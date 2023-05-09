Advanced search
    DIA   IT0003492391

DIASORIN S.P.A.

(DIA)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  06:59:37 2023-05-09 am EDT
103.05 EUR   +0.98%
06:41aDiaSorin confirms 2023 guidance after Q1 results
RE
06:24aDiaSorin, quarterly profit down; guidance confirmed
AN
06:16aDiasorin S P A : Presentazione Risultati Q1 2023
PU
DiaSorin confirms 2023 guidance after Q1 results

05/09/2023 | 06:41am EDT
(Reuters) - Italian medical diagnostics group DiaSorin said on Wednesday it had reported a decline in revenue in the first quarter, after demand in COVID-related business sharply dropped as pandemics effects faded away.

Q1 revenue plunged 20.6% year-on-year to 289.6 million euros ($318.79 million), leading to a 40.6% shrink in net profit, which came in at 41.7 million euros, the company said in a note.

Revenue from COVID-related business unit dropped 78.5% in the first quarter, in line with an expected 75% decrease year-on year. Net of this unit and molecular respiratory business, revenue grew 3% at constant perimeter.

DiaSorin confirmed its 2023 guidance for the full year, which sees total revenue down 14% on a yearly basis.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Alberto Chiumento in Gdansk; Editing by Cristina Carlevaro)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 172 M 1 291 M 1 291 M
Net income 2023 184 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2023 702 M 774 M 774 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,8x
Yield 2023 0,95%
Capitalization 5 462 M 6 018 M 6 018 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,26x
EV / Sales 2024 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 3 365
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart DIASORIN S.P.A.
DiaSorin S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DIASORIN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 102,05 €
Average target price 109,66 €
Spread / Average Target 7,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Rosa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Riccardo Palmisano CEO
Piergiorgio Pedron Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Michele Denegri Chairman
Franco Moscetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIASORIN S.P.A.-21.74%6 018
BIOMÉRIEUX0.20%12 748
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.86.07%6 479
10X GENOMICS, INC.49.51%6 330
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.3.77%5 916
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.-11.08%4 622
