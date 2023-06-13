DiaSorin launches Liaison Brahms MR-proADM test in CE-marked countries

(Alliance News) - DiaSorin Spa announced Tuesday the launch of the new Liaison Brahms MR-proADM immuno-diagnostic test in all countries accepting CE marking.

The test enables improved patient management by helping to assess the degree of severity of various diseases and associated risk.

The MR-proADM is a biomarker released in the course of systemic infections and inflammation that, as widely highlighted in the literature and corroborated by several clinical evidences, allows to stratify clinical risk, supporting the specialist in decisions regarding the correct level of intensity of care, thus maximizing safety and appropriateness of interventions for the patient.

The test adds to clinical assessment and other laboratory results to provide support in the management of severe conditions such as sepsis and septic shock, lower respiratory tract infections, kidney disease, and urinary tract infections.

"The test, which can be used on CLIA analyzers in the Liaison family, will be of great use in emergency rooms and intensive care units. In fact, the test can support the process of assessing urgency and thus the need for hospitalization as early as the first aid station. In cases that will be deemed less severe, the test will contribute to the reduction of ordinary and intensive care hospitalizations, with a clear optimization in the use of resources," the company explained.

"We are proud to announce the launch of the Liaison Brahms MR-proADM test, developed in partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific, which once again confirms our ability to offer innovative specialized tests with high clinical value," commented Chen Even, Chief Commercial Officer of DiaSorin. "We are confident that the new test will provide concrete support in defining increasingly effective clinical pathways and optimizing hospital resources.

DiaSorin's stock is up 0.1 percent at EUR97.44 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.