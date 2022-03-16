DiaSorin S p A : Presentazione Risultati FY 2021

In General. This disclaimer applies to this presentation and any oral comments of any person presenting it. This document, taken together with any such oral comments, is referred to herein as the "Presentation". This Presentation has been prepared by DiaSorin S.p.A. ("DiaSorin" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiary the "Group"). The Presentation is being furnished to you for information purposes only and for use in presentations of the industrial plan of the Group.
Financial Highlights*
Data in €/mln
FY'21
Change
@ current
@ CER
Revenues
1,237.7
+40.4%
+41.2%
CLIA ex Vitamin D
+24.0%
+24.5%
Vitamin D (CLIA)
+7.8%
+9.4%
ELISA tests
-14.0%
-13.0%
Molecular tests
+27.4%
+29.3%
Instruments & Others
-3.1%
-2.5%
Luminex
195.0
n.m.
n.m.
Adjusted EBITDA
543.1
+41.0%
+41.8%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
43.9%
+16 bps
+19 bps
Adjusted EBIT
465.1
+43.5%
Adjusted EBIT Margin
37.6%
+79 bps
Adjusted Net Result
356.9
+43.8%
% on revenues
28.8%
+67 bps
Free Cash Flow
300.7
Net Financial Debt
-985.9
* With reference to the Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted Net Profit indicators, please refer to the table included in the financial schemes section of this presentation
4
FY 2021 key facts
Business Development
Convertible bond loan to complete the acquisition of Luminex
Luminex acquisition: the closing of the transaction is effective starting from July 14, 2021. Through the acquisition, DiaSorin gained access to Luminex's multiplexing technology and a portfolio that will strengthen its existing offering, while expanding its presence in the U.S. market. The acquisition also provided access to Luminex's applications throughout the Life Science industry
Placement of an unsecured equity-linked senior bond loan for € 500 million with maturity to 2028 aimed at completing the acquisition of Luminex Corporation, completed on July 14, 2021. On October 4, 2021, the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting authorized the convertibility of the equity- linked bond and the share capital increase
Immunodiagnostics
Molecular
Diagnostics
Life
Science
Product Development
LIAISON®SARS-CoV-2TrimericS IgG: a quantitative test for the determination of IgG antibodies, developed using the full length SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein in its Trimeric form, CE marked and approved through Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. as asemi-quantitativetest
LIAISON®Lyme IgG and LIAISON®Lyme IgM tests approved by the U.S. FDA for Lyme Borreliosis detection through identification of IgG and IgM antibodies
LIAISON®SARS-CoV-2Ag: for the identification and qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 viral load through nasal and nasopharyngeal swabs (CE marked and now approved through FDA Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S.)
LIAISON®IQ Point-of-Care (POC) platform and LIAISON®Quick Detect COVID TrimericS Ab: new immunoassay POC platform and its first test to detect IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 on nasal and nasopharyngeal swabs (CE marked)
LIAISON®LymeDetect: test based on QuantiFERON technology and developed in partnership with QIAGEN, for the early diagnosis of Lyme Borreliosis (CE marked)
LIAISON®Quick Detect COVID Ag: new antigen test for the detection of COVID-19 infection available on the immunodiagnostic POC Platform LIAISON® IQ (CE marked)
LIAISON®MurexAnti-HEVIgG & IgM, the first CLIA fully automated high-throughput solution for the diagnosis of Hepatitis E (CE marked)
LIAISON®MeMed BV the first high throughput blood test to differentiate between bacterial and viral infections (CE marked)
LIAISON®QuantiFERON®-TBGold Plus assay received FDA approval for its for use on the LIAISON® XS Analyzer
Simplexa™SARS-CoV-2Variants Direct Assay (Research Use Only) for the detection and discrimination of 4 SARS-CoV-2 mutations associated with circulating virus variants without requiring upfront RNA extraction
Simplexa™COVID-19& Flu A/B Direct Assay for the qualitative detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza A and influenza B virus from the same patient sample in one reaction well (CE Marked)
xMAP®Intelliflex(Research Use Only) a modern, compact, flow based multiplexing platform, combining the proven performance of xMAP Technology with modern features to enhance performance, empower assay development innovation, and simplify your user experience. It is the only Multiplex platform combining low- and high-plex capabilities, quick time to reliable results, and the ability to simultaneously acquire data for two parameters per analyte
5
