DiaSorin S p A : Filing of the lists submitted by IP Investimenti e Partecipazioni S.r.l.

04/04/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
IP Investimenti e Partecipazioni S.r.l.

Press release published by DiaSorin S.p.A. on behalf of IP Investimenti e Partecipazioni S.r.l.

DiaSorin S.p.A. - Filing of the lists submitted by IP Investimenti e Partecipazioni S.r.l.

April 4, 2022 - It is hereby announced that at the date thereof, IP Investimenti e Partecipazioni S.r.l. ("IP"), holding an equity interest equal to 43.957% of the overall voting rights, filed the lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors of the Company, on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting called on April 29, 2022.

Candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors

N°

OFFICE

CANDIDATE

1.

Director

Michele Denegri

2.

Director

Giancarlo Boschetti

3.

Director

Stefano Altara

4.

Director

Carlo Rosa

5.

Director

Chen Menachem Even

6.

Director

Franco Moscetti

7

Director

Diego Pistone

8.

Director

André Michel Ballester (*)

9.

Director

Roberta Somati (*)

10.

Director

Francesca Pasinelli (*)

11.

Director

Fiorella Altruda (*)

12.

Director

Monica Tardivo (*)

13.

Director

Tullia Todros (*)

14.

Director

Luca Melindo

15.

Director

Giovanna Pacchiana Parravicini (*)

IP Investimenti e Partecipazioni S.r.l.

(*)Marks the Directors having the independence requirements set forth by art. 148, para. 3, Legislative Decree 58/1998 and art. 2, Recommendation 7 of the Corporate Governance Code approved by the Corporate Governance Committee.

Candidates for the appointment of the Statutory Auditors

N°

OFFICE

CANDIDATE

1.

Statutory Auditor

Ottavia Alfano (*)

2.

Statutory Auditor

Matteo Michele Sutera

3.

Statutory Auditor

Matteo Mairone

(*)Marks the candidate for the office of Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors, if elected from this list.

Candidates for the appointment of the Alternate Auditors

N°

OFFICE

CANDIDATE

1.

Alternate Auditor

Romina Guglielmetti

2.

Alternate Auditor

Marco Sandoli

In relation to the above, also in the light of the recommendation of the Corporate Governance Code, without prejudice to the competence of the management body, IP has designed, among the candidates shown in the list for the approval of the Board of Directors, Mr. Michele Denegri as candidate for the office of Chairman.

In addition to the above, IP has also presented the proposals for resolutions in relation to the appointment of the Board of Directors (members number, duration of the office, compensation) and Board of Statutory Auditors (compensation), which will be published along with the lists.

IP S.r.l. a Socio Unico C.so Giovanni Lanza, 101 * 10133 Torino * Italia * Tel. +39.011.6302111 * Fax +39.011.6302199

Cap. Soc. € 200.000.000 i.v. * Iscrizione Registro Imprese di Torino C.F. e P.I. 09848270014ipinvestimenti@legalmail.it

Disclaimer

DiaSorin S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 16:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
