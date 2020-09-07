Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  DiaSorin S.p.A.    DIA   IT0003492391

DIASORIN S.P.A.

(DIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DiaSorin S p A : FDA approval of Simplexa flu A_B & RSV Direct Gen II Assay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

DIASORIN RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR THE SIMPLEXA FLU A/B & RSV DIRECT GEN II ASSAY: A PARTNER TO RUN WITH THE SIMPLEXA COVID-19 DIRECT ASSAY

Saluggia - September 7, 2020 - DiaSorin (FTSE MIB: DIA) announces that it has received FDA Clearance for its Simplexa™ Flu A/B & RSV Direct Gen II kit.

The Simplexa Flu A/B & RSV Direct Gen II assay provides flexibility in workflow management for the upcoming flu season as the assay can be run alone or alongside the Simplexa COVID-19 Direct kit, allowing for differential diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A (Flu A), influenza B (Flu B), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The upcoming 2020/2021 flu season will be complicated by the presence of SARS-CoV-2 also circulating in the community. Viral infections caused by Flu A, Flu B, RSV and SARS-CoV-2 have similar clinical presentations, however treatment options are different and thus it is important to differentiate. Additionally, co-infection with SARS-CoV-2 and Flu A or B has been shown to cause increased severity of respiratory disease and the need for a combination therapy. The accurate diagnosis of the virus causing the infection can have major implications for the management of therapeutic regimens, infection control and community mitigation efforts.

DiaSorin latest generation Simplexa Flu A/B & RSV Direct Gen II kit delivers continued comprehensive strain coverage and accurate detection in an efficient and trusted sample-to-answer format that does not require extraction.

Collectively, over 100 Flu A, Flu B and RSV strains have been validated, including the 2020/2021 influenza vaccine strains. The Simplexa Flu A/B & RSV Direct Gen II assay is designed for use with the LIAISON® MDX instrument.

"With COVID-19 set to play a major role in the upcoming flu season, it was critical for us to have the Simplexa Flu A/B & RSV Direct Gen II assay available in time for patient samples to be tested, when needed, alongside the Simplexa COVID-19 Direct assay," said Michelle Tabb, Chief Scientific Officer of DiaSorin Molecular. "Detection and differential diagnosis between influenza, RSV and COVID-19 will be vital this year and we are pleased to contribute to this solution."

For additional information, please contact:

Riccardo Fava

Emanuela Salvini

Corporate Vice President Communication & Investor Relations

Investor Relator

Tel: +39.0161.487988

Tel: +39.0161.487567

riccardo.fava@diasorin.it

emanuela.salvini@diasorin.it

DiaSorin

Headquartered in Italy and listed at the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB Index, DiaSorin is a global leader in the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) field, with 26 companies, 4 branches, 5 manufacturing facilities and 5 research and development centers.

For over 50 years, the Company has been developing, producing and marketing reagent kits used by diagnostic laboratories worldwide. The extensive diagnostic testing offer, made available through continuous investments in research, positions DiaSorin as the player with the broadest range of specialty tests available within the diagnostic market, and identifies the Group as the "Diagnostic Specialist". More info at www.diasoringroup.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DiaSorin S.p.A. published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 16:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DIASORIN S.P.A.
12:40pDIASORIN S P A : FDA approval of Simplexa flu A_B & RSV Direct Gen II Assay
PU
08/06DIASORIN S P A : lancia il test LIAISON Testosterone xt con marcatura CE per il ..
PU
08/06DIASORIN S P A : announces the launch of its new CE marked LIAISON Testosterone ..
PU
07/31DIASORIN S P A : Weekly report treasury shares buy-back
PU
07/30DIASORIN S P A : North America business growth drives Group revenues and profita..
PU
07/24DIASORIN S P A : Weekly report treasury shares buy-back
PU
07/24DIASORIN S P A : halts Italian public sector work pending judicial probe
RE
07/22DIASORIN S P A : says acted properly regarding award of coronavirus test contrac..
RE
07/22DIASORIN S P A : Italian prosecutors search Diasorin offices over coronavirus co..
RE
07/17DIASORIN S P A : Weekly report treasury shares buy-back
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 869 M 1 028 M 1 028 M
Net income 2020 222 M 263 M 263 M
Net cash 2020 290 M 344 M 344 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,3x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 7 763 M 9 156 M 9 183 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,60x
EV / Sales 2021 7,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 971
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart DIASORIN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
DiaSorin S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIASORIN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 148,69 €
Last Close Price 141,80 €
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Rosa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Gustavo Denegri Chairman
Piergiorgio Pedron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Corporate VP
Chen Menachem Even Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Franco Moscetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIASORIN S.P.A.22.88%9 156
BIOMÉRIEUX42.66%15 729
10X GENOMICS, INC.39.45%10 671
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.63.62%9 924
NATERA, INC.92.13%5 171
GUANGZHOU WONDFO BIOTECH CO.,LTD94.94%5 054
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group