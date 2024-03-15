(Alliance News) - DiaSorin Spa reported on Friday that it closed 2023 with net income falling to EUR159 million from EUR240 million as of Dec. 31, 2022. Adjusted net income amounted to EUR224 million from EUR319 million in 2022.

Revenues in the period stood at EUR1.15 billion from EUR1.4 billion in 2022.

By geography, revenues in North America direct stood at EUR519 million, those in Europe direct at EUR378 million, and in the rest of the world at EUR193 million.

Adjusted Ebitda as of December 31 was EUR375 million from EUR514 million in 2022, while adjusted Ebit was EUR283 million from EUR417 million.

Consolidated net debt was negative EUR776 million from negative EUR907 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects revenues ex Covid to grow between 5 percent and 7 percent, while adjusted Ebitda margin is expected between 32 percent and 33 percent.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

