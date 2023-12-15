(Alliance News) - DiaSorin Spa announced Friday that its board of directors has approved its 2024-2027 business plan.

At constant exchange rates, it expects revenues to grow by 5 percent in 2024 and 7 percent compared to the pre-pandemic period. During Covid, the statement said, revenues had been around EUR30 million. In the three-year period to 2027, the company expects single-digit CAGR growth.

Adjusted Ebitda margin to 2024 is expected to grow 32%-33% and to 2027 to grow 36%-37%.

The drivers of growth, the company writes, will be immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, licensed technologies, and the progression of deleverage that will enable "financing new growth opportunities.

"The 2024-2027 business plan confirms and expands the strategic trajectories that will guide Diasorin's development in the coming years. The completion of existing strategic projects and the launch of new initiatives will support our growth over the plan period," commented Carlo Rosa, CEO of Diasorin.

"We are very pleased with Diasorin's positioning downstream of the pandemic and the integration with Luminex, and we are confident that we will continue to create value for our shareholders, as we have always done in the past."

DiaSorin closed Friday 5.5 percent in the red at EUR91.90 per share.

