DiaSorin S p A : Start up of the treasury shares buy-back plan

07/30/2021
Saluggia, July 30th, 2021

START UP OF THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN

OF DIASORIN S.P.A.

As previously disclosed with the press release concerning the Board of Directors meeting held today, DiaSorin S.p.A. announces the start up of the treasury shares buy- back plan pursuant to the resolution of the Shareholders Meeting dated April 22nd, 2021, for the purposes set forth in Article 5 of the EU Regulation no. 596/2014, and namely for the implementation of the share incentive plan for key executives of DiaSorin S.p.A. and of the companies that it controls directly or indirectly, named "DiaSorin S.p.A. 2021 Stock Options Plan", approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 22nd, 2021.

The purchases will be carried out upon terms and conditions set out in the above mentioned Shareholders' resolution, consistently with the conditions for trading set forth in Article 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, for a maximum amount of no. 300,000 Company's common shares, equal to 0.536% of the Company's share capital, corresponding to an estimated maximum amount* of Euros 53,095,500, within the final term of 18 months as of the aforementioned Shareholders' resolution, and therefore within October 22nd, 2022.

The purchases will be executed for a consideration per share that may never be higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out, without prejudice to the fact that the consideration may never be lower by more than 15% or higher by more than 15% than the official price posted for the DiaSorin shares during the stock market trading session that preceded each buy transaction.

In the event of purchases, DiaSorin will communicate the transactions details along with any other information required by the applicable Laws by the end of the seventh trading day following the date of execution of the transaction.

Any subsequent changes to the above described buy-back plan will be promptly disclosed by the Company.

At the present date the Company holds no. 1,199,823 treasury shares, equal to 2.145% of the share capital.

For any further details please refer to the authorization resolution approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 22th, 2021 and to the relevant Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors, available, among others, on the Company's website

www.diasoringroup.com (Section Governance/ Information for shareholders/Shareholders meetings and board/2021).

  • Amount calculated on the maximum price per share in accordance with the Shareholders' resolution, based on the DiaSorin ordinary shares reference close registered on April 22nd, 2021.

*** *** ***

For further information please contact:

Riccardo Fava

Emanuela Salvini

Corporate Vice President Communication & Investor Relations

Investor Relator

Tel. +39.0161.487988

Tel. +39.0161.487567

riccardo.fava@diasorin.it

emanuela.salvini@diasorin.it

Disclaimer

DiaSorin S.p.A. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 16:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 202 M 1 426 M 1 426 M
Net income 2021 313 M 371 M 371 M
Net Debt 2021 975 M 1 156 M 1 156 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 9 434 M 11 215 M 11 190 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,66x
EV / Sales 2022 7,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 045
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart DIASORIN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
DiaSorin S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIASORIN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 172,45 €
Average target price 180,07 €
Spread / Average Target 4,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Rosa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Piergiorgio Pedron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Corporate VP
Gustavo Denegri Chairman
Franco Moscetti Independent Director
Giuseppe Alessandria Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIASORIN S.P.A.1.38%11 215
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.86.88%25 293
10X GENOMICS, INC.30.02%20 215
BIOMÉRIEUX-16.52%13 530
NATERA, INC.12.70%10 333
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-26.28%6 243