STRATEGIC PLAN: SPECIALIST3
"The Strategic Plan approved today by the Board of Directors outlines the strategies that will drive the evolution of DiaSorin in the coming years. The completion of current strategic projects and the launch of new initiatives will enable and support growth over the next several years, while also leveraging the new competencies acquired through the acquisition of Luminex", commented Carlo Rosa, CEO of DiaSorin.
"In the last two years, the pandemic has redefined the role of diagnostics in public health management and has posed new challenges for national health systems to which DiaSorin intends to respond by strengthening its position as a Specialist ".
GUIDANCE 2022-2025 AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES1:
REVENUE:
2021-2022: EX-COVID REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROX. 24%; APPROX. -2% INCLUDING COVID RELATED REVENUE
2022-2025:EX-COVIDREVENUE GROWTH OF 10% CAGR; APPROX. +7% CAGR INCLUDING COVID
RELATED REVENUE
ADJUSTED EBITDA2 MARGIN:
2022: APPROX. 35%
2025: APPROX. 38%, IN LINE WITH PRE-PANDEMIC AND PRE-LUMINEX ACQUISITION MARGIN
GROWTH DRIVERS:
START OF NEW "VALUE BASED CARE" PROGRAMS IN IMMUNODIAGNOSTICS AND FURTHER EXPANSION OF SPECIALTY MENU
LAUNCH OF NEW MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC AND LICENSED TECHNOLOGIES PLATFORMS
MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC AND LICENSED TECHNOLOGIES BUSINESS INTEGRATION
FURTHER PENETRATION OF THE U.S. MARKET
COST AND REVENUE SYNERGIES GENERATED THROUGH LUMINEX INTEGRATION EQUAL TO APPROX. USD 90 MILLION IN 2025
CUMULATIVE FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION OF APPROX. € 1.1 BILLION IN 2022-2025
SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF THE NET DEBT-TO-ADJUSTEDEBITDA2 RATIO FROM APPROX. 1.9X IN 2021 TO APPROX. 0.5X IN 2025
PROJECT APPROVAL FOR THE REDEFINITION OF THE DIASORIN CORPORATE STRUCTURE
In order to allow comparability across years, all financial data has been restated at constant exchange rate (with regards to the US Dollar 1.16 US$ per EUR)
Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA, excluding extraordinary costs and expenses incurred in the Luminex transaction announced on April 11, 2021
Saluggia, Italy, December 16, 2021 - The Board of Directors of DiaSorin S.p.A. (FTSE MIB: DIA) today:
Examined and approved the 2022 - 2025 Business Plan;
Approved the project for the redefinition of the corporate structure.
The new Business Plan develops along two main pathways: First, the strengthening of DiaSorin's role as a specialty player and second, the launch of new strategic programs, following the recent acquisition of Luminex.
Innovation and the launch of specialty immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostic tests, together with the launch of new innovative programs across all of DiaSorin's technologies, remain the growth engine of the business and strengthen DiaSorin's positioning as "The Diagnostic Specialist."
Below is an overview of the strategies and programs across DiaSorin's primary technologies.
Immunodiagnostics
Together with the LIAISON® XL platform, which will remain as the core immunodiagnostic platform, DiaSorin will re-launch the LIAISON® XS platform, specifically in the U.S. Hospital setting. Moreover, it will start the project development of a new modular platform that will be able to manage higher testing volumes, the LIAISON® XXL, specifically designed for larger laboratories. Finally, the decentralization trend will be addressed with the already available LIAISON® IQ platform.
In continuity with the previous Business Plan strategy, the "Value Based Care" programs are still an engine of growth for DiaSorin. Such programs feature solutions that leverage the use of algorithms and artificial intelligence to provide clinicians with increasingly precise answers, offering prognoses on the patients' clinical evolution. These include the partnership with QIAGEN for the use of the QuantiFERON® technology to diagnose Latent Tuberculosis and Lyme infections, as well as the partnership with MeMed for the innovative test that differentiates bacterial from viral infections.
Molecular Diagnostics
The new strategy with regards to molecular diagnostics includes the launch of three new platforms: the LIAISON® MDX Plus and the LIAISON® Plex, that drive consolidation in the portfolio of single/low plex and multiplex platforms, and the LIAISON® NES, a solution that addresses the growing need for rapid and reliable near patient tests.
LIAISON® MDX Plus: a single/low plex platform whose launch is expected in 2022. Both LIAISON® MDX and ARIES® customers will be progressively converted to the new molecular diagnostic platform that will use the same consumables currently used on the LIAISON® MDX platform.
LIAISON® Plex: the new multiplex platform that will provide an innovative solution to the diagnostic customers currently served by MAGPIX®, Luminex® 100/200 and Verigene® multiplex platforms. The new platform will allow the detection of a significant number of pathogens on a single sample utilizing multiplexing technology, allowing for the immediate diagnosis of patients that show generic symptoms without a clear clinical history or treatment plan.
The platform will feature the cutting-edgeflex technology that will offer the option to have access to only a portion of the full- panel results, thus lowering the testing cost, with the opportunity to unlock additional panel results through the use of credits. The launch of the LIAISON® Plex in markets accepting the CE Mark is expected in 2022, with the launch in the U.S. market following in 2023.
