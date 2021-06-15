DiaSorin S p A : launches the first fully automated CLIA high-throughput solution for diagnosing Hepatitis E

DIASORIN LAUNCHES THE FIRST FULLY AUTOMATED CLIA HIGH-THROUGHPUT SOLUTION FOR DIAGNOSING HEPATITIS E IN COUNTRIES ACCEPTING THE CE MARK

Saluggia - June 15, 2021 - DiaSorin (FTSE MIB: DIA) launched today its new LIAISON® Murex Anti-HEV IgG & IgM assay for the diagnosis of Hepatitis E (HEV). This test is the first CLIA fully automated high-throughput solution for the diagnosis of HEV and is available in countries accepting the CE Mark for use on the LIAISON® family platforms.

HEV infection is a major cause of acute hepatitis and it is increasingly spreading worldwide, with about 20 million new infections occurring annually. The diagnosis of HEV infection supports the clinical patient management and avoids the spread of the infection.

HEV usually spreads to humans through the food chain via fecal contamination of drinking water or consumption of meat from infected animals, but iatrogenic transmission (i.e. caused by medical treatments) is also possible.

Infection with the virus causes Hepatitis E, which usually presents as an acute, self-limiting form of liver inflammation. However, acute hepatitis can progress to chronic hepatitis, cirrhosis, liver failure and acute-on-chronic liver failure.

Over the past decade, interest in HEV infection has increased after the description of cases of chronic hepatitis in immunosuppressed individuals, reports of severe HEV-associated extrahepatic manifestations and the presence of HEV in blood products used for transfusion.

The LIAISON® Hepatitis panel is now the world broadest and fully automated, CLIA solution for the diagnosis of viral hepatitis (including Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E), and it speeds the time-to-treatment in individuals with or without hepatitis symptoms, and assist the monitoring of disease progression and treatment status.

"The launch of this new test broadens our CLIA offering for the Hepatitis and Retroviruses diagnosis and shows, once again, our commitment to focus on innovative products, strengthening our specialist positioning in the diagnostic industry", commented Carlo Rosa, CEO of DiaSorin.

DiaSorin

Headquartered in Italy and listed at the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB Index, DiaSorin is a global leader in the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) field, with 26 companies, 4 branches, 5 manufacturing facilities and 5 research and development centers.

For over 50 years, the Company has been developing, producing and marketing reagent kits used by diagnostic laboratories worldwide.

The extensive diagnostic testing offer, made available through continuous investments in research, positions DiaSorin as the player with the broadest range of specialty tests available within the diagnostic market, and identifies the Group as the "Diagnostic Specialist".

