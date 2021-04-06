Log in
DIASORIN S.P.A.

(DIA)
DiaSorin S p A : Start up buy-back plan

04/06/2021 | 03:06am EDT
Saluggia, April 6th, 2021

START UP OF THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN

OF DIASORIN S.P.A.

DiaSorin S.p.A. announces the start up of the treasury shares buy-back plan pursuant to the resolution of the Shareholders Meeting dated June 10th, 2020, for the purposes set forth in Article 5 of the EU Regulation no. 596/2014, and namely for the implementation of the share incentive plan for key executives of DiaSorin S.p.A. and of the companies that it controls directly or indirectly, named "DiaSorin S.p.A. 2020 Stock Options Plan", approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on June 10th, 2020.

The purchases will be carried out upon terms and conditions set out in the above mentioned Shareholders' resolution, consistently with the conditions for trading set forth in Article 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, for a maximum amount of no. 100.000 Company's common shares, equal to 0.178% of the Company's share capital, corresponding to an estimated maximum amount* of Euros 13,889,690.00, within the final term of 18 months as of the aforementioned Shareholders' resolution, and therefore within December 9th, 2021.

The purchases will be executed for a consideration per share that may never be higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out, without prejudice to the fact that the consideration may never be lower by more than 15% or higher by more than 15% than the official price posted for the DiaSorin shares during the stock market trading session that preceded each buy transaction.

In the event of purchases, DiaSorin will communicate the transactions details along with any other information required by the applicable Laws by the end of the seventh trading day following the date of execution of the transaction.

Any subsequent changes to the above described buy-back plan will be promptly disclosed by the Company.

At the present date the Company holds no. 1.183.812 treasury shares, equal to 2.115% of the share capital.

For any further details please refer to the authorization resolution approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on June 10th, 2020 and to the relevant Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors, available, among others, on the Company's website

www.diasoringroup.com (Section Governance/ Information for shareholders/Shareholders meetings and board/2020).

  • Amount calculated on the maximum price per share in accordance with the Shareholders' resolution, based on the DiaSorin ordinary shares reference close registered on April 1st, 2021.

*** *** ***

For further information please contact:

Riccardo Fava

Emanuela Salvini

Corporate Vice President Communication & Investor Relations

Investor Relator

Tel. +39.0161.487988

Tel. +39.0161.487567

riccardo.fava@diasorin.it

emanuela.salvini@diasorin.it

Disclaimer

DiaSorin S.p.A. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 07:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
