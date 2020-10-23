DiaSorin S p A : Conclusion treasury shares buy-back plan

Saluggia, October 23rd, 2020

CONCLUSION OF THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

DIASORIN S.P.A.

DiaSorin announces the positive conclusion, on October 23rd, 2020, of the buy-back plan, started on June 17th, 2020, of 192.511 common shares, equal to 0.344% of the Company's share capital for a total value of Euro 35.416.578,68, for the purposes of the share incentive plans named "DiaSorin S.p.A. 2017 Stock Option Plan" and "DiaSorin S.p.A. 2019 Stock Option Plan", under the terms and provisions authorized by the Shareholders Meeting dated April 24th, 2019.

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of October 23rd, 2020 DiaSorin S.p.A. holds no. 1,308,112 treasury shares, equal to 2.338% of the share capital

For details on operations performed and any other requirement provided by the applicable Law please refer to the weekly press already released as per the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, available on the Company's website www.diasoringroup.com (Section Investors/Press releases).