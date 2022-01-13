DiaSorin S p A : releases an updated Simplexa™ SARS-CoV-2 Variants Direct molecular assay (RUO) for the detection of mutations associated with the Omicron variant

DIASORIN RELEASES AN UPDATED SIMPLEXA™ SARS-COV-2VARIANTS DIRECT MOLECULAR ASSAY (RUO) FOR THE DETECTION OF MUTATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH THE OMICRON VARIANT

Saluggia, January 13, 2022 - DiaSorin (FTSE MIB: DIA) announces today that it has released an updated version of the Simplexa™ SARS-CoV-2 Variants Direct assay (RUO) to enable the detection of mutations associated with the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529).

The assay helps to streamline and expedite the pre-selection process of positive samples that would benefit from further sequencing, which maximizes the effectiveness of monitoring programs for the spread of concerning variants.

The Simplexa™ SARS-CoV-2 Variants Direct is a Research Use Only (RUO) assay and is not for use in diagnostic procedures. The assay works directly on nasopharyngeal and nasal swab specimens that were identified as positive for SARS-CoV-2, and allows for the in vitro qualitative detection of the mutations E484A, E484K, E484Q, G496S, Q498R L452R, N501Y, and Y505H. These mutations are present in potential variants of clinical interest including Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1), Delta (B.1.617.2), Epsilon (B.1.427/B.1.429), Zeta (P.2), Eta (B.1.525), Iota (B.1.526/B.1.526.1), Kappa (B.1.617.1/ B.1.617.3), Mu (B.1.621), and Omicron (B1.1.529). The kit format consists of pre-aliquoted reagents that are ready for use while leveraging Direct Amplification Disc technology and the melting curve analysis capabilities of the LIAISON® MDX instrument.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) expects that those infected with Omicron, regardless of vaccination status or presence of symptoms will likely spread the infection more easily than the original SARS-CoV- 2 virus. While more data are collected to determine if the Omicron variant will cause more severe illness or death than infection with other variants, surveillance is ongoing to track the spread around the globe. The availability of affordable molecular solutions that can be implemented easily and provide quick results will facilitate and increase the ability to monitor the spread of variants by streamlining laboratory workflows.

"As soon as the new Omicron variant was described, our R&D team quickly worked to implement the ability to detect the mutations characteristic for this variant of concern," said Michelle Tabb, Chief Scientific Officer of DiaSorin Molecular. "This further confirms DiaSorin's ability to promptly react to new and evolving needs of COVID-19 diagnostics."

