DiaSorin S p A : Filing of the lists submitted by IP Investimenti e Partecipazioni S.r.l.

April 4, 2022 - It is hereby announced that at the date thereof, IP Investimenti e Partecipazioni S.r.l. ("IP"), holding an equity interest equal to 43.957% of the overall voting rights, filed the lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors of the Company, on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting called on April 29, 2022.
Candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors
|
N°
|
OFFICE
|
CANDIDATE
|
1.
|
Director
|
Michele Denegri
|
2.
|
Director
|
Giancarlo Boschetti
|
3.
|
Director
|
Stefano Altara
|
4.
|
Director
|
Carlo Rosa
|
5.
|
Director
|
Chen Menachem Even
|
6.
|
Director
|
Franco Moscetti
|
7
|
Director
|
Diego Pistone
|
8.
|
Director
|
André Michel Ballester (*)
|
9.
|
Director
|
Roberta Somati (*)
|
10.
|
Director
|
Francesca Pasinelli (*)
|
11.
|
Director
|
Fiorella Altruda (*)
|
12.
|
Director
|
Monica Tardivo (*)
|
13.
|
Director
|
Tullia Todros (*)
|
14.
|
Director
|
Luca Melindo
|
15.
|
Director
|
Giovanna Pacchiana Parravicini (*)
(*)Marks the Directors having the independence requirements set forth by art. 148, para. 3, Legislative Decree 58/1998 and art. 2, Recommendation 7 of the Corporate Governance Code approved by the Corporate Governance Committee.
Candidates for the appointment of the Statutory Auditors
|
N°
|
OFFICE
|
CANDIDATE
|
1.
|
Statutory Auditor
|
Ottavia Alfano (*)
|
2.
|
Statutory Auditor
|
Matteo Michele Sutera
|
3.
|
Statutory Auditor
|
Matteo Mairone
(*)Marks the candidate for the office of Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors, if elected from this list.
Candidates for the appointment of the Alternate Auditors
|
N°
|
OFFICE
|
CANDIDATE
|
1.
|
Alternate Auditor
|
Romina Guglielmetti
|
2.
|
Alternate Auditor
|
Marco Sandoli
In relation to the above, also in the light of the recommendation of the Corporate Governance Code, without prejudice to the competence of the management body, IP has designed, among the candidates shown in the list for the approval of the Board of Directors, Mr. Michele Denegri as candidate for the office of Chairman.
In addition to the above, IP has also presented the proposals for resolutions in relation to the appointment of the Board of Directors (members number, duration of the office, compensation) and Board of Statutory Auditors (compensation), which will be published along with the lists.
