DiaSorin buys back own shares for more than EUR3 million

(Alliance News) - DiaSorin Spa announced Friday that it purchased 36,950 of its own shares between June 12 and June 16, 2023.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR98.3731 for a total consideration of EUR3.6 million.

As a result of the purchases disclosed today, taking into account the treasury shares already in its portfolio, as of June 16, 2023 DiaSorin holds about 2.5 million treasury shares or 4.4 percent of the share capital.

DiaSorin on Friday closed up 3.1 percent at EUR100.75 per share.

