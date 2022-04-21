DiaSorin S p A : Annual Financial Report at December 31, 2021

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

DECEMBER 31, 2021

Contents

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS REPORT ON OPERATIONS

DiaSorin world

1. Board of Directors & Control Bodies

2. DiaSorin Worldwide

3. The DiaSorin Group

4. Our Business

5. Diagnostics overview in 2021

6. The Group's history

7. A new step forward

8. Strategy

9. Culture as a driver for business transformation

10. Financial communication and investor relations

Group's Technologies

1. Immunodiagnostics

2. Molecular diagnostics

3. Licensed Technologies

4. Looking ahead

5. Research and Development

Overview of the results

1. Consolidated financial highlights

2. Financial highlights of the Group's Parent Company

3. Overview of the Group's operating performance in 2021 and comparison with 2020

4. Review of the Group's operating performance and financial position

5. Transactions resulting from non-recurring, atypical and/or unusual operations

6. Main risks and uncertainties to which DiaSorin S.p.A. and the Group are exposed

7. Significant events occurring after December 31, 2021 and business outlook

8. Review of the operating performance and financial position of DiaSorin S.p.A.

9. Related-party transactions

Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure

1. Profile of the Issuer

2. Information about share ownership

3. Compliance

4. Board of Directors

5. Treatment of insider information

6. Board of Directors' internal committees

7. Evaluation and succession of Directors - Compensation and Nominating Committee

8. Compensation of Directors

9. Internal Control and Risks Management System - Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee

10. Interests of Directors and transactions with related parties - Committee for Related-Party Transactions

11. Board of Statutory Auditors

12. Investor Relations

13. Shareholders' Meeting

14. Additional Corporate Governance practices

15. Changes occurring after the close of the reporting year

16. Considerations on the letter dated December 3, 2021 from the Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement at December 31, 2021

1.

Note on Methodology

2. Company profile and material topics for the DiaSorin Group

3. Identification of risks and opportunities

4. Fight against corruption and anti-competitive behavior

5. Quality of products and processes

6. Customer relations and customer satisfaction

7. Research, innovation and technological excellence

8. Employee management

9. Environment, Health and Safety

10. Relations with local communities

11. Correlation table between Legislative Decree 254/16 and material topics

12. GRI 207 Disclosure table - FY 2020

13. Annex to Taxonomy

14. Independent Auditors' Report on the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement of the DiaSorin Group

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT DECEMBER 31, 2021

1. Consolidated income statement pursuant to CONSOB resolution no. 15519 of July 27, 2006

2. Consolidated comprehensive income statement

3. Consolidated statement of financial position pursuant to CONSOB resolution no. 15519 of July 27, 2006

4. Consolidated statement of cash flows pursuant to CONSOB resolution no. 15519 of July 27, 2006

5. Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity

6. Notes to the consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2021

7. Annex I: List of equity investments with supplemental disclosures required by CONSOB communication no. DEM/6064293

8. Annex II: Disclosure required pursuant to article 149-duodecies of the CONSOB Issuer's Regulations

9. Certification of the statutory financial statements

10. Independent Auditors' Report

STATUTORY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF DIASORIN S.P.A. AT DECEMBER 31, 2021

1. Income statement pursuant to CONSOB resolution no. 15519 of July 27, 2006

2. Statement of financial position pursuant to CONSOB resolution no. 15519 of July 27, 2006

3. Statement of cash flows pursuant to CONSOB resolution no. 15519 of July 27, 2006

4. Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

5. Income statement

6. Comprehensive income statement

7. Statement of financial position

8. Statement of cash flows

9. Notes to the financial statements of DiaSorin S.p.A. at December 31, 2021

10. Annex III: disclosure required pursuant to article 149-duodecies of the CONSOB Issuers' Regulations

11. Certification of the statutory financial statements

12. Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors

13. Independent Auditors' Report

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders,

2021 was a particularly important year in the history of our Group, not only for the outstanding results delivered in terms of revenues, profitability, cash flow generation and profit, but also for the acquisition of Luminex Corporation -the largest ever made by DiaSorin- completed in July.

Against this challenging backdrop marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, our Company remained true to the desire to expand our technology and commercial offering, both through the ongoing commitment of our researchers, and thanks to partnerships with innovative in vitro diagnostics companies.

The strengthening of DiaSorin's role as a diagnostic specialist and a global player was a significant input towards the Luminex acquisition, a leading company in the fields of multiplexing molecular diagnostics and Life Science. This event marked the beginning of DiaSorin's new business cycle that was presented in December during the Investor Day 2021 along with several projects, which the Management is very proud of, and that will drive the Group towards an even stronger growth in the next 4 years.

The role of "Specialist" was also confirmed by the development and launch of nearly 30 immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostic products over the last 3 years. In 2021, in particular, we launched several products with top-quality partners in terms of innovation and technology. Among these, the test for the early diagnosis of Lyme disease, developed in partnership with Qiagen, the launch of the LIAISON® IQ platform, with the first two tests for detection of specific antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and diagnosis of COVID-19 infection and the launch of the MeMed BV® test for differentiation between bacterial and viral infections, which are the result of the innovative approach to diagnostics of the Israeli MeMed company.

Aware of the crucial role that diagnostics and research play in a complex global scenario where the pandemic has not yet been defeated, DiaSorin enters 2022 with significant and increasingly ambitious projects in the diagnostic and Licensed Technologies sectors. This new business area resulting from the Luminex acquisition supports DiaSorin's access to scientific research and expands engagement with diagnostic players or international pharma companies, providing further growth opportunities on a global scale.

In a year so full of events, it is my duty to thank, once again, the Group's management who tackled the challenges and opportunities of the past year with an entrepreneurial spirit, along with the over 3,300 people who, through their extraordinary work, make DiaSorin a global and innovative excellence.

Last but not least, Dear Shareholders, let me express my gratitude to you for your trust that inspires us to always do better, consolidating the important role the DiaSorin Group plays worldwide in the healthcare sector and touching, every year, millions of lives with its specialty products and solutions.

The Chairman

Gustavo Denegri