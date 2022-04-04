IP Investimenti e Partecipazioni S.r.l.

Press release published by DiaSorin S.p.A. on behalf of IP Investimenti e Partecipazioni S.r.l.

DiaSorin S.p.A. - Filing of the lists submitted by IP Investimenti e Partecipazioni S.r.l.

April 4, 2022 - It is hereby announced that at the date thereof, IP Investimenti e Partecipazioni S.r.l. ("IP"), holding an equity interest equal to 43.957% of the overall voting rights, filed the lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors of the Company, on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting called on April 29, 2022.

Candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors

N° OFFICE CANDIDATE 1. Director Michele Denegri 2. Director Giancarlo Boschetti 3. Director Stefano Altara 4. Director Carlo Rosa 5. Director Chen Menachem Even 6. Director Franco Moscetti 7 Director Diego Pistone 8. Director André Michel Ballester (*) 9. Director Roberta Somati (*) 10. Director Francesca Pasinelli (*) 11. Director Fiorella Altruda (*) 12. Director Monica Tardivo (*) 13. Director Tullia Todros (*) 14. Director Luca Melindo 15. Director Giovanna Pacchiana Parravicini (*)

IP S.r.l. a Socio Unico C.so Giovanni Lanza, 101 * 10133 Torino * Italia * Tel. +39.011.6302111 * Fax +39.011.6302199

Cap. Soc. € 200.000.000 i.v. * Iscrizione Registro Imprese di Torino C.F. e P.I. 09848270014ipinvestimenti@legalmail.it

IP Investimenti e Partecipazioni S.r.l.

(*)Marks the Directors having the independence requirements set forth by art. 148, para. 3, Legislative Decree 58/1998 and art. 2, Recommendation 7 of the Corporate Governance Code approved by the Corporate Governance Committee.

Candidates for the appointment of the Statutory Auditors

N° OFFICE CANDIDATE 1. Statutory Auditor Ottavia Alfano (*) 2. Statutory Auditor Matteo Michele Sutera 3. Statutory Auditor Matteo Mairone

(*)Marks the candidate for the office of Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors, if elected from this list.

Candidates for the appointment of the Alternate Auditors

N° OFFICE CANDIDATE 1. Alternate Auditor Romina Guglielmetti 2. Alternate Auditor Marco Sandoli

In relation to the above, also in the light of the recommendation of the Corporate Governance Code, without prejudice to the competence of the management body, IP has designed, among the candidates shown in the list for the approval of the Board of Directors, Mr. Michele Denegri as candidate for the office of Chairman.

In addition to the above, IP has also presented the proposals for resolutions in relation to the appointment of the Board of Directors (members number, duration of the office, compensation) and Board of Statutory Auditors (compensation), which will be published along with the lists.

IP S.r.l. a Socio Unico C.so Giovanni Lanza, 101 * 10133 Torino * Italia * Tel. +39.011.6302111 * Fax +39.011.6302199

Cap. Soc. € 200.000.000 i.v. * Iscrizione Registro Imprese di Torino C.F. e P.I. 09848270014ipinvestimenti@legalmail.it