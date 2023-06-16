Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. DiaSorin S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIA   IT0003492391

DIASORIN S.P.A.

(DIA)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-16 am EDT
100.75 EUR   +3.06%
01:18pDiaSorin buys back own shares for more than EUR3 million
AN
12:00pEuropeans in green; DiaSorin tops on Mib.
AN
06:14aStock markets bullish; buying on DiaSorin
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DiaSorin buys back own shares for more than EUR3 million

06/16/2023 | 01:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - DiaSorin Spa announced Friday that it purchased 36,950 of its own shares between June 12 and June 16, 2023.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR98.3731 for a total consideration of EUR3.6 million.

As a result of the purchases disclosed today, taking into account the treasury shares already in its portfolio, as of June 16, 2023 DiaSorin holds about 2.5 million treasury shares or 4.4 percent of the share capital.

DiaSorin on Friday closed up 3.1 percent at EUR100.75 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about DIASORIN S.P.A.
01:18pDiaSorin buys back own shares for more than EUR3 million
AN
12:00pEuropeans in green; DiaSorin tops on Mib.
AN
06:14aStock markets bullish; buying on DiaSorin
AN
03:54aStock markets bullish; Milan above 27,800 points
AN
06/15Stock exchanges down after Fed; ECB awaited
AN
06/14Indices up before central banks
AN
06/13DiaSorin launches Liaison Brahms MR-proADM test in CE-marked countries
AN
06/13Diasorin S P A : launches the LIAISON® B·R·A·H·M·S MR-proADM™ assay in all countries..
PU
06/12DiaSorin buys back own shares for more than EUR2 million
AN
06/09DiaSorin S.p.A. commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 610,000 shares, representing 1.09%..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIASORIN S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 165 M 1 272 M 1 272 M
Net income 2023 186 M 204 M 204 M
Net Debt 2023 698 M 762 M 762 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,6x
Yield 2023 1,03%
Capitalization 5 231 M 5 715 M 5 715 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,09x
EV / Sales 2024 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 365
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart DIASORIN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
DiaSorin S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIASORIN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 97,76 €
Average target price 110,10 €
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Rosa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Riccardo Palmisano CEO
Piergiorgio Pedron Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Michele Denegri Chairman
Franco Moscetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIASORIN S.P.A.-25.03%5 715
BIOMÉRIEUX-6.05%11 851
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.27.24%7 028
10X GENOMICS, INC.61.14%6 823
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.76.24%6 137
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.-12.26%4 421
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer