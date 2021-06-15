Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. DiaSorin S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIA   IT0003492391

DIASORIN S.P.A.

(DIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DiaSorin S p A : launches the first fully automated CLIA high-throughput solution for diagnosing Hepatitis E

06/15/2021 | 01:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DIASORIN LAUNCHES THE FIRST FULLY AUTOMATED CLIA HIGH-THROUGHPUT SOLUTION FOR DIAGNOSING HEPATITIS E IN COUNTRIES ACCEPTING THE CE MARK

Saluggia - June 15, 2021 - DiaSorin (FTSE MIB: DIA) launched today its new LIAISON® Murex Anti-HEV IgG & IgM assay for the diagnosis of Hepatitis E (HEV). This test is the first CLIA fully automated high-throughput solution for the diagnosis of HEV and is available in countries accepting the CE Mark for use on the LIAISON® family platforms.

HEV infection is a major cause of acute hepatitis and it is increasingly spreading worldwide, with about 20 million new infections occurring annually. The diagnosis of HEV infection supports the clinical patient management and avoids the spread of the infection.

HEV usually spreads to humans through the food chain via fecal contamination of drinking water or consumption of meat from infected animals, but iatrogenic transmission (i.e. caused by medical treatments) is also possible.

Infection with the virus causes Hepatitis E, which usually presents as an acute, self-limiting form of liver inflammation. However, acute hepatitis can progress to chronic hepatitis, cirrhosis, liver failure and acute-on-chronic liver failure.

Over the past decade, interest in HEV infection has increased after the description of cases of chronic hepatitis in immunosuppressed individuals, reports of severe HEV-associated extrahepatic manifestations and the presence of HEV in blood products used for transfusion.

The LIAISON® Hepatitis panel is now the world broadest and fully automated, CLIA solution for the diagnosis of viral hepatitis (including Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E), and it speeds the time-to-treatment in individuals with or without hepatitis symptoms, and assist the monitoring of disease progression and treatment status.

"The launch of this new test broadens our CLIA offering for the Hepatitis and Retroviruses diagnosis and shows, once again, our commitment to focus on innovative products, strengthening our specialist positioning in the diagnostic industry", commented Carlo Rosa, CEO of DiaSorin.

For additional information, please contact:

Riccardo Fava

Emanuela Salvini

Corporate Vice President Communication & Investor Relations

Investor Relator

Tel: +39.0161.487988

Tel: +39.0161.487567

riccardo.fava@diasorin.it

emanuela.salvini@diasorin.it

DiaSorin

Headquartered in Italy and listed at the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB Index, DiaSorin is a global leader in the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) field, with 26 companies, 4 branches, 5 manufacturing facilities and 5 research and development centers.

For over 50 years, the Company has been developing, producing and marketing reagent kits used by diagnostic laboratories worldwide.

The extensive diagnostic testing offer, made available through continuous investments in research, positions DiaSorin as the player with the broadest range of specialty tests available within the diagnostic market, and identifies the Group as the "Diagnostic Specialist".

More info at www.diasoringroup.com

Disclaimer

DiaSorin S.p.A. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 05:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DIASORIN S.P.A.
01:10aDIASORIN S P A  : launches the first fully automated CLIA high-throughput soluti..
PU
06/03DIASORIN S P A  : signs agreements with Unifarma and Alliance Healthcare for the..
PU
05/25DIASORIN S P A  : Launches Antigen Test To Detect COVID-19 Infection
MT
05/25DIASORIN : launch of the LIAISON® Quick Detect COVID Ag assay, an antigen test t..
PU
05/24DIASORIN S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/21DiaSorin Launches Rapid Test For Four COVID-19 Mutations
MT
05/21DIASORIN S P A  : Releases an Assay for Rapid Identification of Mutations Associ..
PU
05/20DIASORIN S P A  : Wins Emergency Use Approval In US For COVID-19 Test
MT
05/20DIASORIN S P A  : LIAISON® SARS-CoV-2 TrimericS IgG test receives FDA Emergency ..
PU
05/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbnb, Coinbase, Walt Disney,...
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 087 M 1 318 M 1 318 M
Net income 2021 308 M 374 M 374 M
Net cash 2021 505 M 612 M 612 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 8 247 M 10 000 M 9 997 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,12x
EV / Sales 2022 7,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 045
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart DIASORIN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
DiaSorin S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIASORIN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 160,22 €
Last Close Price 150,75 €
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Rosa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Piergiorgio Pedron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Corporate VP
Gustavo Denegri Chairman
Franco Moscetti Independent Director
Giuseppe Alessandria Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIASORIN S.P.A.-11.38%10 000
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.75.13%23 917
10X GENOMICS, INC.35.01%21 247
BIOMÉRIEUX-19.91%13 207
NATERA, INC.4.25%9 103
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-0.45%8 472