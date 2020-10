DiaSorin S p A : Weekly report treasury shares buy-back

Saluggia, October 23rd, 2020

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN

OF DIASORIN S.P.A.

With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, DiaSorin S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from October 19th, 2020 to October 23rd, 2020, it purchased no. 55,000 treasury shares for a total consideration of 10,573,406.80 Euro, as authorized by the Shareholders' meeting on April 24th, 2019, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Number of Average price Consideration Date ordinary shares (Euro) (Euro) purchased 19/10/2020 11,000 194.424410 2,138,668.51 20/10/2020 11,000 191.701820 2,108,720.02 21/10/2020 11,000 193.290210 2,126,192.31 22/10/2020 11,000 191.810540 2,109,915.94 23/10/2020 11,000 189.991820 2,089,910.02 Total 55,000 192.243760 10,573,406.80

In accordance with the provisions of Article 2 paragraph 3 of the EU Regulation 1052, attached to this press release, information of the daily buying-in operations carried out in the above-mentioned period is indicated in detail.

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of October 23rd, 2020 DiaSorin S.p.A. holds no. 1,308,112 treasury shares, equal to 2.3381% of the share capital.

For further information please contact: