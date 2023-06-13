Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. DiaSorin S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIA   IT0003492391

DIASORIN S.P.A.

(DIA)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-13 am EDT
97.44 EUR   +0.06%
01:56pDiaSorin launches Liaison Brahms MR-proADM test in CE-marked countries
AN
09:25aDiasorin S P A : launches the LIAISON® B·R·A·H·M·S MR-proADM™ assay in all countries accepting the CE Mark
PU
06/12DiaSorin buys back own shares for more than EUR2 million
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DiaSorin launches Liaison Brahms MR-proADM test in CE-marked countries

06/13/2023 | 01:56pm EDT
(Alliance News) - DiaSorin Spa announced Tuesday the launch of the new Liaison Brahms MR-proADM immuno-diagnostic test in all countries accepting CE marking.

The test enables improved patient management by helping to assess the degree of severity of various diseases and associated risk.

The MR-proADM is a biomarker released in the course of systemic infections and inflammation that, as widely highlighted in the literature and corroborated by several clinical evidences, allows to stratify clinical risk, supporting the specialist in decisions regarding the correct level of intensity of care, thus maximizing safety and appropriateness of interventions for the patient.

The test adds to clinical assessment and other laboratory results to provide support in the management of severe conditions such as sepsis and septic shock, lower respiratory tract infections, kidney disease, and urinary tract infections.

"The test, which can be used on CLIA analyzers in the Liaison family, will be of great use in emergency rooms and intensive care units. In fact, the test can support the process of assessing urgency and thus the need for hospitalization as early as the first aid station. In cases that will be deemed less severe, the test will contribute to the reduction of ordinary and intensive care hospitalizations, with a clear optimization in the use of resources," the company explained.

"We are proud to announce the launch of the Liaison Brahms MR-proADM test, developed in partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific, which once again confirms our ability to offer innovative specialized tests with high clinical value," commented Chen Even, Chief Commercial Officer of DiaSorin. "We are confident that the new test will provide concrete support in defining increasingly effective clinical pathways and optimizing hospital resources.

DiaSorin's stock is up 0.1 percent at EUR97.44 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIASORIN S.P.A. 0.06% 97.44 Real-time Quote.-25.32%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 0.62% 526.565 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
Analyst Recommendations on DIASORIN S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 165 M 1 258 M 1 258 M
Net income 2023 186 M 201 M 201 M
Net Debt 2023 698 M 753 M 753 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,5x
Yield 2023 1,03%
Capitalization 5 211 M 5 628 M 5 628 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,07x
EV / Sales 2024 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 3 365
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart DIASORIN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
DiaSorin S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIASORIN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 97,38 €
Average target price 110,10 €
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Rosa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Riccardo Palmisano CEO
Piergiorgio Pedron Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Michele Denegri Chairman
Franco Moscetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIASORIN S.P.A.-25.32%5 603
BIOMÉRIEUX-7.11%11 534
10X GENOMICS, INC.53.27%6 489
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.19.29%6 373
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.64.80%5 739
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.-13.68%4 336
