DiaSorin S p A : business momentum and the Luminex acquisition drive up revenues, net result and cash flow generation in 2021

DIASORIN BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND THE LUMINEX ACQUISITION DRIVE UP REVENUES, NET RESULT

AND CASH FLOW GENERATION IN 2021

APPROVED A BUY-BACK PLAN UP TO 1.2 MILLION SHARES TO SERVICE THE CONVERTIBLE BOND

FY 2021 RESULTS

REVENUES: € 1,237.7 million, +40.4% (+41.2% at CER) compared to 2020. The result slightly exceeded the guidance of 40% growth at CER.

On a like-for-likebasis1, growth in revenues was equal to +18.3% (+19.4% at CER), ex-COVID revenues grew by 13.9% (+14.8% at CER), while sales of SARS-CoV-2 serology and molecular diagnostic tests increased by 28.6% (+30.0% at CER), for a total of € 342.1 million (€ 377.7 million including Luminex).

Luminex, a company that joined the Group on July 14, 2021 and was consolidated as from the acquisition date, contributed € 195.0 million to Group revenues: worth mentioning is the strong performance of molecular business on the Aries® and Verigene® platforms and of Licensed Technologies which, in H2 2021, recorded an overall increase of approx. 20% at CER over the previous year proforma2 (also on the back of COVID Aries® sales), partly offset by the decline in Non-Automated Assays revenues due to lower COVID testing sales versus the peak recorded in 2020.

ADJUSTED3 EBITDA4: € 543.1 million, +41.0% (+41.8% at CER) compared to 2020, equal to 43.9% of Group revenues (43.9% at CER). This result was impacted by increased sales, the Luminex inclusion in the scope of consolidation and slightly exceeded the Ebitda margin guidance of 43%.

EBITDA4 was € 515.5 million, +33.8% (+34.6% at CER) compared to 2020, equal to 41.7% of Group revenues (43.7% in 2020).

ADJUSTED3 EBIT: € 465.1 million, +43.5% compared to 2020, equal to 37.6% of Group revenues (36.8% in 2020). EBIT was € 419.5 million, +29.4%, equal to 33.9% of Group revenues (36.8% in 2020).

ADJUSTED3 NET PROFIT: € 356.9 million, +43.8% compared to 2020 equal to 28.8% of Group revenues (28.2% in 2020).

Net profit was € 310.7 million, +25.1%, equal to 25.1% of Group revenues (28.2% in 2020).

NET FINANCIAL DEBT: -€985.9 million (+€ 305.3 million at December 31, 2020). The change, equal to -€ 1,291.2 million, is related to the debt to fund the acquisition of Luminex, partly offset by the strong cash flow generation in 2021.

FREE CASH FLOW5: € 300.7 million at December 31, 2021 (€ 232.2 million at December 31, 2020). The change reflects both the DiaSorin business revenues growth across 2021 and the positive contribution from the Luminex business, consolidated as from the acquisition date.

FY 2022 GUIDANCE AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES: DiaSorin expects in 2022:

R EVENUES substantially in line with 2021 ( approx. -2% ), of which COVID-19 revenues equal to approx. € 150 million and ex-COVID revenues increasing by 24.0% approx.

substantially in line with 2021 ( ), of which COVID-19 revenues equal to approx. € 150 million and ex-COVID revenues increasing by A DJUSTED 3 EBITDA 4 M ARGIN 6 equal to approx. 35%

IMPACT OF THE CURRENT SOCIO-POLITICALSITUATION: DiaSorin does not expect material negative impacts deriving from the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, as it is not significantly exposed in such areas.

Like-for-like basis = net of Luminex, consolidated as from the acquisition date Consolidated 2020 data including Luminex The adjusted Gross Profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT and adjusted Net Profit indicators are provided in the table at the end of this Press Release (Table 7). EBITDA is defined as the "Operating Result", gross of amortization and depreciation of intangible and tangible assets. EBITDA is a measure used by the Company to monitor and evaluate the Group's operating performance and is not defined as an accounting measure in IFRS and therefore shall not be considered an alternative measure for assessing the Group's operating result performance.

Since the composition of EBITDA is not regulated by the reference accounting standards, the criterion of determination applied by the Group may not be homogeneous with that adopted by other operators and/or groups and therefore may not be comparable.

Free cash flow is the cash flow from operating activities, counting utilizations for capital expenditures but before interest payments and acquisitions of companies and business operations Ratio between EBITDA and Revenues