LIAISON® NES: the new Point-of-Care (PoC) platform launch is expected in 2023 and addresses the growing diagnostic decentralization trend that is driving the need for fast and accurate testing with a lab-like quality in near patient settings.
The LIAISON® NES will offer high quality, cost effective low-plex testing, generating results in approximately 15 minutes.
Licensed Technologies
Following the acquisition of Luminex, DiaSorin gained access to the xMAP® technology, which can be used in a wide variety of testing applications. Based on proteins and nucleic acids, this technology allows for the simultaneous detection of up to 500 different targets in a single test run. The customers of this technology relevant players in both the life science industry (around
75% of overall volumes of sales) and research centers (the remaining 25% of volume sales), using the xMAP® solution to develop their own products and for research purposes.
The launch of the new xMAP Intelliflex® platform will progressively replace existing Licensed Technologies platforms, together with the strengthening of the existing partnerships and the identification of new business development opportunities, will foster the development of the strategy for this business line.
2022-2025GROUP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
The Strategic projects announced above drive the following financial guidance for the period under consideration:
GUIDANCE 2022-2025 AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES1
2022 Revenue:
Ex-COVIDrevenue: approx. +24%;
Total revenue: approx. -2% (COVID revenues decreasing from approx. € 370 million in 2021 to approx. € 150 million in
2022).
Adjusted EBITDA2 Margin 2022: at approx. 35%, as a result of the following:
Gross Margin dilution due to change in product mix;
Reduction of COVID volumes;
First full year inclusive of Luminex;
Partial achievement of Luminex acquisition synergies.
2022-2025 Revenue:
Ex-COVIDrevenue: approx. +10% CAGR;
Total revenue: approx. +7% CAGR (COVID revenues declining to approx. € 50 million in 2025).
2025 Adjusted EBITDA2 Margin: at approx. 38%, in line with the pre-pandemic and pre-Luminex acquisition levels, as a result of:
Gross Margin improvement from 2022, partially offset by royalties on immunodiagnostic products resulting from strategic partnerships;
Full realization of cost and revenue synergies, with a relative improvement of the operating leverage as a result of Luminex acquisition;
Negligible COVID related revenues.
DiaSorin expects approx. US$ 90 million of combined cost and revenue synergies in 2025, as a result of several projects of rationalization, consolidation and optimization regarding both the operating structure and the production footprint of the Group, together with cross-selling initiatives for DiaSorin products in the U.S. Hospital setting and for Luminex products outside the U.S. market leveraging the Group existing commercial structure.
DiaSorin expects, that the Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA2 ratio will be at approx. 1.9x in 2021 and approx. 0.5x in 2025.
Finally, the cumulative 2022 - 2025 Free Cash Flow is expected to be approx. €1.1 billion.
APPROVAL OF THE PROJECT FOR THE REDEFINITION OF THE CORPORATE STRUCTURE OF DIASORIN
The Board of Directors of DiaSorin also approved the project to redefine its corporate structure.
The main objective of the project is to realign the corporate structure consistently with the organizational development and the globalization of the Group. The project will be implemented through the contribution in kind of the business branch of DiaSorin related to the operating activities performed in Italy and in the United Kingdom, the latter through the local branch, (i.e. industrial operations, R&D, commercialization marketing and support activities) in favor of a newly incorporated Italian limited liability company ("società a responsabilità limitata") ("NewCo"), whose share capital will be entirely owned by DiaSorin (the "Contribution"). Once the Contribution is finalized, DiaSorin will continue to define and develop the strategic direction, treasury management and the coordination of the entire Group, while the operating activities currently carried out by the Company in Italy
and in the United Kingdom will be managed by NewCo (coherently with the activities performed by subsidiaries in other countries).
In order to implement the Contribution, an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of NewCo will be convened to resolve upon a share capital increase reserved to the Company, that will entirely subscribe it in its capacity as sole shareholder; at the same time the Company and NewCo will enter into a deed of Contribution.
The Contribution is expected to be finalized within the third quarter of 2022.
Furthermore, please note that pursuant to Art. 6 of CONSOB Regulation n. 17221 of March 12th, 2010, as subsequently amended (the "Related Parties Regulation"), NewCo is a related party of the Company, as its share capital will be fully and directly owned by the Company. However, the Contribution is not subject to the procedures for related parties' transactions as per the exemption provided by Art. 14, paragraph 2, of the Related Parties Regulation and Art. 9.4 of the Procedure for Related Parties Transactions lastly updated by the Board of the Company on May 14th, 2021 and published on DiaSorin corporate website (www.diasoringroup.com, section "Governance"), being NewCo entirely owned by the Company. Therefore, DiaSorin will not publish an information document relating to the Contribution pursuant to Art. 5 of Related Parties Regulation.
INVESTOR DAY: VIDEO STREAMING OF THE STRATEGY PRESENTATION ON DIASORINGROUP.COM WEBSITE
DiaSorin management will present its strategy in a dedicated event starting at 2:00 p.m. CET, 1:00 p.m. GMT, 8:00 a.m. EST on December 17, 2021. The event will be available for video streaming on the Group website at the following link: https://diasoringroup.com/en/investors/investor-day-2021.
The supporting slides will be made available before the beginning of the event at the following link: https://diasoringroup.com/en/investors/financial-corner/presentations and on the authorized storage system named eMarket STORAGE at www.emarketstorage.com.
A recording and transcript of the video conference will be made available after the end of the event at the same link of the presentation.
